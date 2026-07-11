12 Of The Top Ace Hardware Summer Items You Can Buy
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Ace Hardware is the backbone for many DIYers' projects. The hardware store is a uniquely community-centric option for all sorts of tools and building materials, and with more than 5,800 locally owned co-op locations throughout the world (in more than 60 countries and across all 50 states), you'll likely be able to find an Ace store near you even if you live in a remote area. Ace Hardware's store shelves and online retail space make for a great choice for those seeking good discounts, products from solid brand names, and more.
These features are abundantly clear during the summer months, when outdoor living and lawn care routines kick into full gear. Ace Hardware's sale options are a reliable way to bring new essentials into your garage for less, and the outlet's own-brand offers are also quality choices to help manage a wide range of needs inside the house and beyond its four walls. These 12 finds from Ace Hardware are all highly rated by buyers and can make a big difference in the lifestyle goals you have for your home and the people who enjoy its space this summer. Some are tools to make jobs easier, while others can immediately enhance the leisure activities you hope to soak up alongside the glorious sunshine and heat of these middle months.
Ace 61-Inch Steel Thatching Rake
Promoting the best possible growth for your lawn means doing more than just typical mowing and edging. Homeowners looking to get the most out of their landscaping will want to add some lesser-known essentials to their lawn care. This includes equipment like an aerator, but one of the most impactful options you'll find at Ace Hardware is the Ace 61-Inch Steel Thatching Rake.
This $45 rake features a slightly different take on how the tines operate compared to a standard model. Instead of pulling material sitting on the surface of your lawn to remove things like grass clippings or leaves, a thatching rake digs into the dirt layer beneath your grass's aerial growth. The tool gently tears away loose thatch and root material, removing dead and decaying plant matter that can otherwise stifle growth in your lawn.
This tool features 19 tines and a 61-inch fiberglass handle for added durability. The tool helps increase air and water access to the root system beneath the growth, promoting better resource management for your landscaping. The rake also features two different tine shapes on either end of the tool, allowing you to dig straight through your grass layer or flip it over to use the flared edge to break up soil and prepare an area for new planting.
Craftsman V20 Handheld Blower Kit
A tool that's on sale as of this writing, the Craftsman V20 Handheld Blower Kit is an ideal solution for light-to-moderate cleaning tasks around the yard. This set comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger included, bundled together for a solid discount at $79. The tool produces up to 200 CFM at a top speed of 90 mph.
The tool uses an integrated nozzle scraper to lift and blow away even wet leaves and other debris that may be difficult to move during routine cleaning tasks. The tool is also lightweight, making it easy to carry around for longer cleaning sessions. The blower can serve as a finishing touch to move away grass clippings or as an option to clean off decking and other outdoor living spaces for more comfortable use. The kit's low price makes this a great way to get into the Craftsman V20 tool system, as well. The battery and charger included with the purchase provide incredible value for buyers considering Craftsman as a primary or even a backup tool brand when starting or building a home tool kit.
Ace 1 Gallon Lawn and Garden Pump Sprayer
The Ace 1 Gallon Lawn and Garden Pump Sprayer is an inexpensive option that lets you apply targeted fertilizer or weed killer to specific areas. There are larger options available, but typical usage schedules for basic home maintainers will often warrant a smaller can that's a bit lighter and easier to maneuver. The sprayer is listed at $24 and features an external pump with a glove-sized comfort-grip handle for easy use, bare-handed or with an extra layer of protection.
The sprayer features a sealed pump element that shouldn't lose pressure even with regular use. It also includes a large funnel-top opening that makes it easy to add chemicals or other materials to the bucket. The spray tip is adjustable and features a clog-free design with an integrated filter. The result is an easy-to-use garden spraying tool that helps you apply liquid amendments to the lawn and other growing areas quickly and easily. This may not be a primary task in your lawn care routine, but having a piece of equipment available to make this a pain-free process is a huge benefit even with infrequent use.
Ace 60-Inch Steel Bow Rake
A standard steel rake is a must-have yard tool for anyone looking to maximize their outdoor living space. The Ace 60-Inch Steel Bow Rake features a $30 price tag, and the classic wood-handled rake is an affordable option that adds crucial functionality to your yard. A steel bow rake lets you rip away dead or dying grass and tear up live material you want to remove with ease, too. When flipped over, it can also help spread soil and other material evenly when adding amendments to your lawn.
