5 Foldable Finds From Lowe's That Can Help Save Space In The Garage

Every homeowner will need a bulky tool or two, but workspace can be limited. Limited working space means squeezed storage areas and perhaps even the need to roll out most or all of your gear onto the driveway to handle renovation or building tasks.

If you tend to handle projects in pop-up workspaces like this, the need for mobile solutions is apparent. Even so, it's tempting to make do with whatever you can muster up rather than investing in purpose-built solutions to handle these kinds of job demands.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there, and many are budget-friendly selections that don't have to feel like a difficult choice. These five Lowe's finds can help create a more agile temporary working environment on your driveway, in the backyard, or elsewhere. They can also fold down into manageable sizes after the work is done, taking up as little space in the garage as possible.