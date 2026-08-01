9 Honda Models That Still Come With Naturally Aspirated Engines In 2026

With more than 1.4 million cars sold in the U.S., Honda is one of the most popular car brands in the country. The Japanese automaker's car lineup is expansive, spans various categories, and comes with multiple engine options. While looking at the engine options offered across the brand's lineup, it becomes immediately apparent that several Honda vehicles still feature naturally aspirated engines. This is interesting when one realizes that there has been a significant rise in popularity of turbocharged engines in the U.S. market in recent years.

Among the Honda vehicles that continue to use naturally aspirated engines are several trims of the Honda Civic (both sedan and hatchback), as well as all trims of the HR-V, all of which feature a 2-liter four-cylinder engine. Honda also offers a larger 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine on several models, including the Passport and Pilot mid-size crossover SUVs, the Honda Odyssey minivan, and the Honda Ridgeline mid-size pickup truck.

In addition to these vehicles, several of Honda's hybrid offerings come with a standard naturally aspirated engine. These hybrid cars feature Honda's 2.0-liter naturally aspirated hybrid engine, which we shall discuss in detail later. For now, though, here is a closer look at five 2026 Honda models that remain available with naturally aspirated engines.