This model features 16 tines with a red, coated finish. It's easy to clean and features a pinned head that provides plenty of strength while allowing for a relatively simple swap if you manage to break the handle or simply want to replace it in the future. This tool is crucial for breaking up compacted soil and performing other soil-preparation tasks ahead of new planting. It's also a great tool for those who want to put down and spread a layer of mulch with the changing seasons to protect their flower beds a bit better.
Weber Spirit E-210 Two-Burner Propane Grill
No outdoor space is complete without equipment like a grill. Grilling and summer go together as seamlessly as warm drinks and winter evenings. There are just some activities that scream summer leisure, and getting friends or family together to enjoy some outdoor cooking and eating when the weather is nice is just one of them. Propane is certainly an easy fuel source for your grill. The Weber Spirit E-210 Two-Burner Propane Grill is a solid choice that's been rated by over 2,200 buyers at Ace Hardware.
The grill received great overall ratings and is on sale for $399. For more substantial grilling requirements, a two-burner option may not be the right choice. However, most users will get plenty of mileage from its side rails, which accommodate snap-on accessories and high-quality grilling features such as a Snap-Jet ignition and porcelain-enameled cast-iron grates. The grill is a great option for anyone hoping to boost their outdoor space this summer, and with a favorable price tag, it's easy to get started barbecuing in a hurry.
Ego Power+ 26-Inch 56V Hedge Trimmer Kit
Trimming the hedges often requires attention during the peak growing season. Handling this part of your yard's landscaping can be a real nightmare if you don't have the right equipment. It's possible to trim back bush and tree growth with a pair of hand shears, but the work involved can be heavy. A powered solution like the Ego Power+ 26-Inch 56V Hedge Trimmer Kit is an ideal choice when considering a dedicated power tool to handle the task.
The kit is available at Ace Hardware for $279, with a $50 reduction for Ace Rewards Members. The trimmer offers a robust 1.2-inch cut capacity capable of tackling moderate tree branch growth and large bush trimming demands. The tool's 26-inch blade array provides great reach and fast cutting across your entire target area. When purchased as a kit, it comes with a 2.5Ah battery and charger, offering up to 60 minutes of runtime when paired with the included power pack. The tool also has a carbon fiber rail (a feature found in many of Ego's telescoping trimmers) to reduce overall weight and support extended cutting time.
Rounding things out, Ego offers a lifetime warranty on the rail when you register the tool within 90 days of purchase, along with a three-year battery warranty and a five-year tool warranty.
Craftsman 2,100 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
Craftsman offers a series of electric pressure washers, with numerous options available at Ace Hardware. However, they are all fairly affordable, so if you're looking for maximum versatility, you'll want to gravitate toward one of its more potent options, such as the Craftsman 2,100 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer. Ace Rewards members can get it for $209, while its regular price is $239. Either way, it represents a fairly good bargain, and the sprayer includes a full slate of accessory nozzles and additional elements like an integrated soap tank. The tool sits on 10-inch wheels that make maneuverability a front-and-center feature, supporting efficient use even in difficult conditions.
The pressure washer weighs 35 pounds and operates with a 25-foot hose for mobility. It can function in both a delicate spraying capacity to handle cleanup tasks involving your home's windows or vehicles like boats or cars, or it can support more intense spraying tasks like cleaning grime off of sidewalks or driveways, spraying down the house, and more.
DeWalt 20V Brushless 8-Inch Pruning Saw
A pruning saw has a natural place in any summer landscaper's arsenal. This piece of equipment features a small bar and serves as a quasi-hybrid solution, standing between a full-sized chainsaw that can be unruly and even dangerous to operate and a hedge trimmer that isn't equipped to make larger cuts through hefty branches.
The DeWalt 20V Brushless 8-Inch Pruning Saw is listed at Ace Hardware for $189, making it a relatively inexpensive cutting solution that runs on a high-efficiency brushless motor and features a compact body design to deliver ample power while reducing weight and improving ergonomics.
The tool weighs just 4.6 pounds without a battery on a scale and features quality-of-life enhancements like an auto-oiling feature and a tip guard to improve stability throughout your cuts. The saw runs on DeWalt's mainline 20V battery platform and features a simple push-button start. These features make it easy to add to your tool collection if you're looking for a streamlined cutting tool to handle routine maintenance. In particular, it's immensely valuable for tool users already rocking DeWalt equipment in their setup.
