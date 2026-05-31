Why Honda Is Hitting Pause On One Of Its Most Popular Pickup Trucks

The Honda Ridgeline has been a staple of the brand's lineup since it launched in 2006. The company launched a barely-changed Ridgeline for 2026, but it looks like that's about to be the final model year for a little while. Reports indicate that Honda is about to place the Ridgeline on indefinite hiatus, with its comeback slated for later in the decade.

According to an Automotive News report, Honda intends to pause production of the Ridgeline due to changing emissions regulations, which the current Ridgeline can't meet. Honda has not revealed how the Ridgeline falls short, but a spokesperson told Automotive News that the model "will continue to play an important role" in the company's lineup. Honda will pause production in the fourth quarter of 2026, and it plans to introduce a new and improved Ridgeline to the lineup sometime in 2028.

Though the idea of a vehicle being discontinued seems dire, there's at least a roadmap in place for the Ridgeline's return. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for other Honda vehicles that the automaker has scrapped completely — or might discontinue — in 2026.