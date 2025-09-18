Why Do Gas Prices Always Have 9/10 Of A Cent Added To The Price?

Gas stations have evolved over time. If you really think about it, old gas stations were way better than what we have now for various reasons. One quality they still do share with modern gas stations is the 9/10 of a cent. Given how outdated the practice seems, modern gas stations still don't just round up. This is due to competition and margins. Most gas stations make little profit from selling gasoline itself. They often only gain a few cents per gallon. Their real money comes from what you buy inside the store. The coffee, chips, and even lottery tickets. But when every station on the block is competing for your attention, that tiny 0.9 difference matters.

If one station dropped the 9/10 and posted $3.50 while the one across the street stuck with $3.49 9/10, customers would gravitate to the lower number. This is despite the real difference being pennies per tank. Gasoline pricing is hypercompetitive, and stations don't want to risk looking more expensive. If everyone else is keeping the 9/10, no single retailer wants to be the first to change.

There's also the matter of signage and uniformity. Pumps, regulators, and pricing boards are set up to display tenths of a cent. Changing the system would require reprogramming and, more importantly, changing consumer expectations. That's a lot of effort for something that doesn't actually hurt sales. So, from a business perspective, the 9/10 fraction is still doing its job of making customers think they're getting the better deal.