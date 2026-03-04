These Are The Best Days To Buy Gas In 2026, According To GasBuddy

The discount fill-up app's report looked at daily statewide average gas prices over the past year and pinpointed the most consistent weekday pricing patterns. Across much of America, it looks like prices start going up on Monday, peak around midweek, and start going back down again heading into the weekend. That's a steady weekly rhythm most of us can depend on. In most states, the difference between the lowest-priced day and the most expensive one can be anywhere from 4 to 9 cents per gallon. For motorists filling a standard 12- to 16-gallon tank, that difference is going to add up over time.

Most of us know to expect some modest fluctuations in gas prices from week to week. However, according to GasBuddy, some states actually experience much more dramatic price swings than others. It's due to a pattern known as price cycling, and it's most prevalent in states like Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Texas, and some West Coast areas. There, prices often spike much more sharply on a given day before gradually declining over the next several days. In these places, the difference between the highest and lowest points in a weekly cycle can be way more dramatic: as much as 15 to 45 cents per gallon. Don't forget that gas prices always add an extra 9/10 of a cent to add insult to injury.