5 Adorable Mini Camper Vans That Are Surprisingly Well-Equipped
If you've ever pictured yourself traveling the contiguous U.S. or a small state or country in an RV but aren't thrilled about driving an absolute behemoth or tow a trailer the size of a house, we have the solution for you: Just get a mini camper van. RVs and campers aren't the same thing, but a camper van is a specific type of mini RV. Like all campers, camper vans have all the comforts of home, albeit on a smaller scale.
Though some of the smallest campers ever made aren't sold in America, U.S. buyers have some good options to choose from, too, even though most come with deceptively large exteriors. While some add-on camping gadgets can make your travels even better, a feature-packed Class B is the perfect place to start. In most states, you won't even need a special license to drive these tiny RVs, making it easy to steer one off the lot and into the road for your next adventure.
Winnebago Solis Pocket
There is a lot you need to consider before buying a camper, and the same goes with a mini camper van. One potentially crucial decision is whether you'll rely on campgrounds with utilities, or if you prefer to travel with no amenities in sight. If you're aiming toward the latter, or just want to be prepared for whatever comes your way, you might want to pick a mini camper van with solar on board.
This is where the Winnebago Solis Pocket comes in. As its name suggests, the Solis Pocket is the smallest Winnebago camper van. It features onboard solar, which is helpful since installing solar on your RV is a big project. Winnebago camper vans come with galleys, bathrooms, and plenty of sitting and sleeping areas, but the Solis is deceptively small, being only 17 feet and 10 inches long.
The two floor plans you can choose from can host three and four people respectively, with a dinette area and options for either a raised Murphy bed at the rear or a rear wet bath. The front seats swivel, adding additional seatings, while the dinette area can become a sofa and a bed. The only potential drawback is that the base model, without any upgrades, costs over $140,000.
Thor Scope
The Thor Scope is another small camper packed full of features. The Scope is the smallest Thor Class B, measuring 17 feet and 11 inches. While the base model only has space for two people to sleep, you can add an optional bed in the retractable roof.
Entertainment seems to be the focus of the Scope. All the floor plans are TV-ready, so you can customize the layout to best enjoy downtimes. While there's no mention of TVs on the brand's website, the basic package on the Scope includes the comforts of home as far as cooking goes, with basic amenities, a small fridge, and a two-burner stove.
Thor manufactures some massively — and massively priced — motorhomes, but its camper vans are quite affordable, at least when compared to larger RVs. The Scope starts at around $139,000, but that includes onboard solar and all the basics, like a wet bath and a full kitchen. Every floor plan includes a gas generator as well, so you're prepared for any kind of camping conditions.
Coachmen Nova
Coachmen is one of the best travel trailer brands, and ranked quite well in our list of the best major RV brands, too. Like many other major brands, Coachmen sells an adorable mini camper van with plenty of features onboard. The Coachmen Nova is slightly larger than similar camper vans, at 20 feet and 11 inches, but the added length allows it to host a few more comforts. The Nova comes with a 24-inch TV, a combination air fryer and convection microwave, solar panels, hardwood cabinets, and a built-in Wi-Fi router.
Like other mini camper vans this size, the Nova comes with a wet bath, tucked away behind the cabinets in the galley area of the camper. Even though it comes with a lot of features, there seems to be plenty of space left for storage, which is surprising given how small the van looks from the outside. Meanwhile, small additions like a sprayer faucet and an induction cooktop make it more homey. The Nova is one of the cheapest options in its range, especially if bought second-hand; RV Trader lists many options at around $90,000.
Thor Mercedes Sprinter vans
Another model by Thor Motor Coach, the Mercedes Sprinter van comes in two versions: Sanctuary and Tranquility. If their names are any indication, these mini camper vans are meant for those trying to bring comfort with them wherever the road takes them. Though they're van-sized in terms of length (floor plans start at 19 feet and 8 inches), you can't expect to park them in the garage, since both Sprinter vans are over 10 feet tall.
Those vans are very capable on the road, armed with all-wheel drive chassis from Mercedes-Benz. As far as comfort goes, even the entry-level floor plans have wet baths and flip-down TVs, while higher-end options feature sofas that turn into king-sized beds and even a bath with a sink. In most campers, you will need to hook up to a generator or campground hookups to use all your onboard goodies, but not in the Mercedes Sprinters. Those vans come with solar panels and a large battery system. Prices start at around $212,000 for the base model, with plenty of (expensive) optional features and premium floor plans.
OGV Luxury Coach V-Cruise
Many different companies make sprinter mini camper vans, and OGV Luxury Coach is one of the best. The V-line of OGV Sprinter vans do, admittedly, look plain on the outside, but that only makes what's inside more intriguing. Even OGV's base model Sprinter, the V-Cruise, comes with luxurious interiors that include leather seats, fancy entertainment features, and reclining seats with footrests. A unique feature of OGV Luxury Coaches is the fact that they feature seating for more passengers than comparable mini campers, which makes traveling in large groups a lot easier.
Add-on features include a center console with an ice chest and cupholders, a kit for attaching a TV to the tailgate, and a package with Starlink internet and Apple TV. You can even get heating and massaging functions on all the captain chairs. OGV focuses more on luxury than camping convenience, which might not fit your definition of a great mini camper van, but the V-Cruise's limo-like experience is certainly unique.