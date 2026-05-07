Gas Prices Just Hit A Four-Year High - Here's When Experts Say It Could Come Down

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas sits at $4.53 at the time of writing. In the span of a week, prices jumped by nearly 30 cents. Drivers in several states are paying more than $5 per gallon, and some Californians are paying $6 or more. And fuel costs are affecting more than just drivers. In response to skyrocketing prices, airlines are raising fares, and some are suspending flights.

As many Americans struggle with increased prices, many are asking: When will we see some relief at the pump? Unfortunately, the answer is probably not anytime soon. In an interview with NPR, Kevin Book from ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based independent research firm, laid out the facts. The cost of gas has gone up because the price of oil is higher than at any point in the last four years. The war in Iran is the biggest driving factor; supply is down, and many countries are pulling from commercial inventories and government stockpiles. It's unknown when the Strait of Hormuz, through which an estimated 20% of the world's oil supply passes, will reopen, and even when it does, it may take weeks or months for inventory to replenish.

That uncertainty makes it difficult to predict when gas prices may come down. Book states that we should not expect a return to pre-war levels this year. If prices do fall drastically, it likely won't be a positive sign.