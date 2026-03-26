Gas Price Gouging Sparks Investigation As CA Costs Continue To Soar

Depending on where you are in the United States, filling up a car with gas can differ greatly. A prime example of this is California, which has different — and, more often than not, more expensive — gas compared to the rest of the country. While California gas prices are tied to numerous factors, many beyond individuals' control, there's concern that some gas prices in the state are much higher than they need to be. Thus, an investigation into unusually high gas prices in the state has commenced.

As reported by Newsweek, the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, an agency within the California Energy Commission, has stated that prices of $7 to $8 per gallon at some California pumps have no basis in reality and has released an enforcement bulletin regarding the matter. It reached this conclusion based on research into the current state of gas prices in California and abroad, taking into account the ongoing Iran War, general supply and demand trends, and other elements. While these factors are causing price spikes, the DPMO doesn't believe that they justify the prices at some California stations, hence its investigation.

In a time of financial strain for most Americans, overpaying at the pump means unnecessary added economic pressure. The DPMO will take action against these cost increases across California, and drivers in the state should be mindful of how much they're paying to drive around.