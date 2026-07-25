15 Of The Top Lowe's Summer Items You Can Buy
Summer ushers in sweltering temperatures, long nights full of backyard parties, cookouts, and campfires, and a desire to clean and organize your vehicle, lawn, and garage, which is arguably odd considering how hot the days can get. That said, to get your home looking ready for hangouts with friends and family, a little bit of cleaning and organizing is necessary, so we see the connection.
For gadgets to beat the heat (and bugs), foldable finds that stash easily in your garage, and great practical items to get your home party-ready, head to Lowe's. The retailer has great summer savings on offer across multiple categories, from must-have DIY gadgets to adorable mini tools everyone can appreciate and top-tier power tools and equipment. We've gathered up some of the best items you can grab at Lowe's for the summer. (Note that while prices are accurate at the time of writing, pricing as well as availability can vary by location.)
Kobalt 7-Inch Personal Fan
Even those who declare summer their favorite season can't deny that some summer days are simply too hot. If you can't ditch your DIY projects at home to head to the pool or the beach to cool off, this Kobalt 7-Inch Personal Fan will serve you well. It delivers air flow up to 600 cubic feet per minute (CFM) at max speed, though you can adjust the fan's speed lower as needed with five different speeds in total. At its lowest speed setting, this little fan can last up to 60 hours on a single charge using a Kobalt 24-volt max battery (sold separately).
This small fan measures 18 inches high and 14 inches wide, has a 7-inch fan diameter, and weighs only 5.5 pounds, all of which make it ideal for carrying around between your garage, the backyard, and even out to soccer games or jobsites. Its ability to switch between standing on its own and being hung paired with its multi-position, 180-degree fan head rotation make it a great add anywhere. It retails for $119, but because it's a hot summer item at Lowe's, it's often discounted or attached to some type of deal, like a free battery and charger with your purchase.
Weber Spirit E-325 Gas Grill
It just doesn't feel like summer without at least a few nights spent cooking up good food in the backyard, and that's why a new grill is always going to be one of the top summer items you can buy. Whether your old grill is hanging on by a thread and needs replacing, or you're adding one to your backyard setup for the first time, the Weber Spirit E-325 Gas Grill is could be a great option. At full price, it's a $549 investment, but if you're able to wait for a sale, you can snag it for less.
This gas grill features porcelain-enameled cast iron grates that leave meat and veggies with appetizing sear marks, Snap-Jet Ignition that allows you to ignite individual burners by simply turning the appropriate knob with one hand, and scratch-resistant Hammertone metal side tables that can fold down when not needed. There are also a slew of optional snap-on accessories made for Weber grills, sold separately, that can attach to the side tables to make grilling easier, including tool hooks, a bottle holder, flexible lighting, and a condiment holder.
Harbor Breeze Indoor/Outdoor String Light
One of the easiest ways to jazz up your backyard and get it ready for summer parties is adding string lights, but you have to make sure they're properly rated for outdoor use, like this $49.98 Harbor Breeze String Light at Lowe's. With shatter-resistant plastic bulbs and an IP65 rating, these lights are dust-tight and protected against water jets from any direction, meaning they'll withstand light rain, snow, heavy thunderstorms, and extremely windy and dusty conditions. Just in case there is any damage to the bulbs or the fuses, this set includes two replacement bulbs and one replacement fuse.
Depending on the size of your backyard and where exactly you want to hang outdoor string lights, you might be good with one 48-foot String Light from Harbor Breeze or you might need to budget for two or three. Across the 48-foot string, there are 18 Edison-style LED bulbs producing warm white light that adds a nice ambience to summer dinners and parties. Or if you'd rather invest in a permanent solution, check out these highly rated permanent outdoor lights.
Orbit 7-Pattern Rear Trigger Nozzle
With hotter summer temperatures, your garden generally needs more water to stay happy and healthy. If you don't have a sprinkler system set up, or you simply prefer watering all your plants by hand, adding a nozzle to your water hose can make the chore easier and faster. And luckily, most nozzles aren't that expensive. This Orbit Nozzle at Lowe's retails for only $7.98 and it offers quite a few quality-of-life features for that single-digit price.
This hose nozzle allows for seven different spray patterns, which are described as shower, flat, center, cone, full, mist, and jet. You can use gentle watering, like shower or mist, for some plants, a powerful jet stream for dirty plant pots, and play around with other spray patterns to find their best use. The nozzle has a rear trigger that's comfortable to engage, and there's a simple trigger lock feature that lets you sustain whichever spray pattern you selected without having to constantly hold down the trigger. The handle is also insulated, so you don't have to worry about it being too hot in the summer or too cold in the fall or winter when you want to use it.
Project Source five-tier Utility Shelving Unit
A lot of us don't necessarily have extra time in the summer, but because we want to be outside more soaking up the sun, the urge to sort through and organize the garage can be quite strong. One of the best Lowe's finds to help organize your garage is this five-tier Utility Shelving Unit by Project Source. It retails for $104.98, but if you're lucky, you can lower your out-of-pocket costs with summer savings at Lowe's.
