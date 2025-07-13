13 Expensive Accessories For Cheap Cars, And Why They're Worth It
Most modern cars come loaded with features that either improve the driving experience or add value in terms of entertainment, utility, and safety. However, this is mostly applicable to top-end variants of cars that are usually expensive. If you have an inexpensive car, or you opted for the base model car, chances are it skimps on a lot of features that are more or less essential in today's time. While gadgets like a dashcam, an air purifier, and a tire inflator are common inclusions on expensive cars, a cheaper car may be missing these additions. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, since manufacturers generally charge more for these gizmos than you would if you bought them from a third-party retailer and installed them yourself.
So, if you have an affordable car, here are some expensive accessories that you can pick up that are surely going to be beneficial in several ways. The word expensive here is relative to the cost of the car, which means there are accessories ranging from $50 to $150. Despite being pricey, we recommend selecting as many accessories from this list as you think are useful for you, as they add features to your car, come in handy during emergencies, and even help you maintain your car in the best possible condition, ensuring it fetches a good resale value.
70mai A810 4K dashcam
A dashcam is an absolute must in today's day and age, since it can help you prove your innocence or get an insurance claim in case things go wrong. Among the ones available, the 70mai A810 dash cam is one of the best options in terms of image sensors and video resolution. It's a dual-channel dashcam featuring a front-facing 4K Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor and a 1080p rear camera. It captures three lanes of traffic and has features such as HDR and night vision to ensure license plates are legible even in low-light conditions. The dash cam also includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like lane departure and forward movement warnings, further enhancing safety. The built-in GPS logs speed, time, and coordinates, while AI motion detection and parking mode provide 24/7 surveillance.
Priced at $125, the 70mai A810 offers premium features for budget car owners, rivaling systems in luxury vehicles. If you live in an area infamous for theft or vandalism, the AI-powered parking mode protects your vehicle. Compared to potential repair or legal costs, the A810's cost-effectiveness makes it a valuable investment for safety and peace of mind. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry.
Govee underglow car lights
Installing lights on the underside of your car gives it an extremely sporty look that is typically found primarily on premium and expensive cars. However, you can now achieve it on your car for just $40, thanks to the Govee underglow lights kit. It consists of RGB LED strips that attach beneath a vehicle and can be controlled via a smartphone or the included remote. There are millions of color options and dynamic lighting modes, including music-sync functionality that pulses lights to the rhythm of the music playing in your car. The strips are waterproof and secured with adhesive and clips, ensuring durability in various weather conditions. Users can adjust brightness levels and switch between preset scenes or custom patterns.
These Govee lights transform a budget car's appearance, giving it a customized look without expensive modifications. Since many inexpensive cars don't stand out, the Govee lights add character and allow car owners to customize the look of their vehicle. The cost is minimal compared to professional lighting upgrades, yet the visual impact boosts the car's perceived value. Just be mindful of the lights when you take your vehicle to the car wash since you don't want the adhesive and clips to come off with applied force.
Paffenery ventilated car seat cover
Most premium cars nowadays have ventilated seats that allow you to decrease the temperature with the help of fans when it's cold outside. This is a blessing during long drives, especially in summer. If the driver's seat in your car doesn't have this functionality, don't worry. The Paffenery ventilated car seat cover is a universal seat cover with integrated fans that circulate air to cool the driver. Once you connect it to your car's 12V outlet, you can adjust the cooling levels and control the desired fan speed using the wired remote. It uses breathable mesh materials for comfort and offers three cooling settings.
While the $100 price tag may seem somewhat steep, the fact that the seat cover is both ergonomic and ventilated adds a good load of comfort to budget cars, which often lack advanced climate control. It reduces sweat and fatigue in hot weather, making your drives more relaxed. The cost is far lower than factory-installed cooled seats, offering similar benefits for a fraction of the price. Moreover, the universal fit and plug-and-play setup makes it a practical upgrade for any vehicle without going through any customization hassles.
BougeRV 12V car refrigerator
When you're headed on a road trip, you would ideally want your drinks to remain cold till the time you reach your destination. One way to ensure that is by using the BougeRV Portable Car Refrigerator. The cooler can achieve temperatures of -5°F from 77°F in under an hour. It operates on 12V/24V DC or 110V/240V AC, which means once you're done using it in the car, you can also carry it with you to your Airbnb and connect it to a wall outlet and use it there as well. This makes it a versatile refrigerator that can fit into your car's trunk when required or store soda next to your work desk at other times. You also get a digital display for precise temperature control.
Additional features include a removable divider for organization and a sturdy handle for portability. An electric cooler for your car is the best investment you can make if you regularly travel long distances with friends and family. While some expensive cars have a cooled glovebox, that can still only cool one or two drinks at most. So, it's a worthy gadget regardless of what type of car you drive. It may be more costly than a traditional icebox, but it's a worry-free solution.
Tymate TM2 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
A TPMS or Tire Pressure Monitoring System is yet another feature that's commonly found on modern vehicles — even on base models. However, if you drive an older car and still want to keep a tab on your tire's air pressure, the Tymate Tire Pressure Monitoring System may be worth your consideration. It's a solar-powered device that monitors tire pressure and temperature for up to 10 tires, making it suitable for use with an RV or trailer, as well as a car. There's an LCD module to read the pressure values, which can be mounted on the car's dashboard. This way, the solar panel is also exposed to the Sun at all times. The kit comes with wireless external sensors that screw onto the tire valves and report real-time alerts for abnormal pressure or temperature.
