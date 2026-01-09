What To Know Before Sleeping Overnight At A Highway Rest Stop

We've all been there: You're doing your best to drive safely at night through areas unknown and, even with coffee and energy drinks, you start to get tired. The natural thing to do would be to pull over safely at a rest stop, park yourself under a streetlight if it's dark, lock your doors, and close your eyes for a short nap. For those who drive recreational vehicles (RVs), places like Home Depot parking lots for overnight parking aren't always a good option, and it would make sense if you assumed rest stops were likewise off-limits. However, in a majority of states, it's 100% legal and encouraged to park at a rest stop over driving while tired.

While many states allow drivers to sleep in their car for a period of time, that time limit changes immensely from state to state. Some states like Florida have laws against sleeping in your vehicle, including one that limits you to just three hours at a time at rest stops. Others, such as North Carolina, discourage long-term stays at rest stops, but state officials have gone on record that they prefer drivers take a break to avoid drowsy driving. The time limit allowed is more concrete in Pennsylvania, where you're limited to just a two-hour stop every 24 hours.

Even in the states that do allow drivers to sleep overnight at rest stops, there are still rules and regulations that drivers need to comply with in order to do this legally. In some areas, you may see signage that announces "no overnight camping." While that sounds like you wouldn't be able to spend the night there in a car or RV, it really means that you're just not allowed to do activities like pitching a tent or sleeping on the ground. In this case, sleeping inside a vehicle typically isn't considered camping.