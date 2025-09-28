5 Off-Road Campers And RVs Built For The Backcountry

Winnebago is a brand that you've most likely already heard of in the camping van world. For decades, the Minnesota-based company has produced class-leading motorhomes, campers, and trailers at each end of the market. No matter which model you go for from them, there'll be no shortage of comfort and practicality, but if you want the confidence that you'll be able to drive your RV almost anywhere you want, the revitalized Revel makes a solid case for itself.

The Revel was first released in 2017, marking the first time a Mercedes Sprinter was mass-produced in North America. Managing to keep up with modern standards for both luxury and performance in the RV scene, the Revel received a much-welcomed update for the 2025 model year. It still uses the Sprinter chassis, but gets all the standard benefits that the van recently introduced, such as the twin-turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

From the outside, the new Revel looks similar to the existing camper, but under the skin, some massive changes have made it even more equipped for the backcountry. These include new and improved insulation, a second alternator with the Winnebago Power Max system to help charge the now 48-volt lithium-ion battery, and a 35-gallon water tank to ensure you don't run out of the essentials. Pricing starts at $261,808 for the new Revel.