The whole unit is made with hard plastic that's easy to keep clean, resistant to mold, and sturdy. The shelves are ventilated to prevent moisture buildup, measure 20 inches deep by 48 inches wide, and can hold up to 200 pounds. With five shelves in total, this entire unit can hold up to 1,000 pounds of power tools, holiday decorations, childhood memorabilia, and more. Aside from the top shelf that has unlimited vertical space, there's 14.5 inches between each shelf, giving plenty of space to store common tote bin sizes.
Thermacell Charcoal Mosquito Repeller
Summer nights can be magical, full of bonfires, cookouts, and pool parties, but one thing can always ruin the night: mosquitos. Rather than cover up with long sleeves and pants or cover yourself in sticky (and stinky) bug spray, Lowe's has this Thermacell Charcoal Mosquito Repeller. Just place it on a surface central to your get together, press a button to activate it, and then enjoy protection against mosquitos within 20 feet of the device.
To start you off, there's 12 hours of mosquito repellent included with your $39.98 purchase of the device. After that, a two-count refill pack currently costs $38.98 and gets you a total of 72 hours worth of mosquito repellent. The repellant uses Thermacell's proprietary formula that's been proven to repel mosquitos, even those carrying EEE and West Nile Virus, from within 20 feet of the device. To activate heat and start repelling mosquitos, all you have to do is make sure the device has enough charge to last through your event and push a button. On a full charge, the battery can last up to 5.5 hours.
Z-Shade Pop-Up Canopy
Whether you're in an area that gets dry or humid heat, you'll feel even hotter in direct sunlight with no shade. If you don't have a huge tree, an covered patio, or anything else in your backyard that can provide you with shade in the summer heat, you might consider buying this Pop-Up Canopy from Z-Shade. It's surprisingly affordable at $98 full price and it's a convenient addition to your yard for summer, especially if you plan on hosting any daytime parties with friends and family.
The 10-foot by 10-foot slant leg steel frame is a single piece with adjustable and extendable legs, which makes it super easy to set up with zero tools, and it's been white powder-coated for resistance to rust and overall durability. Attaching to the steel frame is the blue, 150-denier canopy that features a silver undercoating and provides 50+ UV protection. With the canopy set up on the frame, it delivers 64 square feet of shade coverage. When you're ready to take it down and head inside, there's a zippered carry bag with wheels that neatly fits all the components.
Origin Portable Fire Pit
Summer bonfires can be legendary, but not everyone has the space to safely set one up in their backyard, and many cities might have burn bans in place during high temperatures. A good alternative to the traditional bonfire is the Origin Portable Fire Pit, which retails for only $94 at Lowe's right now. That said, some cities also restrict open burning altogether, which would include this fire pit, so be sure to check your local laws to see what's allowed in your area.
This Origin Fire Pit features a 28-inch deep fire bowl with a powder-coated finish that's made for high temperatures, a poker so you can safely stoke the fire from afar, and a mesh screen cover to help contain the fire and prevent items from accidentally falling inside the bowl. In addition to stoking the flames, the poker can hook around the ring on top of the mesh screen and lower it into place if the fire is already roaring when you're ready to cover it.
Craftsman String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo
Lawn work isn't the most exciting summer chore, but someone has to do it, and you might as well make the task as easy as possible for yourself. Enter: this handy combination of a Craftsman String Trimmer and Leaf Blower. Together, these two power tools retail for $169, but Lowe's is usually running some kind of deal on them to bring that price down to a more manageable number.
Both lawn tools use a 4Ah battery, and there's one included (along with a charger for the battery) with this bundle, so you can swap between them as needed. The string trimmer is equipped with a turn-to-edge feature, an integrated wheeled edge guide, a wide 10-inch cutting swath, and an automatic feed spool for convenience. Then, the blower provides up to 200 CFM (and up to 90 mph) of air flow, more than enough to clear your sidewalks, driveway, and garage of leaves, grass, dirt, and other small debris. This Craftsman blower model also comes with an integrated nozzle scraper to help remove stuck-on debris.
Greenworks 3,000 PSI Pressure Washer
To get your driveway, sidewalks, and home looking all spick and span for your next summer bash, you need a pressure washer. The Greenworks 3,000 PSI Pressure Washer retails for $449, and if that's too steep a price even with potential summer discounts, you could look into Lowe's Lease to Own program to bring down the upfront cost. Or, consider Greenworks' 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer instead for a slightly less powerful, more affordable option in the long run.
