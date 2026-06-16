5 Highly-Rated Car Accessories From Lowe's Owners Say Are Worth Buying

Lowe's Home Improvement is a veritable haven for the DIYers the world over, offering the goods and materials needed to tackle projects big and small on the home front. The big box retailer has, of course, expanded its range of options dramatically since its founding to include everything from home appliances and furniture to decor, smart tech and fitness equipment.

One market that Lowe's hasn't traditionally traded in is that of automotive gear and accessories, but that's been changing. In recent years, it has begun offering a full range of items that could be helpful in your garage and with the car, truck, or sport utility vehicle you occasionally park in there.

The store hasn't exactly gone all-in on stocking its outlets with awesome automotive accessories, but online you'll find more than 26,000 items listed on its website. If you are not looking to do that much clicking, we are happy to help you sort through some of those options to find a few that at least 20 actual shoppers have given the official thumbs up to. By "thumbs up," we mean awarded an overall user rating of at least 4.4 stars. Here's a few auto accessories available through Lowe's that meet those primary criteria.