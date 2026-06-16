5 Highly-Rated Car Accessories From Lowe's Owners Say Are Worth Buying
Lowe's Home Improvement is a veritable haven for the DIYers the world over, offering the goods and materials needed to tackle projects big and small on the home front. The big box retailer has, of course, expanded its range of options dramatically since its founding to include everything from home appliances and furniture to decor, smart tech and fitness equipment.
One market that Lowe's hasn't traditionally traded in is that of automotive gear and accessories, but that's been changing. In recent years, it has begun offering a full range of items that could be helpful in your garage and with the car, truck, or sport utility vehicle you occasionally park in there.
The store hasn't exactly gone all-in on stocking its outlets with awesome automotive accessories, but online you'll find more than 26,000 items listed on its website. If you are not looking to do that much clicking, we are happy to help you sort through some of those options to find a few that at least 20 actual shoppers have given the official thumbs up to. By "thumbs up," we mean awarded an overall user rating of at least 4.4 stars. Here's a few auto accessories available through Lowe's that meet those primary criteria.
Armor All Car Care Kit
For some people, keeping your car spotless is one of life's truest joys. If you count yourself among the lot that consider parking said vehicle in the driveway to wash it down every weekend an act of spiritual worship, you're probably pretty loyal to certain car washing brands as well. If Armor All is your cleaning brand of choice, Lowe's is selling a full nine-piece kit that shoppers think is well worth a look.
Said kit is currently selling for $29.99 and includes a wash bucket with a lid, a 24-ounce jug of Armor All car wash, a 20-ounce can of tire foam protectant, a microfiber noodle tech wash mitt, a 30-count container of cleaning wipes, a 30-count container of glass wipes, a 16-ounce spray bottle of protectant, and a two-pack of mini diffusers air fresheners. That should be more than enough gear for any car wash guru to keep their ride looking shiny and new inside and out.
The kit's 4.6 star user rating would seem to bolster that idea. Price point is one of the more common points of praise for the kit, with happy Lowe's shoppers agreeing the comprehensive kit has delivered plenty of bang for their car cleaning buck. Many also claim the individual products themselves are more than capable of the jobs they are intended for. Not every customer was so pleased, however, with at least one chiming in to claim the glass wipes were prone to leaving streaks.
Monster Mount for Universal
There aren't that many ways to trick out a car's interior beyond flashy seat covers or kooky dashboard ornaments, neither of which you'll find when you're perusing the Lowe's online storefront. You will, however, find a few lighting upgrades that could elevate your vehicle's interior game.
These slick little disc lights from Monster fit snugly into a vehicle's cup holders. Per the brand, these rechargeable LED lights should fit the cup holders of most automobiles, and allow users to switch between 15 unique colors. The lights themselves have some smart-technology built in, including automatic daylight to nighttime brightness switching. They also turn on automatically when a beverage is placed on top.
Lowe's shoppers largely seem to enjoy the lights as well, rating them at 4.4 stars on the basis of just over 50 reviews. The bulk of those reviews agree that the lights are a sleek, subtle touch to the interior of their car, and appreciate their smart features as much as their rechargeable batteries. Several note the cost as a major positive too, as Lowe's is selling a two-pack set for just $10.01. Some customers did complain of performance issues with their set, as well as issues with a short battery life. Make of those complaints what you will.
Brok Outside Standard Towing Starter Kit
Most of the automotive accessories available from Lowe's are intended for use on the exterior of the vehicle. That includes a surprisingly robust list of trailers that might help you transport larger items from one place to the next. Of course, most of those trailers won't do you much good if you don't have a functional hitch to connect them to on your car, truck, or SUV.
If you've yet to equip your vehicle with a trailer hitch, Lowe's Home Improvement can help you fix that oversight via a handful of well-rated ball hitches. Few of those items are as well liked as Brok's Standard Towing Starter Kit, which currently holds a user rating of 4.7 stars. That rating is based on 57 reviews, the bulk of which claim this towing hitch is as sturdy and durable as it is reliable and easy to install. They also like that the hitch is sold pre-torqued and with the hitch ball already attached, even as some claimed their hitch began to rust sooner than they anticipated.
As for a pin clip attaching the accessory's vital stats, the welded ball mount and shank are made from hot-forged steel. The ball itself is designed for Class III/IV Receivers with a 2-inch hitch. It also features a 3-inch drop and a 1¾-inch rise. The ball itself boasts a 5,000-pound capacity and a 500-pound tongue weight (TW) capacity. It also comes with a one-year warranty, making its $39.58 sticker price all the more appealing.
Erickson Carrier Steel Hitch Cargo basket
While a classic ball-style towing hitch will open up a new world of towing for many, it doesn't suit every kind of need. If you aren't looking to invest the money or storage space it may take to keep a trailer to your garage or on your property, a cargo basket may be preferable.
Few of the cargo baskets available through Lowe's have earned more love from shoppers than this model from Erickson, which currently holds a 4.7-star user rating. It's also selling for well under $100, with Lowe's pricing the basket at $84.44. As you can likely tell from the picture, this is not your A-typical storage "basket," with Erickson taking a T-shaped steel pole approach to its design. This makes the basket — compatible with 2-inch square receivers — ideal for extending from the bed of a pickup truck when you need to haul lumber, a canoe, or anything that might not fit entirely in the bed.
To that end, the storage basket extends up to 48-inches from the hitch, making such hauling easy enough for those in need. It can also handle up to 350 pounds when you need to haul heavier items. Customers largely agree it is a great option for trucks with shorter beds, and is sturdy enough to handle whatever hauling need you can throw at it.
Craftsman Portable Car Battery Jump Starter
The car battery jump starter is pretty much the poster child for practical automotive accessories. If you don't believe that, think about the last time you found yourself with a dead car battery and no jumper cables. That situation can be even worse, if you actually have the jumper cables but not another car around to actually give you the jump.
For that reason, several major brands now offer portable jump starters in their product lines. Craftsman didn't make that list, but if Lowe's shoppers are to be believed, maybe it should have. Those shoppers have, after all, rated Craftsman's Portable Jump Starter at 4.6 stars, with that rating based on some 116 reviews. While a few of those reviews complain about the jumper's automotive abilities and the time it takes to recharge its own battery, most agree it is a highly capable, lightweight device that can jump most 12-volt batteries in warm or cold weather. They also appreciate its easy-to-store size.
Just FYI — without its easy carry case attached, the jumper measures a slim 8.25-inches long and 4.25-inches wide. The device itself pumps 1,500 peak amps, with Craftsman claiming it can deliver up to 35 jumps on a full battery charge. It's also equipped with 24-inch, 8-gauge cables, which means it should be easy to use under the hood of any sized vehicle.