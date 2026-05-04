5 Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Car's Interior
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There are definitely some car modifications worth paying someone else to do, especially if you want them to jack up your car's resale value. In fact, anything that improves reliability and performance can be well worth the splurge long term, even if it's just for your personal comfort and convenience. Certain upgrades, like fancy stereo systems and repainting, can be a lot for the average person, but there are actually plenty of upgrades you can do yourself as well. That is especially true for your car's interior.
When it comes to upgrading your car's interior, you might immediately think of switching out your floor mats, seat covers, steering wheel covers, or even gas pedals. However, there's actually more you you can do. Whether you're a daily commuter, the resident driver for your group of friends, or simply someone who enjoys going on long roadtrips, here are several little changes that you can make to your car interior that can make it a better place to be.
Hook up a smart infotainment screen
Just because your car is old doesn't mean you have to miss out on the joys of modern technology. If you're already an iPhone owner, you can still get the CarPlay experience by adding the Madoec 9-inch Portable Apple CarPlay Screen. Retailing for $159.99, this CarPlay screen has navigation, messaging, and voice control functions. It also has a 4K front camera that acts like a protective dashcam and a 1080p rear camera that uses reverse reference lines and 170-degree viewing angles to help you park.
One of the key advantages of this screen is that you don't need to take apart your dashboard to install it. Instead, it can be attached with a suction mount or adhesive sticker. Out of the box, it also comes with the cigarette port power cable, an AUX audio cable, and a 64GB memory card.
If you want a larger screen, the Krunia 9.26-inch CarPlay Screen is another great option. Available in both black or grey, it retails at a slightly lower price point of $129.99. Similar to the Madoec product, this screen has a rear camera with an adjustable reverse line. It also links to your mirrors and is compatible with both CarPlay and Android Auto. As an added bonus, it was designed to be temperature resistant (up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit).
Swap warm bulbs for car lights
Not everyone likes the blinding, white hospital lights inside their homes, so it makes sense that they wouldn't like them in their vehicles, either. If you prefer a warmer, relaxing glow in your car's interior, the Yorkim 194 LED Bulbs on Amazon can make your night drives more pleasant. Priced at $9.59 for a pack of 10, these bulbs boast 360-degree lighting angles that the listing says are brighter than vehicles' stock halogen bulbs. On Amazon, one reviewer shared that, unlike their old cool-toned bulbs that made them feel "interrogated," this product gave a warm illumination they preferred. While many people shared that they didn't think these lights were super bright, they did think they had an excellent value and were happy that they didn't get as hot as stock bulbs.
If you're determined to upgrade to brighter lights, the iBrightstar Extremely Bright Festoon LED Bulbs can be what you need with prices that start at $9.99 for a pack of four. Sold in three sizes (31mm, 36mm, and 41mm), the brand claims these bulbs can shine up to 300% brighter than halogen ones with up to 50,000 hours of service. Aside from the warm white color, these lights also come in colors like red, blue, gold, and cool white. These bulbs are popular on Amazon, with more than 18,000 buyers rating them an average of 4.6 stars.
Add ambient LED lighting systems
Have you ever wanted to turn your car into a party bus for a road trip? Apart from making a really good playlist, the next step is to invest in party lights. These days, there are many options designed to be flexible with adhesive backing, so you can slot them under your dashboard or on the car doors. On Amazon, you can get Winzwon LED Lights pack of four strips for $11.99 or a two-pack with eight strips for $21.99. In general, most users tend to be satisfied with their purchase, with 66% of buyers rating the product 5 stars. Reviewers said they liked how these lights turn off automatically after they shut off the car. They also noted that they were easy to install and look great.
For those with a little more budget, the Govee Car LED Light is a top-selling product that more than 79,000 people rated 4.4 stars. The brand produces multiple variants at different price points. Unlike the Winzwon models, Govee's lights use the cigarette port for power. However, one key advantage is that its app works with its other lighting offers, so it's ideal if you already part of the ecosystem. If you're thinking of making it match your exterior, the company also produces underglow lights that join our list of expensive accessories for cheap cars that are worth buying.
Pack a car cooler
When it comes to long road trips, there are a few things you can do to make sure you don't end up at each other's throats before you even get out of the city. One is having enough food and snacks. To make sure your drinks are always the right temperature and your food doesn't go bad, a BODEGA Cooler 38 Car Fridge might work for you. Measuring 28.5 by 14.4 by 14.1 inches, this mini fridge can fit in the back of even smaller vehicles but still has room for 41 standard-size beer cans. Its temperature is controlled by an app from your phone, and it has two "zones" that can be powered individually so you don't have to cool the entire space if you don't want to. Speaking of powered, this device can use an AC plug, solar panel/power stations, or your car's 12V cigarette plug.
There are also fridges made for campers if you have more of a spacious interior. This includes the Costway Portable Car Refrigerator, the Whynter FMC-350XP 34-Quart Compact Portable Refrigerator, and the Dometic CoolMatic CD 30. On the other hand, you can go the opposite direction and opt for a compact USB fridge instead. These days, there are several small USB-powered fridges that can keep all that you need for a day trip cold.
Fill up a car fragrance diffuser
Once you've done whatever you can to get your car ultra-clean, the next stage is often adding some sort of scent. While you can get those little disposable vent clips and air fresheners, you can also invest in a device like the NEXHC Car Fragrance Diffuser for $12.99. Designed to fit into your car's cup holder, this diffuser plugs into your vehicle's nearest USB port, though it can also work with adapters on regular plugs, laptops, and even power banks. More than 1,200 people rated the NEXHC Car Fragrance 4 stars on Amazon, with 59% giving it a perfect rating. One user noted that it kept their lips and hands from drying up during a long road trip, and several shared that it gave their cars a spa-like experience.
If you're not a fan of the upkeep traditional diffusers require, a waterless product might be worth your investment. While it's a little bit less popular, the 220 people who bought the $39.99 AMAZING FLOWER Waterless Diffuser have given it a pretty promising rating of 4.6 stars. Designed to span up to 600 square feet, it can definitely manage to keep most car interiors smelling clean. Charged by a USB-C cable, this device can work for up to two days on a full charge. It also has switchable smart car modes, turning off automatically once the engine is off.