15 Of The Top Lowe's Summer Items You Can Buy

Summer ushers in sweltering temperatures, long nights full of backyard parties, cookouts, and campfires, and a desire to clean and organize your vehicle, lawn, and garage, which is arguably odd considering how hot the days can get. That said, to get your home looking ready for hangouts with friends and family, a little bit of cleaning and organizing is necessary, so we see the connection.

For gadgets to beat the heat (and bugs), foldable finds that stash easily in your garage, and great practical items to get your home party-ready, head to Lowe's. The retailer has great summer savings on offer across multiple categories, from must-have DIY gadgets to adorable mini tools everyone can appreciate and top-tier power tools and equipment. We've gathered up some of the best items you can grab at Lowe's for the summer. (Note that while prices are accurate at the time of writing, pricing as well as availability can vary by location.)