You Probably Shouldn't Park Your RV At Home Depot - These Places Are A Safer Bet
For many Americans, hitting the road in an RV to explore the vast expanses of the country, from coast to coast, is a summertime preoccupation. The family vacation, propelled by Winnebagos traversing the states, has been depicted in films like "We Are The Millers," "RV," and "Little Miss Sunshine," as exemplary slices of Americana. For those on a budget and looking to cross the country on the cheap, parking in big-box store lots is a common travel hack. With costs of campgrounds and RV parks ranging from $20 to $70 per night, it's easy to see how a two-week trip of overnight stops could add up.
To circumvent campground and CCTV cameras in public parking lots, some turn to boondocking, which is the act of finding an off-the-grid space to park overnight. Some off-road campers and RVs are built for the backcountry. The issue is that there is no sewage or power hookup, and you run the risk of unwittingly parking on private property illegally. Some states allow for boondocking, but it can be a bit of a gray area. Many turn to Home Depot, as these stores are ubiquitous and found in every state, and typically offer massive parking lots with plenty of space after hours. But is this pragmatic solution safe, sustainable, and even permissible for RV enthusiasts? Are there better alternatives?
It's always a good idea to plan ahead
You did the research before buying your RV, you downloaded the best weather apps and best road trip apps for your tablet before your trip — now, where to park overnight? Relying on Home Depot could be dicey, and in reality, the corporation has no official policy; therefore, it is up to the local store managers. You can also consider other store parking lots like Cracker Barrel and Cabela's, which are reported to allow overnight parking. But again, like Home Depot, it varies from store to store, so it's best to call ahead and ask the manager.
Other options include a 24 Hour Walmart or gyms like Planet Fitness and 24 Hour Fitness, as these facilities are open 24/7. This could offer restless travelers a chance to conveniently get a workout in after hours on the road, but again, overnight stays at these businesses could be up to the discretion of managers or parking lot security guards, so your mileage may vary. Websites like Reddit have numerous threads where RV enthusiasts share intel on which store parking lots are bust-free, but for every person saying places like Home Depot or Walmart worked, there are just as many claiming the opposite. Therefore, we recommend travelers do regional-specific research and take into account zoning laws and municipal policies before trying to save a buck on free overnighting.
There are other, cheap alternatives to parking at stores
Most states allow RV drivers to sleep at rest stops overnight, but it is recommended to check ahead to be sure of time restrictions. As an example, the state of California allows drivers only an eight-hour window, per 24 hours, to rest up, whereas Idaho offers drivers up to 16 hours at state highway rest stops. To avoid hassle, potential towing, or worst case, a run-in with the law, some RVers might want to consider future-proofing their road trip with memberships to RV hosting sites like Harvest Host, which offers a network of locations like farms, wineries, and golf courses where you can park up for the night. You'll need to pay a subscription fee, but there are often sales for new subscribers.
The bottom line is that those looking to save money on extended trips by parking their RVs overnight must do their due diligence and call the stores they plan on crashing at before starting their trip. Big box store parking lots can be a gamble, and getting towed is a sure way to ruin a vacation. When doing so, be respectful of noise, keep the area clean, be courteous, and don't overstay your welcome. Understanding local laws and regulations is essential, and sometimes you just have to accept that you need to spend money on legitimate overnighting at sanctioned campsites or RV parks.