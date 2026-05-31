Why Honda Is Hitting Pause On One Of Its Most Popular Pickup Trucks
The Honda Ridgeline has been a staple of the brand's lineup since it launched in 2006. The company launched a barely-changed Ridgeline for 2026, but it looks like that's about to be the final model year for a little while. Reports indicate that Honda is about to place the Ridgeline on indefinite hiatus, with its comeback slated for later in the decade.
According to an Automotive News report, Honda intends to pause production of the Ridgeline due to changing emissions regulations, which the current Ridgeline can't meet. Honda has not revealed how the Ridgeline falls short, but a spokesperson told Automotive News that the model "will continue to play an important role" in the company's lineup. Honda will pause production in the fourth quarter of 2026, and it plans to introduce a new and improved Ridgeline to the lineup sometime in 2028.
Though the idea of a vehicle being discontinued seems dire, there's at least a roadmap in place for the Ridgeline's return. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for other Honda vehicles that the automaker has scrapped completely — or might discontinue — in 2026.
Honda has cancelled other vehicles in 2026
2026 has seen Honda shelve its 0 Series EVs and turn away from its EV plans, which played a major part in the automaker announcing its first-ever annual loss. Honda had showcased the 0 Series Saloon and SUV at events like the Japan Mobility Show and the Consumer Electronics Show, but decided to pull the plug soon after. Honda-owned Acura's RSX EV was also scrapped, despite it having reached the prototype stage.
Meanwhile, there's the Honda Prologue, which has been around since 2024. Sources such as Kelley Blue Book have reported that Honda is most likely discontinuing the electric SUV at the end of 2026. While Honda has yet to confirm this, the move makes sense given that sales have reportedly declined significantly in 2026, despite Honda offering a $7,500 price cut. Add to that the fact that Honda has decided to shift focus away from EVs, and it wouldn't be surprising if Prologue's brief run is indeed coming to an end.
While EV fans may mourn Honda's pivot away from the tech, admirers of the Ridgeline can rest assured knowing that it's coming back before the end of the 2020s. What it will look like, what it will cost, and what it will feature under the hood are questions only time can answer.