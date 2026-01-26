Are EGO Power Tools With Carbon Fiber Worth Buying? Here's What Experts Say

In general, Ego Power's products are considered high-quality power tools for homeowners. The lineup includes, among other things, string trimmers, edgers, hedge trimmers, and pole saws. Those tools feature 56V battery power, are available as complete kits or tool-only versions, and often offer a choice of shafts made from aluminum or carbon fiber. While 2025 saw a number of new Ego tools to consider for use around your home, tools with carbon fiber shafts have been around for a few years.

Any changes to the tried-and-true construction used in outdoor power tools are often met with skepticism and demand premium prices. Today, there isn't much difference in price between Ego tools with aluminum shafts and those featuring carbon fiber construction. For example, Lowe's lists the carbon fiber shaft Ego Power+ Powerload 16-inch string trimmer for $199.00, although it's sometimes on sale for $179.99. Compared to the Ego Powerload 15-inch string trimmer, priced at $179.00, there isn't much difference.

Still, we have to wonder if the advantages and disadvantages of carbon fiber construction make it worth buying Ego tools that use it. In a review of Ego's carbon fiber-shafted edger, ProTool Reviews says the "carbon fiber construction has several benefits, including a lighter weight, more vibration absorption, and high durability. Ego's lifetime warranty on its carbon fiber shafts should alleviate any concerns consumers may have about the newer technology.