Gas Price Gouging Sparks Investigation As CA Costs Continue To Soar
Depending on where you are in the United States, filling up a car with gas can differ greatly. A prime example of this is California, which has different — and, more often than not, more expensive — gas compared to the rest of the country. While California gas prices are tied to numerous factors, many beyond individuals' control, there's concern that some gas prices in the state are much higher than they need to be. Thus, an investigation into unusually high gas prices in the state has commenced.
As reported by Newsweek, the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, an agency within the California Energy Commission, has stated that prices of $7 to $8 per gallon at some California pumps have no basis in reality and has released an enforcement bulletin regarding the matter. It reached this conclusion based on research into the current state of gas prices in California and abroad, taking into account the ongoing Iran War, general supply and demand trends, and other elements. While these factors are causing price spikes, the DPMO doesn't believe that they justify the prices at some California stations, hence its investigation.
In a time of financial strain for most Americans, overpaying at the pump means unnecessary added economic pressure. The DPMO will take action against these cost increases across California, and drivers in the state should be mindful of how much they're paying to drive around.
Combating unnecessarily high gas prices in California
In the wake of these observations, the DPMO has stated that it will take reports of possible gas price gouging seriously in the coming weeks. In fact, per the aforementioned enforcement bulletin, the DPMO has already contacted gas suppliers whose high rates are considered unsubstantiated. It has also warned that those found to have artificially raised their prices may face legal consequences. Simultaneously, the DPMO will continue to monitor the petroleum market to ensure firms' price increases are fair and don't exploit customers. The DPMO encourages individuals to report potential price gouging and urges California drivers to do their best to seek out the most reasonable prices possible.
It's imperative to keep an ear to the ground to know what actually constitutes a good price. Sometimes, it's easy to tell, like the Chevron gas station that started charging $8 for gas in early March — and is now charging nearly $9, per the Los Angeles Times. It's not always as blatant, though, so it's a good idea to use resources like the AAA gas price tracker. The AAA's tracker provides up-to-date averages per state, and the closer you can get to this number, the better the deal you're getting.
Some days are better for buying gas than others, and that goes for gas stations as well. Though rates are up across the board, if you commute in California, don't pay more than you absolutely have to. If you see abnormally high prices, don't be afraid to contact the DPMO.