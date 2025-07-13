No, You Shouldn't Use A Regular Light Bulb In A Refrigerator - Here's Why

It's a common situation: you open the fridge, and the light doesn't come on. So you decide to save the day and just swap in a regular bulb from the junk drawer. But before you do, you should know that a regular everyday bulb might not be the quick fix you think it is.

The fact is that standard light bulbs are the wrong choice, no matter how good or bad the refrigerator brand is. The cold temperature can mess with the filament, especially in older incandescent bulbs, making them more fragile and more likely to burn out faster than expected. There's also the problem of moisture, as condensation is a normal part of how fridges work. But it doesn't mix well with bulbs that aren't designed to handle damp conditions. A regular bulb, combined with that combo of cold and moisture, can lead to electrical issues, or in some cases, even a fire.

That's why it's worth using a bulb that's specifically made for appliances. These are built to tolerate the chilly, sometimes damp environment inside your refrigerator without any trouble. Not only will you have the right bulb for the job, you won't be left in the dark, and you'll stay safe as well.