5 iPad Apps That Can Make Your Next Road Trip A Breeze

Almost as soon as the automobile was invented, old-timey drivers were heading out on the first road trips. Even before the first cars rolled onto primitive horse and buggy tracks, much of humanity had been called to the open road.

Over the years, road trip essentials have undergone significant evolution. In decades past, road trippers watched the landscape roll by while penciling their way through word searches or playing Game Boy. Those pastimes gave way to books on CD and portable DVD players strapped to the headrests, but even those have become dated. These days, the modern driver can take advantage of smartphone and tablet apps to keep passengers entertained and otherwise improve their road-tripping experience.

That's good news, too. Recent surveys suggest the road trip is experiencing a surge in popularity, with more people opting to visit national parks, camp, and tour the country. Whether you're hitting the road in the family sedan or pulling your RV out of winter storage, here are five iPad apps that will help keep your road trip rolling smoothly.