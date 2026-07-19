This Truck Is More Than Just Consumer Reports' Top Pick For Midsize Pickup In 2026
The Honda Ridgeline isn't just Consumer Reports' top pick for best midsize pickup — it was also recently selected as the class winner in CR's ranking of the best Cars Made in the USA. This makes it both the best truck in its class and the best of its type made domestically. Our look at the latest model revealed that Honda barely changed the 2026 Ridgeline.
The Honda Ridgeline came out as the highest-rated midsize pickup truck among CR's 2026 models, placing higher than the second-place Nissan Frontier, the third-place Toyota Tacoma, and the two GM siblings tied for fourth place, the GMC Canyon and the Chevrolet Colorado. Consumer Reports praised the Ridgeline's long-lasting composite bed material, reasonable fuel economy, cargo-carrying capability, a trunk recessed into the pickup bed, an extremely comfortable ride, and a quiet interior. Summing up, CR called the Ridgeline, "...one of the most civilized pickup trucks we've ever tested."
As for its role as the best midsize truck that's made in the U.S., the Honda Ridgeline is currently assembled at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama production site. But if you are considering purchasing one, you should hurry — Honda is hitting pause, temporarily ceasing production of the Ridgeline late in 2026, with the next version of the pickup due to appear for the 2028 model year. This is because the Ridgeline will need major changes to its V6 engine to meet upcoming emission standards.
How well does the 2026 Honda Ridgeline perform?
The 2026 Honda Ridgeline is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower. It's mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels, since all-wheel drive is standard. We found the Honda Ridgeline to be one of the most practical pickups Americans can buy.
During performance testing by Car and Driver, the Honda Ridgeline went from 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds flat, with a quarter-mile time of 14.6 seconds at 94 mph. It pulled 0.78g on the 300-foot skidpad and braked from 70 mph to zero in 180 feet. The Ridgeline's EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway for all models except the off-road-capable TrailSport, which gives up 1 mpg on the highway. The Honda Ridgeline can tow up to 5,000 pounds and has a maximum payload of 1,583 pounds.
Other unique features offered by the Honda Ridgeline include its 7.3 cu. ft. of locking storage space located underneath its pickup bed, its multilink, independent rear suspension with coil springs that rides much better than its solid-axled, leaf-sprung competition, its versatile two-way tailgate, and its extremely roomy back seat with the most room you'll find among all pickups in its class. And if you like to haul four-by-eight sheets of plywood, the Ridgeline can fit them between its wheel wells. Pricing for the Honda Ridgeline starts at $42,290 including destination, with standard equipment such as 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an integrated trailer hitch, tri-zone climate control, and remote start.