What Is The GasBuddy App And How Does It Work?

If you're like most Americans, driving is a part of your daily life. And unless you own an electric vehicle or rarely fill up thanks to a hybrid, there's a good chance a big chunk of your monthly budget goes toward paying for gas. You may have even employed strategies like coasting and engine braking in an attempt to get your fuel costs under control. With gas prices in what seems to be a permanent state of flux — some days up and other days down — and often varying by a great deal from one block to the next, figuring out where to get gas can feel like a never-ending guessing game. That's where GasBuddy comes in. This free mobile and web application is designed to help you find the most affordable gas in your area.

GasBuddy uses real-time reports from its huge community of users to help you pinpoint where the cheapest gas prices are at stations near you. While it won't fix the driving habits making you spend more on gas, it can help you out by guiding you to the most affordable pump. The app does this by giving you the latest prices at gas stations on your route. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or just trying to stretch your fuel budget, GasBuddy is one of a number of apps that promise to help users avoid overpaying at the pump. What makes GasBuddy stand out is its singular focus on fuel savings through crowdsourced pricing data, along with built-in tools like trip cost calculators, fuel usage tracking, and optional payment features that can unlock extra discounts.

