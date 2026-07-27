6 Reasons Why You Should Probably Replace Your Refrigerator

No appliance lasts forever. The average lifespan of a refrigerator is 12 years, but some can fail much sooner and others can last up to 20 years. When yours inevitably starts showing its age or components start refusing to function, you have to weigh your options. Is it worth it to try and repair this issue (or hire someone for the repair) or is it smarter to buy a new fridge?

For most people, deciding whether or not to salvage their existing fridge is largely dependent on cost. If it's a minor repair that's going to cost a few hundred bucks, a small issue you can fix yourself for only $50, or even better, a problem that's covered under your fridge's warranty, it makes better financial sense to repair your current fridge. However, if you're looking at spending an amount close or equal to the price of a new fridge, it's probably better spend your money on a new model with a fresh warranty. We've gathered up some of the most common signs its time to replace your refrigerator rather than save it, but keep in mind, the cost of repair can vary greatly based on your specific fridge model.