How To Clean Refrigerator Condenser Coils (And How Often You Should)

Refrigerators generally aren't appliances that need to be replaced regularly. A high-quality fridge can have quite a long lifespan, and the best way to maximize that is to take care of it properly. The basics, such as cleaning the interior, being mindful of the temperature dial, and not leaving the door open for long periods, are pretty obvious, but there's more that you can do. One essential maintenance step is cleaning the condenser coils — the elements responsible for dispensing heat pulled from the fridge — regularly, usually once or twice a year. Those with particularly dusty homes, or who own pets, may even want to clean them more frequently.

Fortunately, cleaning condenser coils is a reasonably easy task. Once you've located the coils, unplug the unit and move it so you can reach them. From here, use a screwdriver to remove any coverings. This will give you full access to the coils, and you can use a vacuum to suck away all the accumulated dust and debris. A hand brush can also be handy to loosen any stuck-on debris. Once the coils are as clean as you can get them, put the covers back on, plug the fridge back in, and slide it back into place.

As you can see, there's really not a lot to cleaning your fridge's condenser coils. That's all the more reason to keep up with it, especially since failing to do so could lead to big problems.