How Long Do Owners Say Whirlpool Refrigerators Usually Last?

Whirlpool is one of the most recognizable names in the world of appliances. The company traces its roots back to 1911 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, where one goal, to electrify the wringer washer, eventually grew into a leading global manufacturer of home appliances.

In 2026, Whirlpool was named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune for the sixteenth consecutive year. The company offers a full range of appliances, including washers, dryers, ranges, cooktops, dishwashers and, of course, refrigerators. Anyone shopping for a new appliance knows the choices feel endless. Expert reviews provide an overview, and we have an idea as to how long a refrigerator should last, but consumer reviews often tell a more accurate and authentic story. No one wants to buy a refrigerator or other appliance that will fail after only a few years.

The brand is known for its refrigerators, which on average should last between 10 to 20 years. That being said, we urge shoppers to carefully read reviews. TrustPilot and the Better Business Bureau both offer numerous reviews that detail refrigerator repairs and even complete failures well before the appliances reach old age. While online feedback is certainly prone to negativity bias, many reviewers point out poor customer service experiences and expensive repairs. Common complaints include broken ice makers, cracked interior plastic, doors that do not seal properly, and burnt-out interior lights, along with more serious issues such as broken compressors and loud whining noises.