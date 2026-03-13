5 Exciting Ace Hardware Finds Available In March 2026

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Ace Hardware might not have the massive selection of some of the bigger home improvement stores, but there are a lot of interesting products tucked away in its inventory. Those who've spent any time walking the aisles of their local branch have probably stumbled across at least a couple of products that stand out from the rest, whether for their quality, the novelty of their features and design, or a combination of both.

What's more, now is a great time to see what Ace has in stock. As we move into spring and our attention turns to the outdoors, we might find ourselves turning to the many tasks that have been accumulating on our to-do list over the long winter months. From products for lawn care and backyard barbecues to spring cleaning and home maintenance, there are a lot of exciting Ace Hardware finds that can help kick off the outdoor season in style, proving that the retailer doesn't need a massive brick-and-mortar footprint to offer a huge selection of innovative products. There are plenty of must-have Ace Hardware tools that should be in every home garage, but taking a look at the more eclectic items that have made their way into the store might help resolve a problem you didn't even realize you had.