The Honda That Gets IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ Rating For Small SUVs

The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ is the highest award that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an organization supported by auto insurance companies, can bestow on a vehicle that is sold in the U.S. market. Of all the new small SUVs currently available in the market, the only Honda to get the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ is the 2025 Honda HR-V, which our review found to be appealingly inexpensive. The 2025 Honda HR-V was in good company as one of 11 small SUVs that received this safety award, which carries a level of prestige among both manufacturers and car shoppers.

The standards required to achieve an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ have become a moving target, with the requirements being upgraded for 2025. Now, vehicles must achieve a Good rating in the moderate-overlap front crash test, whereas the 2024 standards allowed an Acceptable rating in this test. The moderate-overlap front crash test is a test of how well the rear-seat passengers fare in a crash, with a crash dummy placed behind the driver dummy to determine this. The 2025 tests reflect these upgrades to the testing criteria.

Another important aspect of the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards is the evaluation of a vehicle's headlight performance, which tests both the low beam and high beam illumination. In addition, there is testing of each vehicle's automatic emergency braking system to see how well it reacts to objects and pedestrians that appear in front of it at various speeds and angles.