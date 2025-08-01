5 Adorable Mini Camper Vans That Are Surprisingly Well-Equipped

There is a lot you need to consider before buying a camper, and the same goes with a mini camper van. One potentially crucial decision is whether you'll rely on campgrounds with utilities, or if you prefer to travel with no amenities in sight. If you're aiming toward the latter, or just want to be prepared for whatever comes your way, you might want to pick a mini camper van with solar on board.

This is where the Winnebago Solis Pocket comes in. As its name suggests, the Solis Pocket is the smallest Winnebago camper van. It features onboard solar, which is helpful since installing solar on your RV is a big project. Winnebago camper vans come with galleys, bathrooms, and plenty of sitting and sleeping areas, but the Solis is deceptively small, being only 17 feet and 10 inches long.

The two floor plans you can choose from can host three and four people respectively, with a dinette area and options for either a raised Murphy bed at the rear or a rear wet bath. The front seats swivel, adding additional seatings, while the dinette area can become a sofa and a bed. The only potential drawback is that the base model, without any upgrades, costs over $140,000.