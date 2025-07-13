13 Expensive Accessories For Cheap Cars, And Why They're Worth It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most modern cars come loaded with features that either improve the driving experience or add value in terms of entertainment, utility, and safety. However, this is mostly applicable to top-end variants of cars that are usually expensive. If you have an inexpensive car, or you opted for the base model car, chances are it skimps on a lot of features that are more or less essential in today's time. While gadgets like a dashcam, an air purifier, and a tire inflator are common inclusions on expensive cars, a cheaper car may be missing these additions. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, since manufacturers generally charge more for these gizmos than you would if you bought them from a third-party retailer and installed them yourself.

So, if you have an affordable car, here are some expensive accessories that you can pick up that are surely going to be beneficial in several ways. The word expensive here is relative to the cost of the car, which means there are accessories ranging from $50 to $150. Despite being pricey, we recommend selecting as many accessories from this list as you think are useful for you, as they add features to your car, come in handy during emergencies, and even help you maintain your car in the best possible condition, ensuring it fetches a good resale value.