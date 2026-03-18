5 Ace Hardware Finds Offering Deep Discounts & Freebies In March 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Yearning is a common feeling many of us had as children when walking through a toy store. For many of us, that feeling never goes away — it just evolves, perhaps from toys to tools. Walking the aisles of a hardware store can ignite the same yearning, even if, as our parents would've reminded us, "we have one at home." But even if you have a type of tool already, there's almost always a newer, better one, with more features and more power. Or there are tools we don't exactly need but which would make our jobs, DIY projects, and home repairs a lot easier (and, yes, maybe more fun).
Maybe it's impossible for most of us to buy everything we want at the moment, but when a store like Ace Hardware offers big discounts and other deals, it makes it much easier to purchase items that have been sitting on our wish lists. A tool you may actually need to use anyway could be available for a lot less than you would've paid last month. March not only brings new products to Ace's shelves, but also dozens of sale prices, special deals, and even products that are totally free. Here are five Ace Hardware finds offering deep discounts and freebies in March 2026.
Free DeWalt Power Tool
Fans of DeWalt will be interested in a special deal Ace Hardware is currently offering. With the purchase of a particular DeWalt product, you'll get another tool (up to $189 in value) completely free. Even better, the product you need to buy to take advantage of this deal is DeWalt's 20V Max Blower/Trimmer Kit (product code DCKO215M1), a bundle that already saves money by including two large power tools, a battery, and a charger that cost much less than they would if you were to buy them all individually. The two tools are both useful for outdoor maintenance — the DeWalt 20V String Trimmer and DeWalt 20V Blower.
This deal is a great way to build out your yard tool setup, as the free product can be one of the best DeWalt outdoor power tools offered by the brand. When you add the DeWalt 2-tool kit to your cart, you can select one of several displayed options that will then be added to your purchase at no charge. The available free bonus DeWalt cordless tools include a chainsaw, pruner, hedge trimmer and more — all using the same interchangeable DeWalt 20V batteries and charger.
The DeWalt 13-inch Cordless String Trimmer included in the bundle uses a 0.080-inch line to clear grass and overgrowth. It's equipped with a variable speed trigger that allows the user to apply as much or as little power as is needed for the task, conserving the battery when it's handling lighter growth. The included 20V Max XR Cordless Handheld Blower delivers up to 450 cfm of air volume at up to 125 mph, while still running relatively quietly at 62 decibels. The DeWalt 20V Max 13-inch 20V Battery Blower/Trimmer Kit (item 7025981) is available for $349.
Envion Therapure 120 sq-ft HEPA Air Purifier
One of the essential air quality devices you should own is an air purifier, which is very beneficial when dealing with poor air quality in general — or, worse — the ever-increasing threat of wildfire smoke. Even if you live in an area with good air quality or aren't downwind of wildfires, an air purifier can also help remove allergens and can help make rooms smell fresher by reducing cigarette smoke, pet odors, and other smells.
The Envion Therapure 120 sq-ft HEPA Air Purifier isn't meant to clear your entire home or even larger rooms, but its size and range make it ideal for smaller spaces like bedrooms and offices. In addition to a HEPA filter, which can remove up to 99.97% of dust, pollen, bacteria, mold, and other airborne particles that are just 0.3 microns in size, the Envion Therapure is equipped with an ionizer. The ionizer clumps ambient particles together, making them larger and easier to filter. The third element in its triple-action purification is UV light, which the device uses to kill certain viruses and bacteria in the air.
Ace Hardware is currently listing the Envion Therapure 120 sq-ft HEPA Air Purifier for $30 less than usual — nearly half its price. That means you'll be getting big savings on top of the money you save by going with a smaller purifier. The Envion Therapure HEPA Air Purifier (item 4013306) is currently 40% off and available from Ace Hardware for $47.99.
Wayne 5,100-gph Vertical Float Switch Sump Pump
A sump pump is one of those appliances that aren't very fun to buy or use and that typically doesn't offer any aesthetic benefit to your home. However, it can also be one of the most important machines to own, especially if your house is prone to flooding. Just in time for the rainy season, Ace Hardware is taking $40 off the Wayne 5,100-gph Vertical Float Switch Sump Pump.
