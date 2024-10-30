Does Coasting Or Engine Braking Actually Help You Save On Gas?

A lot of people don't realize it, but your driving habits are actually making you spend more on gas. Now, a lot of car experts like to dish out advice on saving money at the pump — one of the most popular tips is filling up your tank early in the morning. The logic is that when it's cooler, gas is denser, so filling up early in the morning should give you a bit more fuel. Unfortunately, that's just a myth. Gasoline is stored in underground tanks where the temperature stays pretty steady, so filling up at dawn won't really make a difference.

Another common recommendation is to use fuel economizers: those gadgets or additives that promise you better gas mileage. The truth is, most of them don't work. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tested over 100 of these products and found that they're largely ineffective, and some can even distort your car's emissions system. So, instead of saving money, a lot of these fuel-efficiency tricks end up costing you more money in the long run.

So, what are the best ways to use less gas while driving? It all comes down to how you drive. We know that maintaining a steady speed and accelerating gently certainly helps. However, some drivers claim that driving techniques like coasting and engine braking help them save on fuel. But do these really make a difference? Keep reading to find out why coasting might actually be dangerous, how engine braking could be the more fuel-efficient alternative, and actual tips on efficient ways to manage fuel while you're driving.

