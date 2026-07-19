This Truck Is More Than Just Consumer Reports' Top Pick For Midsize Pickup In 2026

The Honda Ridgeline isn't just Consumer Reports' top pick for best midsize pickup — it was also recently selected as the class winner in CR's ranking of the best Cars Made in the USA. This makes it both the best truck in its class and the best of its type made domestically. Our look at the latest model revealed that Honda barely changed the 2026 Ridgeline.

The Honda Ridgeline came out as the highest-rated midsize pickup truck among CR's 2026 models, placing higher than the second-place Nissan Frontier, the third-place Toyota Tacoma, and the two GM siblings tied for fourth place, the GMC Canyon and the Chevrolet Colorado. Consumer Reports praised the Ridgeline's long-lasting composite bed material, reasonable fuel economy, cargo-carrying capability, a trunk recessed into the pickup bed, an extremely comfortable ride, and a quiet interior. Summing up, CR called the Ridgeline, "...one of the most civilized pickup trucks we've ever tested."

As for its role as the best midsize truck that's made in the U.S., the Honda Ridgeline is currently assembled at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama production site. But if you are considering purchasing one, you should hurry — Honda is hitting pause, temporarily ceasing production of the Ridgeline late in 2026, with the next version of the pickup due to appear for the 2028 model year. This is because the Ridgeline will need major changes to its V6 engine to meet upcoming emission standards.