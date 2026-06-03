5 Common Problems With Whirlpool Refrigerators
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The most innovative new refrigerators do a whole lot more than simply keeping food cool. Some come with built-in smart features for added convenience, water and ice dispensers for those hot days, and efficiency technology that can help reduce your electricity bill. Of course, none of those features are worth investing in if they don't work as intended.
The good news for buyers of Whirlpool refrigerators is that most can expect to be satisfied with their purchase. According to a recent American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey, Whirlpool has the highest overall customer satisfaction levels of any major refrigerator brand. However, like any brand, Whirlpool's fridges do suffer from some common problems, with some being easier to fix than others.
If you notice something wrong with your Whirlpool refrigerator, it's worth attempting to diagnose the problem yourself before calling in a professional. These five problems are all among the most common for Whirlpool fridges, and some are potentially fixable in just a few minutes.
The ice maker or water dispenser might stop working
A range of Whirlpool refrigerators come with built-in ice makers or water dispensers, but over time they may stop working. Whirlpool says that it's worth checking the water line if your refrigerator's ice maker starts to malfunction, since a partially blocked line could mean that too little water is getting through. As well as checking that the connection is secure, it's worth checking for kinks in the line.
It's also possible that the water filter is clogged, which you can test by removing the filter and waiting for around a day. The manufacturer says that if the volume of ice increases when the filter is removed, it's likely that the filter is either clogged or was incorrectly installed. If it's the former, the filter will need to be replaced.
Some side-by-side Whirlpool refrigerators manufactured between 2018 and 2021 might also suffer from issues with the wiring that runs to the door. If the wiring breaks, features like the ice maker or water dispenser might suddenly stop working. The issue was the subject of a class action lawsuit that was preliminarily settled in March 2026, with owners of affected refrigerators potentially able to claim back their repair costs if the wiring harness breaks within its first 7 years of operation. A further hearing is scheduled for July 2026 with final approval for the settlement having not yet been confirmed at the time of writing.
The refrigerator can make a strange noise
Knowing what sounds are normal for a refrigerator to make and which aren't is particularly important, since some sounds might be a sign that the appliance is about to break. On the other hand, other sounds are completely normal and nothing to worry about. Hearing a hissing or popping sound from your Whirlpool fridge isn't usually a concern, but a buzzing sound that's much louder than normal can indicate that it might be time to call in a professional.
If you hear the refrigerator vibrating, it's usually a sign that it isn't fully level. Adjusting the leveling screws at the base of the refrigerator can fix the problem. Fridges with a built-in ice maker can sometimes make creaking sounds as part of their normal operation, but if the appliance sounds like it's pulsating, it's likely that the water supply is not connected.
Whirlpool refrigerators can sometimes leak, and if you spot a leak and hear a dripping noise at the same time, it might be time to call in a technician. Leaks can occur for several reasons, and if the appliance was only recently installed or was recently moved, it might be due to the refrigerator sustaining internal damage. If your fridge starts pooling water inside and the water then leaks out of the door seals, it's likely that the defrost drain is blocked.
The refrigerator light can stop working properly
On its own, a broken light inside a Whirlpool refrigerator might seem like more of an annoyance than anything else, but it's worth taking the time to find out why it's not working. If the light stays off, it may simply be the case that you need to replace the bulb. That's a relatively easy fix, assuming you use the correct bulb for the refrigerator. However, if the light stays on when the door is closed, there might be an issue with the door switch.
This can be a more serious problem, since the door switch on some Whirlpool models also controls the cooling fans that are responsible for keeping your food at the correct temperature. If you have an older refrigerator and haven't moved it recently, the switch might need replacing. However, owners of newer appliances or anyone who has recently moved their refrigerator should carry out a couple of checks first.
Whirlpool says that the switch might not operate properly if the fridge isn't entirely level. As mentioned above, a fridge that isn't level might also make a vibrating sound. Misaligned doors can also cause similar issues. It's also best to check the refrigerator light socket, since a damaged socket might cause the light to turn off. If you spot any exposed wires, they might also be the root cause of the problem. If you find damaged wiring or a damaged socket, it's usually best to call in a professional.
The refrigerator may struggle to reach the correct temperature
After delivery, a new refrigerator might take a while to cool to the correct operating temperature. If it doesn't seem to be cooling at all, it's best to double check that it isn't still in showroom or demo mode. If the refrigerator stops being able to properly cool its compartment after a long period of normal operation, it might be that the condenser isn't performing properly.
Cleaning the condenser coils of the appliance might be all that's needed to get it working again. The task might require you to move the refrigerator, but once you've got clear access to the rear panel, the actual cleaning process shouldn't take long. In case you haven't cleaned condenser coils before, Whirlpool has a handy step-by-step video on how to do it.
The manufacturer says that homeowners with a lot of pets or particularly high levels of environmental dust might need to clean their refrigerator's condenser coils every two or three months to keep them at full efficiency. If that doesn't help the temperature return to normal levels, blocked interior vents might be the root of the issue. The location of the air vents varies between different Whirlpool models, but blocking them with large amounts of food or plastic packaging can stop them functioning correctly.
The freezer might not work even though the refrigerator does
Even if the main compartment of a Whirlpool refrigerator is working fine, the freezer compartment can still be prone to temperature issues. Much like any temperature problems with the main compartment, cleaning the condenser coils might be the solution.
Over time, door seals can also wear out on both refrigerator and freezer compartments. According to Whirlpool, the easiest way to check if a seal is functioning properly is to put a piece of paper between the seal then close the door. If you can easily pull the paper from the door, the seal might need replacing.
Temperature problems can also be caused by a buildup of frost, although modern Whirlpool fridge-freezers have built-in defrosting systems. If you have a much older fridge-freezer, a frost buildup might simply mean that it's time to clear it out. However, a newer appliance with excessive frost that isn't overpacked will need to be diagnosed by a technician. Although most Whirlpool refrigerators can be expected to last for a decade or two, they might need replacing if the technician isn't able to fix the issue.