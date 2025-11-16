You Probably Shouldn't Park Your RV At Home Depot - These Places Are A Safer Bet

For many Americans, hitting the road in an RV to explore the vast expanses of the country, from coast to coast, is a summertime preoccupation. The family vacation, propelled by Winnebagos traversing the states, has been depicted in films like "We Are The Millers," "RV," and "Little Miss Sunshine," as exemplary slices of Americana. For those on a budget and looking to cross the country on the cheap, parking in big-box store lots is a common travel hack. With costs of campgrounds and RV parks ranging from $20 to $70 per night, it's easy to see how a two-week trip of overnight stops could add up.

To circumvent campground and CCTV cameras in public parking lots, some turn to boondocking, which is the act of finding an off-the-grid space to park overnight. Some off-road campers and RVs are built for the backcountry. The issue is that there is no sewage or power hookup, and you run the risk of unwittingly parking on private property illegally. Some states allow for boondocking, but it can be a bit of a gray area. Many turn to Home Depot, as these stores are ubiquitous and found in every state, and typically offer massive parking lots with plenty of space after hours. But is this pragmatic solution safe, sustainable, and even permissible for RV enthusiasts? Are there better alternatives?