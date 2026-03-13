5 Exciting Ace Hardware Finds Available In March 2026
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Ace Hardware might not have the massive selection of some of the bigger home improvement stores, but there are a lot of interesting products tucked away in its inventory. Those who've spent any time walking the aisles of their local branch have probably stumbled across at least a couple of products that stand out from the rest, whether for their quality, the novelty of their features and design, or a combination of both.
What's more, now is a great time to see what Ace has in stock. As we move into spring and our attention turns to the outdoors, we might find ourselves turning to the many tasks that have been accumulating on our to-do list over the long winter months. From products for lawn care and backyard barbecues to spring cleaning and home maintenance, there are a lot of exciting Ace Hardware finds that can help kick off the outdoor season in style, proving that the retailer doesn't need a massive brick-and-mortar footprint to offer a huge selection of innovative products. There are plenty of must-have Ace Hardware tools that should be in every home garage, but taking a look at the more eclectic items that have made their way into the store might help resolve a problem you didn't even realize you had.
Weber Traveler liquid propane portable grill
After spending all winter cooking indoors, it's tempting to get out there and start grilling as soon as you get that first warm, sunny day. That said, not everyone needs a massive grill with four burners taking up a ton of patio space. Some might prefer a portable gas grill that's great for car camping, something lightweight that's as easy to take to the beach or a tailgate party as it is to set up in the backyard. That's where the Weber Traveler liquid propane portable grill comes into the picture.
This is a $449.00 low-profile gas grill with a 23-inch by 44-inch footprint. Under the hood, this grill has a single 13,000 BTU burner that can heat a 320-square-inch cooking area on a cast-iron grate. It has a push-button single-spark ignition, a compact fold-away stand with wheels that allows you to transport the grill upright, and a design that facilitates easy transportation. You would typically use this with a 1-pound propane canister for travel, but it accepts a full 20-pound canister when using an adapter hose if you'd like to set it up at home.
This grill currently has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on the Ace Hardware website over 3,000 reviews, with 88% of customers stating they would recommend it to others. The majority of customers stated that the grill has a surprisingly large cooking surface and that the overall construction is sturdy. They also like its easy transport features, such as the automatic lid lock.
Meater Plus Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer
If you plan to spend your spring and summer grilling and smoking, then you're also going to want a good meat thermometer. You could get a cheap, conventional one, but then you'll have to keep going out to the grill to check on your meat. Alternatively, you could invest in something like the Meater Plus Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer, available at Ace Hardware.
This stainless steel and ceramic thermometer goes for $99.99, and there are a few reasons it's so expensive. Its main feature is Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to wirelessly monitor your food as it cooks from up to 165 feet away. This connects to the Meater app, which monitors temps and helps you to estimate cooking times and plan out the steps involved in preparing your meal. The thermometer can measure internal and ambient temperatures simultaneously, displaying them in both Fahrenheit and Celsius, with accuracy within 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a completely waterproof design, making it ideal for deep frying and sous vide, and also allowing you to chuck it in the dishwasher when you're done.
This little gizmo currently has 4.4 out of 5 stars with a 63% recommendation rate on the Ace Hardware site. People generally like its accuracy and ease of use. That said, there are also several reports claiming that the thermometer tends to drop its connection and that it doesn't quite offer the promised 165-foot range. That said, there are a lot of things that can interrupt a Bluetooth signal, including the thick shell of a heavy smoker, so it's difficult to say whether these signal issues are a failing of the device itself.
Solo Stove fire pits
Those who are looking to take full advantage of the softening outdoor weather while still combating the evening chill might be interested in a good fire pit. That said, not everyone can build a massive stone ring out of pavers. There are a lot of fantastic, user-approved smokeless fire pits out there that are both compact and affordable. Solo Stove products, like the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, sold at Ace Hardware, are great options.
Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 is part of a series of stainless steel cylindrical pits available in six sizes. There's a 5.1-inch Mesa model for $99.99, a 7-inch Mesa XL that's also $99.99, a 15-inch Ranger 2.0 for $229,99, a 19 ½-inch Bonfire 2.0 for $329.99, a 27-inch Yukon 2.0 for $400.99, and a 30-inch Canyon for $699.99. These are also sold in bundles that include a waterproof cover and/or a separate perforated stand to keep the pit off the ground. All of these models are designed to be smoke-free, and they're multi-fuel pits that can burn either wood logs or pellets. Some models, like the Bonfire 2.0, also have removable ash pans for easy cleaning.
These pits are some of the more highly regarded products on the Ace website. The product range has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating from over 8,000 reviews, and a full 100% of users stated that they would recommend it to others. Many specifically commented on how light and easy they are to move around, how easy they are to light, and their smoke-free burning.
Yeti Hopper Flip
Yeti is considered one of the more premium brands in the world of utilitarian outdoor gear, particularly in regard to thermal retention. While the company's products tend to be significantly pricier than budget brands, part of what makes Yeti coolers more expensive is the fact that they're made of premium materials that help seal in the cold.
The Yeti Hopper Flip line is a collection of soft-sided coolers with carrying straps that strongly follow in this tradition. They come in three sizes based on the number of cans they can hold. There's an 11-can unit for $160, a 24-can one for $200, and a 30-can model for $300. All of these are made from high-density, puncture and UV-resistant, leakproof materials that are treated against mildew inside and out. The Hydrolock zipper is 100% leakproof, so you don't need to worry about fluids getting in or out. Between the inner and outer layers is a highly insulating closed-cell rubber foam.
This cooler has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Ace Hardware site, with 91% of its over 5,500 reviewers stating that they would recommend it to others. The vast majority of these reviews are 5-stars, but there is a smattering of more critical reviews from customers who stated that the zipper is a bit stiff and that the corners of the cooler can start to get crushed over time. Even so, the vast majority of reviews rave about the sturdiness, cold retention, and portability of these coolers.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2-gallon Horizontal Portable Quiet Air Compressor
An air compressor is good for everything from maintaining the tire pressure in your vehicles to powering pneumatic tools. Those looking to buy an air compressor from a top brand should first consider what size they need: There are plenty of large models out there for big projects, but a lightweight, quiet one that can help you tackle basic projects without breaking your back or your eardrums is definitely nice to have on hand. If that's something you're looking for at your local Ace Hardware, then you might consider the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2-gallon Horizontal Portable Quiet Air Compressor.
This is a single-stage, oil-free 2-gallon compressor powered by Milwaukee's M18 battery system. It's a bit pricey at $399.00, but it has some compelling specs and features to help justify that price. It can generate up to 135 PSI and promises 1.2 standard cubic feet per minute of air at 90 PSI, making it ideal for a broad range of nailers, staplers, and other pneumatic tools. It weighs 31.25 pounds and has an ergonomic design that makes it easy to transport. Best of all, it promises to keep the volume under 68 dBA.
This compressor currently has 695 reviews on the Ace Hardware site, with an aggregate score of 4.7 out of five and a 94% recommendation rate. The positive reviews generally focused on two factors: the compressor's portability and the quietness of its motor. While some lament that it doesn't come in a larger capacity or that it doesn't generate more air pressure, most agree that it's a great option for light-to-medium duty tasks.