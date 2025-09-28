5 Off-Road Campers And RVs Built For The Backcountry
The RV scene has long been a pillar of the American automotive industry, with numerous brands offering diverse types of vehicles that enable us to explore the country more effectively than any other means. There are a few crucial aspects that make an RV successful, with the primary point being how easily you can live in it for as long as you want. Whether you go from a compact camper to a full-size motorhome, comfort will usually be at the forefront of the design, but not all can get you deep past the usual camping spots.
One thing about RVs is that they're never exactly small, meaning you'll need some serious equipment to shift the portable home through challenging conditions and reach the best places to hunker down for the night. Luckily, a handful of brands offer custom-built models engineered solely to be taken off-road, without sacrificing any of the luxury inside. Some provide essential camping gadgets and features better than others, but this opens up the market for buyers with different budgets to enter and enjoy everything on offer. Here's a look at five of the best campers and RVs designed for the backcountry.
2025 Winnebago Revel
Winnebago is a brand that you've most likely already heard of in the camping van world. For decades, the Minnesota-based company has produced class-leading motorhomes, campers, and trailers at each end of the market. No matter which model you go for from them, there'll be no shortage of comfort and practicality, but if you want the confidence that you'll be able to drive your RV almost anywhere you want, the revitalized Revel makes a solid case for itself.
The Revel was first released in 2017, marking the first time a Mercedes Sprinter was mass-produced in North America. Managing to keep up with modern standards for both luxury and performance in the RV scene, the Revel received a much-welcomed update for the 2025 model year. It still uses the Sprinter chassis, but gets all the standard benefits that the van recently introduced, such as the twin-turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission.
From the outside, the new Revel looks similar to the existing camper, but under the skin, some massive changes have made it even more equipped for the backcountry. These include new and improved insulation, a second alternator with the Winnebago Power Max system to help charge the now 48-volt lithium-ion battery, and a 35-gallon water tank to ensure you don't run out of the essentials. Pricing starts at $261,808 for the new Revel.
2026 Tiffin GH1
Tiffin entered the luxury off-road RV game with the GH1, an all-new model for the brand. Owned by THOR Industries (also the parent company of Airstream), Tiffin expertly equipped the GH1 with comfort essentials, but with some unique features that set it apart from its main rival when it comes to off-grid living.
By using the Sprinter chassis, you get the twin-turbo 2.0L four-cylinder and nine-speed automatic transmission. One area where the GH1 stands out is with standard BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, which are optional on the Revel. You also get some Fox shock absorbers. On the electrical side, the GH1 comes with a 540-amp/hour lithium-ion battery, a 220-watt solar panel, dual alternators, and a 3,000-watt inverter, which is lower than the Revel's 3,600-watt inverter. The GH1 is cheaper, though. It doesn't have an official price tag, but you can pick one up on marketplaces for around $185,000.
The GH1 does still offer some unique and handy features after you've set up camp, or parked, in this case. You get a well-equipped kitchen and bathroom, along with the optional adventure bar, which is essentially a split-level desk that can be included instead of the two jump seats behind the driver.
2025 Hunter RMV Sherpa
While some overlanding RVs prioritize luxury above all else, others emphasize rugged practicality as the primary selling point. Very few manufacturers embody this more than Hunter RMV, which covers a tremendous amount of ground with its offerings in 2025. Released in 2024, the Sherpa line of overlanding trucks acts as the entry-level for the brand. Unlike other RVs that are mass-produced, Hunter RMV's trucks are built to the owner's specification requests, opening up a new realm of personalization compared to some rivals.
The Hunter RMV Sherpa can be built on multiple chassis types, depending on the desired build. The performance is dependent on which of these chassis you select, but rest assured, they're all more than capable of hauling the massive RV across the backcountry effectively. There are three different trim levels available: the base X, the mid-spec XL, and the range-topping XLE. You'll get more standard features as you climb, but even the Sherpa X comes with equipment such as an 85-gallon water tank, 800 amp/hour lithium battery bank, electric queen-sized bed, and a fitted kitchen and bathroom.
2025 EarthRoamer LTx
Another camper built on a truck platform that's certainly worth considering comes courtesy of EarthRoamer. The more affordable of the two Earthroamer models, the LTx offers levels of luxury that rival the very best Sprinter conversions on the market, despite being a truck camper. Only recently entering production, the LTx's chassis isn't quite as extreme as some have on offer. Instead, it opts for a Ford F-550 Super Duty chassis, utilizing carbon fiber throughout the RV's body to save weight.
This also subsequently gives the EarthRoamer LTx the 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8, producing 330 horsepower and 825 pound-feet of torque for this specific RV. Further off-road enhancements include 43-inch tires, Fox shocks, and heavy-duty anti-sway bars, along with standard air suspension. Regarding the electrical system, power comes from an 18,000-watt/hour lithium-ion battery bank, as well as solar panels with a maximum capacity of 1,480 watts.
Moving inside the camper, this is where the EarthRoamer further earns its relatively high base price tag of $798,000. With the choice between a booth-style and L-shaped dinette, you can expect to find some of the highest build-quality standards in the segment. When building your own LTx, there's a generous amount of options you can add on for better entertainment, more storage, bigger kitchen appliances, even offering a wine rack and a gun case. With every LTx being built to order, there's not much inside the RV that you can't personalize.
2025 Outpost 6.5
While RVs like the Earthroamer LTx sit within a niche price bracket to say the least, there are still some pretty impressive budget options to consider before buying a camper that makes overlanding accessible. The Outpost 6.5 stands out in this regard, being a unique camper compared to the others on this list. Instead of being fitted to a specific chassis, the Outpost 6.5 is a slide-in camper designed to fit on a wide variety of truck beds, but be sure to check your truck's dimensions alongside the 6.5's own dimensions to ensure it's compatible.
Thanks to being a slide-on, the latest camper from Outpost starts at a solid $39,995. One of the biggest improvements the 6.5 has made over its predecessor is the composite material used in the camper's construction, which the brand claims prevents condensation inside with superior thermal transfer. Inside, you won't find as much space compared to more expensive campers like the LTx, but there's still room for the renowned aluminum cabinets that make up the kitchen, alongside the standard queen bed up top. Power comes from a 5kWh lithium-ion battery pack, putting to use the EcoFlow independence kit. A 200-watt solar panel is also attached to the camper's roof. Weighing just 1,475 pounds, the 2025 Outpost 6.5 is engineered to allow your truck to tackle any trails with ease without sacrificing on the backcountry essentials inside.