5 Common Problems With Whirlpool Refrigerators

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The most innovative new refrigerators do a whole lot more than simply keeping food cool. Some come with built-in smart features for added convenience, water and ice dispensers for those hot days, and efficiency technology that can help reduce your electricity bill. Of course, none of those features are worth investing in if they don't work as intended.

The good news for buyers of Whirlpool refrigerators is that most can expect to be satisfied with their purchase. According to a recent American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey, Whirlpool has the highest overall customer satisfaction levels of any major refrigerator brand. However, like any brand, Whirlpool's fridges do suffer from some common problems, with some being easier to fix than others.

If you notice something wrong with your Whirlpool refrigerator, it's worth attempting to diagnose the problem yourself before calling in a professional. These five problems are all among the most common for Whirlpool fridges, and some are potentially fixable in just a few minutes.