The 3.8-amp, ½-horsepower motor allows the pump to move 5,100 gallons per hour (gph) and, at 10 feet, up to 3,840 gph. With upper and lower bearings lubricated in a sealed oil bath, the pump runs pretty quietly. It's built with stainless steel housing, carbon/ceramic shaft seals, double-epoxy coating, and a cast-iron seal plate to prevent leaks and corrosion. It utilizes an integrated vertical float switch and solid polypropylene float for automatic operation at nine inches (and back off at four inches), and its top-suction design helps reduce clogs and airlocks.
The Wayne 5,100-gph Vertical Float Switch Sump Pump is equipped with a standard 1.5-inch threaded outlet that's compliant with building codes. The product has been tested to a million cycles, which is the average life cycle for the machine. It comes with an 8-foot cord that makes it easier to keep it farther from electrical outlets, but it would be wise to remember that sump pumps are one of the things you should never plug into a power strip. Instead, a dedicated GFCI outlet should be used to provide power to the pump.
The Wayne 5,100-gph Vertical Float Switch Sump Pump (item 4003742) is available from Ace for $189, which is 21% off its usual $239.99 price.
Free Milwaukee M18 High-Capacity Battery
One of the biggest Ace Hardware deals you can find this March is a free Milwaukee 18V battery for its cordless power tools. Not only that, but it's not even one of the smaller, cheaper ones — it's the Milwaukee M18 RedLithium XC 6 Ah High-Output Battery. If you were to buy this battery on its own, it would cost you a whopping $300.
But, you can currently score one for free if you purchase the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless 2-tool Combo Kit from Ace Hardware. This bundle already includes two smaller batteries and a charger, so with a single purchase you can get two quality power tools and more than enough gear to use them. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless 2-tool Combo Kit pairs an M18 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver with a ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, which are both powered by brushless motors.
The reason why Milwaukee power tool batteries are so expensive is partly that, like other major tool brands, the company invests a lot of money into research and development for advancing battery technology. The Milwaukee M18 RedLithium XC 6 Ah High-Output Battery is designed with RedLink intelligence to maximize efficiency and reduce overheating, and the battery is built to work in extreme cold weather. It includes an onboard fuel gauge, as well as a rubber overmold and water protection barrier for enhanced durability.
Ace Hardware is selling the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless 2-tool Combo Kit (item 2026543) for $399, and you can add the free M18 RedLithium XC 6 Ah High-Output Battery with a single click before adding both to your cart.
Deeply Discounted Christmas Decorations
Just like buying cheap Halloween candy after October 31, the best time to upgrade your Christmas decorations is several months in advance. That's why it's not a huge shock that many of the biggest discounts Ace Hardware is currently offering are for holiday lights and other decorations. By taking advantage of these deals, you can stock up on a full setup of decorations for far less than you'd pay once they're actually popping back up on store shelves (which these days can be as early as August).
One of the products on sale right now is a set of Twinkly LED Micro/5 mm Multicolored 400-count String Christmas Lights, which are currently $60 off. The lights are 105 feet long and are rated for both indoors and outdoors. They're also smart lights and can be controlled with Twinkly's smartphone app, making it especially easy to set timers, create pre-loaded lighting effects, and adjust brightness levels. You can also design your own lighting displays with lights, customizing the bulbs any way you'd like and choosing from 16 million colors and countless different patterns.
You can find even bigger deals with simpler, more low-key decorations, such as the Scentsicles Gold Scented Decorative Star Ornament, which is currently a whopping 86% off its list price. For just a couple of bucks, you can get an ornament that uses refillable scented inserts, so that it never loses its fresh-cut tree scent. You should note that this discount — and many specials Ace is currently running — are available online only and not in-store.
Twinkly LED Micro/5 mm Multicolored 400-count String Christmas Lights are currently 35% off at Ace Hardware and available for $109.99.
Normally $13.99, the Scentsicles Gold Scented Decorative Star Ornament is currently just $1.99.