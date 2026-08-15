Sleeping In Your Car? It Could Be A Crime In These US States & Cities

Government agencies have tightened up the laws governing sleeping in your car overnight, as mobile living continues to grow at an exponential rate. That said, there's no federal mandate making it illegal to sleep in a vehicle; that decision is left to the myriad of state statutes, Department of Transportation policies (mainly focused on sleeping at highway rest stops, which tend to have rules of their own), as well as city and county ordinances, many of which are currently in a state of flux.

There was once a time in the good ole U.S. of A. when part of any great road trip involved sleeping in your car, usually at a rest stop, but sometimes anywhere you wanted simply because your peepers demanded some downtime. Those days may well be behind us, for several reasons. There's not only the proliferation of what the kids like to call "the van life," but the cost of housing has reached a level that's leaving many people unhoused. Those unfortunate folks need somewhere to sleep, and more often than not, end up in whatever vehicle they can access.

Because this is such a fluid issue, there is no simple yes-or-no answer. Technically, sleeping in your car is legal in most states, but only if the car is legally parked. Where things tend to get sticky is when you add in local ordinances, rules regarding private property, and posted signs that straight-out prohibit it. Knowing all these rules is one of many car and truck camping tips you should be aware of.