5 Foldable Finds From Lowe's That Can Help Save Space In The Garage
Every homeowner will need a bulky tool or two, but workspace can be limited. Limited working space means squeezed storage areas and perhaps even the need to roll out most or all of your gear onto the driveway to handle renovation or building tasks.
If you tend to handle projects in pop-up workspaces like this, the need for mobile solutions is apparent. Even so, it's tempting to make do with whatever you can muster up rather than investing in purpose-built solutions to handle these kinds of job demands.
Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there, and many are budget-friendly selections that don't have to feel like a difficult choice. These five Lowe's finds can help create a more agile temporary working environment on your driveway, in the backyard, or elsewhere. They can also fold down into manageable sizes after the work is done, taking up as little space in the garage as possible.
Delta Steel Adjustable Rolling Miter Saw Stand
While the miter saw remains a staple of the DIY world, and there are tons of useful accessories that can accompany this tool, one key solution is often overlooked. Operating the saw without important considerations like material supports stands as one of the most dangerous ways to use a miter saw, but it's easily avoidable with the help of a saw stand. Miter saw stands deliver better flexibility with this essential tool, and they generally offer improved maneuverability and even enhanced work holding capabilities to support longer pieces and better overall safety.
Instead of setting up your miter saw on a table or working from the ground, the Delta Steel Adjustable Rolling Miter Saw Stand is a $149 purchase at Lowe's and can revolutionize the way you work with this tool. The stand is constructed with a large diameter steel tubing and can support 400 pounds of workpiece weight. It features extensions and work stops on both ends of the stand with adjustability and a one-step setup that's reliant on a folding foot pedal actuation to make folding the stand down or setting it into position a simple task. The stand features large wheels on one end, allowing it to be easily repositioned while set into its operating configuration or rolled into a storage area with ease when not in use. Instead of fighting with your miter saw, setting it on an adjustable stand allows you to make it work more efficiently for your needs.
Worx Pegasus Folding Work Table
The Worx Pegasus Folding Work Table folds into a flat, 5-inch-wide unit that can be slid behind tool boxes, doors, or work benches. It offers excellent portability and pops up into a wide work table with adjustable elements to help make a range of tasks easier. It's 32 inches high and features a 31-inch by 25-inch table top. It can support up to 300 pounds when configured as a table or 1,000 pounds when folding its sides down to use as a sawhorse. The table itself weighs just 25 pounds, making it easy to carry into position.
The work table can be found at Lowe's for $141. It has a storage shelf on the bottom level that's useful for keeping smaller tools throughout a job. The table also features two integrated quick clamps that remain engaged on the table even when it is folded down. These allow for versatile work holding capabilities to support cuts, assembly tasks, and more. The table is also modular and can connect to numerous other Pegasus work tables to create a larger work surface. This allows you to customize your workbench setup for the specific needs of the job, and then fold down each one of the table tops after the work is complete for effective storage alongside a fast setup and expansive workbench experience.
Tatayosi Aluminum Work Platform
The work platform is frequently overlooked and underrated. Inevitably, renovators will need added height to handle a job safely and effectively. Your ladder can support extra reach in many circumstances, and so can chairs, tables, or stools. Yet, all of these solutions suffer from one or more drawbacks. The work platform is a tool that allows users to get up to ceiling height or greater and features at least some maneuverability at the target working level rather than producing a stationary elevation.
The Tatayosi Aluminum Work Platform at Lowe's is listed at $146. It delivers a non-slip top that extends across the platform, allowing you to work more confidently at the target height. It doesn't feature an adjustable height range, but does offer 330 pounds of weight capacity, offering more than enough support to lift a renovator up to height alongside some of their key tool assets. The platform itself weighs a little over 17 pounds and features a nearly 20-inch height, giving users close to 2 feet of added reach to help support painting, installation, or repair tasks up near the ceiling with ease.
Black+Decker Clamping Portable Work Bench
The Black+Decker Clamping Portable Work Bench features a heavyweight steel construction that, perhaps surprisingly, supports up to 450 pounds. The bench can be found at Lowe's for $88 and comes from a massive tool company with plenty of history.
It features a steel frame with wood toppers that can be moved into a variety of positions with hand cranks set on one side. These two wooden tops feature a range of holes along their surface, allowing users to clamp workpieces for fastening and sawing. The workbench features a dual height adjustment function, allowing it to serve as a tool stand, vice, saw horse, or a prototypical workbench.
I haven't used this tool before, but my father-in-law has a very similar clamping sawhorse bench that has served in countless projects around his house and mine. Admittedly, this tool looks a little quirky on the surface, but its mobile worktop and ability to clamp material in place with a channel running through the middle to support clearance for your saw blade can make all the difference in a range of projects.
Kobalt 2-Pack Plastic Saw Horse Set
Sawhorses are a critical inclusion in just about any garage setting. You can build a set yourself, but you'll generally lose the ability to fold them down and store them easily. Instead, the Kobalt 2-Pack Plastic Saw Horse Set is available from Lowe's for $50.
Kobalt is an in-store brand, and its products tend to be well-received by users. This set of sawhorses is no different, with nearly 1,300 reviewers giving it great ratings. The pair of plastic sawhorses hold to 1,000 pounds of work materials, and they fold down to a width of just 2 inches for easy storage when the job is done. This also supports significant mobility to take them along for a job that might exist a bit further away. The plastic construction makes them lightweight and easy to maneuver. The saw horses also feature nonskid feet for a more solid base while in use. There's also a bottom shelf and side hangers built into the horses that can help organize tools, wires, and other accessory equipment. The product page notes that the saw horses are just over 12 pounds, meaning each one may only weigh roughly 6 pounds alone, although it isn't clear whether this is a combined weight or not.
For anyone working in a demanding environment that lacks expansive storage capability, this set of saw horses offers a very reasonable price tag, plenty of work holding capability, and an impressive fold-down size that all combine to create a high-quality option to support strict storage requirements without sacrificing functionality.
Methodology
All of these fold down for easy storage. They all provide important work holding capabilities, additional height for working near the ceiling, or tool support for more efficient use of other equipment. I have personal experience with very similar tools in some instances, and the rest have been reviewed by at least 100 Lowe's buyers with at least a 4.1 star average rating.