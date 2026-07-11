12 Of The Top Ace Hardware Summer Items You Can Buy

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Ace Hardware is the backbone for many DIYers' projects. The hardware store is a uniquely community-centric option for all sorts of tools and building materials, and with more than 5,800 locally owned co-op locations throughout the world (in more than 60 countries and across all 50 states), you'll likely be able to find an Ace store near you even if you live in a remote area. Ace Hardware's store shelves and online retail space make for a great choice for those seeking good discounts, products from solid brand names, and more.

These features are abundantly clear during the summer months, when outdoor living and lawn care routines kick into full gear. Ace Hardware's sale options are a reliable way to bring new essentials into your garage for less, and the outlet's own-brand offers are also quality choices to help manage a wide range of needs inside the house and beyond its four walls. These 12 finds from Ace Hardware are all highly rated by buyers and can make a big difference in the lifestyle goals you have for your home and the people who enjoy its space this summer. Some are tools to make jobs easier, while others can immediately enhance the leisure activities you hope to soak up alongside the glorious sunshine and heat of these middle months.