With the help of a continuous-run brushless motor and pump that function like gas-powered pressure washers, the Greenworks 3,000 PSI pressure washer can push out a max water flow of 2 gallons per minute (GPM). Depending on which included nozzle you opt for, this max could dip to 1.1 GPM. This model comes with five different spray nozzles (Turbo, Soap, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, and 40 degrees), a metal spray gun, a 25-foot kink-resistant hose, and a 1-gallon, built-in soap tank. It's easy to maneuver from place to place, thanks to 10-inch, never-flat wheels, and you can store it vertically in your garage so it doesn't take up much space.
Armor All 2-in-1 Foam Cannon
When you feel like simultaneously cooling off in water and being productive, a solid option is cleaning your car. This 2-in-1 Foam Cannon from Armor All is one of the best car accessories you can pick up at Lowe's, and all you need to set it up for the first time is a garden hose or a pressure washer. For the best clean, Armor All recommends a pressure washer, which can be gas or electric and offer a pressure range between 500 and 3,500 PSI. However, if a garden hose is all you have, it'll get the job done.
The $41.58 kit comes with an adapter each for a garden hose and a pressure washer and a foam cannon featuring a wide non-tip bottle, a non-slip grip, and a 40-ounce reservoir for water and car wash soap with marked lines to make measuring easier. For particularly dirty spots, you can apply some extra car wash soap before foam spraying the entire car.
Blackstone Stainless Steel Tool Set
If you already have a grill you love, Lowe's has plenty of great grilling accessories you can shop this summer. We're fond of this $59.99 Blackstone Six-Piece Tool Set that could be perfect for cooking a variety of foods, including pancakes and eggs, burgers, steaks, vegetables, and more. The set includes two spatulas, an angled griddle scraper, one pair of scraper tongs, and two 16-ounce squeeze bottles. The squeeze bottles are made with plastic and the other tools are formed from stainless steel, and every piece in this set is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
These scraper tongs allow you to handle hot food without hurting yourself, and the angled scraper is designed to help you remove any grease buildup, stuck-on food, or other tough messes. There are two potential uses for the squeeze bottles; you can use one or both to hold sauces or cooking oil, or keep water in one and use it for cleaning the grill while it's still hot. Then, the two spatulas can be used for flipping, of course, or breaking up foods while cooking.
Kobalt Four-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet
This Kobalt Four-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet could be a solid buy if you need a way to both organize your tool collection and conveniently cart it around the garage with you. It's a pricey investment at $269, but its ample storage capacity, helpful built-in features, and well-built design make it compelling and potentially a great product to have on hand in the garage.
With four locking drawers and a top compartment, this rolling cart offers 12,600 cubic inches of storage space. The two small drawers on top can support up to 22 pounds each, the two large drawers can hold up to 77 pounds each, and the top compartment supports 88 pounds. And even if you have it loaded to max capacity, it'll still move around smoothly, thanks to four 5-inch caster wheels. All four wheels can swivel, and two can be locked to hold the cabinet in place.
RTIC 32-Quart Hard Insulated Cooler
An insulated hard cooler is handy in the summer for camping, sports games, backyard parties, and even grilling sessions with just your immediate family. At $159, this RTIC 32-Quart Hard Insulated Cooler is steep, but RTIC is a cooler brand known for delivering high-quality products that last and keep food and drinks super cold. This 32-Quart cooler in particular is equipped with up to 2.5 inches of closed-cell foam insulation, which is designed to keep the cooler's contents cold for up to five days — at least when following RTIC's cooling recommendations.
As part of RTIC's Ultra-Light lineup, the company estimates it to be about 30% lighter than other similarly sized, rotomolded coolers, weighing in at just under 15 pounds with no contents inside. The cooler can hold up to 48 cans at once and comes with comfortable rope handles, non-skid rubber feet, molded tie-down slots, dual drain holes, a silicone cargo net, and a built-in stainless steel bottle opener.
Mr. Bar-B-Q and Scrub Daddy Steam Clean BBQ Brush
This XL Steam Clean BBQ Brush could be a great accessory for anyone who already has a grill they love, and it's affordable, retailing for just $19.98. Created in partnership by Mr. Bar-B-Q and Scrub Daddy, this brush is equipped with a heavy duty scraper for grease buildup and, attached to the back of the scraper, a bristle-free, stainless steel Armortec mesh sponge for every other kind of mess imaginable.
The brush doesn't require any specific cleaning agents to help it clean. Instead, it uses only water, or more specifically, steam. After the grill has been preheated to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, you dunk the brush's scrubbing head into ice cold water and then start cleaning away. According to its listing, the brush can tackle burnt-on food and stuck-on grease without shedding, but this could depend on just how dirty your grill grates are, as some customers report shedding or peeling after only a few uses.
Methodology
To create this collection of top Lowe's finds, we followed a set of simple guidelines. Most importantly, each item needed to fit the summer theme we're going for, whether it was an item for summer fun like a grill or a fire pit, or something practical like lawn tools or storage solutions for your garage. Then, to ensure an item has built up a solid reputation for being one of the best Lowe's has to offer, it needed to have a minimum of 150 total reviews and at least a 4-star average rating.