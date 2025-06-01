What Is The GasBuddy App And How Does It Work?
If you're like most Americans, driving is a part of your daily life. And unless you own an electric vehicle or rarely fill up thanks to a hybrid, there's a good chance a big chunk of your monthly budget goes toward paying for gas. You may have even employed strategies like coasting and engine braking in an attempt to get your fuel costs under control. With gas prices in what seems to be a permanent state of flux — some days up and other days down — and often varying by a great deal from one block to the next, figuring out where to get gas can feel like a never-ending guessing game. That's where GasBuddy comes in. This free mobile and web application is designed to help you find the most affordable gas in your area.
GasBuddy uses real-time reports from its huge community of users to help you pinpoint where the cheapest gas prices are at stations near you. While it won't fix the driving habits making you spend more on gas, it can help you out by guiding you to the most affordable pump. The app does this by giving you the latest prices at gas stations on your route. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or just trying to stretch your fuel budget, GasBuddy is one of a number of apps that promise to help users avoid overpaying at the pump. What makes GasBuddy stand out is its singular focus on fuel savings through crowdsourced pricing data, along with built-in tools like trip cost calculators, fuel usage tracking, and optional payment features that can unlock extra discounts.
How GasBuddy helps you find the cheapest gas nearby
As you may have guessed from its name, GasBuddy acts as a money-saving assistant of sorts, helping track down the cheapest fuel wherever you are. The app has 12 million monthly active users with 1.7 million user price reports per day, which it uses to crowdsource gas prices in real time. This extensive user base is what makes it possible for GasBuddy to keep its listings accurate and up to date, as it helps you find the best prices for gas at stations close to you. Once you grant the app permission to access your location, you can view a list or map of nearby gas stations along with their current prices.
You can filter GasBuddy's results by fuel type (regular, mid-grade, premium, or diesel), distance, prices, and amenities like restrooms and air pumps. This can come in especially handy if you're mapping out ways to cut costs on your morning commute or a road trip. Beyond price comparisons, the app also includes a trip cost calculator that gives you an estimate of how much you'll spend on fuel based on your route and vehicle specifications, something that can help you plan your budget when going on long trips. Its "My Car" features let you log your fuel purchases, track fuel economy, and monitor how much you're spending on gas, which can help you get a better idea of your driving costs.
How to use Pay with GasBuddy to get discounts at the pump
In addition to helping users find the gas stations with the lowest prices in their area, GasBuddy has a free payment program called Pay with GasBuddy that helps them save on every gallon they buy at participating gas stations. After you've enrolled in the program, you'll receive a GasBuddy card that works a lot like a debit card. As part of the program, you're guaranteed to save at least 3 cents per gallon at participating stations, with select locations offering savings of 5 cents per gallon or more. If you activate Deal Alert, you can save up to 33 cents per gallon. Plus, every time you spend $25 on non-fuel purchases inside the convenience store, you'll get 3 cents per gallon. These discounts apply wherever Mastercard is accepted.
GasBuddy also has a premium program for $9.99 per month or $99 annually that offers even more savings. With GasBuddy+ Premium, you save a guaranteed 20 cents per gallon every time you fill up and 22 cents per gallon at select stations. When you have Deal Alert activated, the stacked savings can climb to up to 50 cents per gallon, plus any savings from convenience store purchases. The premium program also includes Allstate 24-hour roadside assistance for up to two events per year. If you decide the membership isn't for you, you can cancel at any time.