Ace Broadcast Push Spreader
A tool that can play a major role in summer maintenance tasks can be a big deal in boosting your productivity, but an even more important addition to the garage is one that can also provide functionality during other seasonal needs. The Ace Broadcast Push Spreader is a good choice for spreading fertilizer, solid plant feed, and even grass seed when reestablishing bare patches in the yard. It's available for $53 and can hold enough of your chosen lawn product to cover up to 5,000 square feet of targeted treatment area. That's plenty rangy to handle most yard demands throughout a typical household boundary.
The spreader comes fully assembled and operates with a fold-down handle that makes storage a little easier. The hopper is connected to a dual-bladed agitator to make it easier to funnel your material through the spreader, and it includes a simple dial to control the distribution rate as you move around the yard. This tool can also support the application of salt and other ice-melting products, making it a dual-purpose implement that can support your snow clearance and ice prevention tasks deep into the winter.
Craftsman V20 Steel Handheld Auger
The Craftsman V20 Steel Handheld Auger adds a valuable twist to a classic outdoor power tool. Auger solutions are essential for quickly digging post holes and for performing similar tasks when handling hardscaping and the like. A smaller tool, this model is shaped more like a standard drill than a typical, full-sized auger and can be an essential asset for digging large holes of this nature and when tackling soil amendments or tilling the ground ahead of new planting tasks.
The tool is listed at $111; it can dig up to 25 holes per minute and 165 holes per charge (with a 1.5 Ah battery while digging 3-inch-deep holes). The tool features a side handle that can be quickly screwed into either side of its body for easy use by either left- or right-handed operators. The tool can also support other Craftsman gardening bits, making this a niche tool with some important functional versatility wrapped up in the completed package.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 8-Inch Hedge Trimmer
The Milwaukee M12 portable productivity system features smaller tool bodies than the brand's mainline 18V setup. Each tool in this part of Milwaukee's catalog is lighter than its full-size counterpart and, in many instances, features a massively scaled-down body. However, this trade tends to result in a small reduction in overall power output rather than a large change of pace, making the M12 system a quality option even for tool users who still need plenty of oomph from their equipment.
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel 8-Inch Hedge Trimmer is a subcompact hedge trimmer with a substantially scaled-down build. Compared to the standard Milwaukee model, the tool is roughly half the length, with an overall length of 21 inches, and weighs just 2.8 pounds, compared to an 8.6-pound M18 model. This model is on sale at Ace Hardware for $149 as a bare tool or $249 as a kit (regular price), which includes a charger and an XC4.0Ah battery pack. The trimmer produces 2,700 strokes per minute and features a ½-inch maximum cut capacity. This isn't going to solve all of your larger cutting requirements, but for moderate cleanup tasks. It offers a small build and impressive capabilities that make it a great option for quick, accessible cutting power to handle small to moderate demands.
Gorilla Carts 600-Pound Poly Dump Cart
Wheelbarrows are a classic addition to just about any garage, but they can be less than ideal for moving certain materials. Augmenting your existing wheelbarrow with a tool like the Gorilla Carts 600-Pound Poly Dump Cart delivers four-wheeled stability and a flat bottom to the cart bed throughout its bucket dimensions to produce a tool that's easier to haul when fully loaded and utilizes tight turning and stable steering capability for a more pleasant experience overall.
The cart offers a 600-pound weight capacity that's more than capable of handling immense loads of soil, aggregates, or other materials. It also features a quick-release dumping system that won't leave you struggling to remove its contents when you arrive at your target location. The cart sits on 10-inch pneumatic tires that handle a variety of terrain, and its steel frame provides solid durability even when you frequently subject it to heavy loads. The tool is priced at $140 at Ace Hardware, and it features a depth of 19.5 inches to provide plenty of interior space to haul a range of outdoor materials.
Methodology
All of these tools and equipment are great additions to a DIYer's yard management gear collection. All of them have a specific function that's elevated during summer tasks, making them all high-impact options that can make a big difference right away. Each one has been rated by at least 50 Ace Hardware buyers, with most garnering over 100 individual ratings, and the lowest average score for any individual piece of equipment is 4.1 stars.