Notably, there are many cheaper TPMS options available, one of which we included in our list of 10 car accessories worth buying under $10. However, the Tymate one is reliable and provides real-time data with alerts. Some cheaper options require manual checks to determine the tire pressure. A one-time expense of $60 can prevent blowouts, improve fuel economy, and even extend your tires' lifespan, potentially saving hundreds of dollars in repairs or fuel costs.
Philips GoPure portable HEPA air purifier
If you stay in a dusty region, a car air purifier can end up being a blessing. It ensures you breathe fresh air every time you step into your car. Among several available options, the Philips GoPure car air purifier is a premium product featuring effective HESAMax filtration technology, which claims to remove 99% of pollutants, allergens, and odors. It features a three-stage filtration system — including a HEPA filter — and operates quietly via a 12V power supply. An automatic air quality sensor adjusts fan speed based on the detected pollutants. The best part is its cupholder edition fits in a cupholder — camouflaging it with your car's aesthetics. The replaceable filter lasts for up to a year, which should be sufficient since you only use your car for a limited time every day.
At just over $100, the Philips air purifier may seem rather overkill — especially considering the fact that there are options for a fifth of the price. However, the superior filter aids in granular filtering, resulting in significantly improved air quality inside the cabin. Drivers who suffer from allergies will certainly notice a difference. Moreover, the premium aesthetic adds to the appeal.
Ceeniu smart car air freshener
While an air purifier ensures the air quality inside the cabin remains fit for breathing, an air freshener adds a desired odor to make the environment feel fresher. We recommend pairing the Philips air purifier with the Ceeniu smart car air freshener. This ultrasonic car air freshener diffuser uses essential oils to produce a fine mist that neutralizes odors and creates a customizable scent. It features an adjustable mist concentration and USB power for compatibility with car outlets. The diffuser operates quietly, offering up to 6 hours of continuous mist. The compact and stylish design includes LED lighting for ambiance, complementing the sophisticated design of the Philips air purifier.
A standard, run-of-the-mill car scent or air freshener costs considerably less than the $70 price tag of the Ceeniu smart car air freshener. However, it offers a healthier alternative to chemical-based air fresheners, with customizable scents — a rarity.
Noco AIR10 tire inflator
Imagine driving on the freeway only to end up with a flat tire. That's certainly not an ideal situation to be in. If you have the Noco AIR10 tire inflator in your trunk, though, you don't have to worry much. Simply pull out the portable device, plug the 12V adapter into the car's cigarette lighter port, and insert the nozzle into the tire to start inflating it. The 10A motor can inflate tires up to 40 PSI in a matter of a few minutes. It features a digital LCD that shows the set pressure level, an automatic shut-off mechanism at the desired pressure, and an LED light for nighttime use. The package includes multiple nozzle attachments for tires, bikes, and inflatables.
Now, this isn't a gadget you'll regularly use. Owing to this, the $70 price may seem on the higher side. That said, it comes in extremely handy during emergencies since you won't be stranded with a flat tire. It also eliminates the need for gas station pumps or some roadside assistance, which saves both time and money in the long run. Additionally, its versatility for non-car is a bonus.
Noco Boost X 1250A jump starter
Just like the tire inflator from Noco, the Noco Boost Plus GBX45 jump starter is another accessory that you can always keep in your trunk for emergencies. With 1250A of rated capacity, the Noco GBX45 is capable of starting gas engines up to 6.5 liters and diesel engines up to 4 liters. Apart from jump-starting vehicles, it has a USB-C output port that can also charge other devices such as laptops and smartphones. Moreover, it also charges quickly in just 48 minutes via the same USB-C port. It includes a 100-lumen LED flashlight that's useful to either illuminate your surroundings or call for help in distress.
The brand provides heavy-duty clamps in the package that can be used to start vehicles. At close to $100, this is another of those accessories that you may be hesitant to pay for, since it's not going to be used regularly. However, it provides self-reliance for budget car owners, as older vehicles often face battery issues. It saves on towing or roadside assistance costs, which can exceed the cost of this gadget.
Atoto A6PF Apple CarPlay and Android Auto head unit
Older vehicles may not have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, let alone wireless versions of those systems. This can be a big bummer for those who are reliant on maps for navigation when driving. Moreover, you can play your favorite tracks from major music streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music with the help of Android Auto or CarPlay. There are numerous options available to replace your existing entertainment system with a modern one. The Atoto A6PF car stereo is a double-DIN head unit with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get USB/SD card inputs, which adds to the versatility.
Before you opt for this specific variant, though, check whether your car has a single-DIN or double-DIN system since the size of the unit differs between the two. If you're unsure of the type or you don't want to replace the existing entertainment system, you can also opt for a portable car stereo unit. Regardless of which one you pick, the added convenience is surely worth the initial investment.
Black+Decker dustbuster vacuum cleaner
Keeping your car clean is extremely important — regardless of whether it's old, new, cheap, or expensive. A good way to ensure it'ss clean is by using a strong vacuum cleaner that can eliminate dust, dirt, and other debris from not just the seats and floor mats of the car but also from smaller nooks and corners inside the vehicle. The Black+Decker 20V cordless car vacuum uses a 20V lithium-ion battery for powerful suction and cyclonic action to maintain performance. It includes a crevice tool, brush, and upholstery attachment for cleaning tight spaces and surfaces. The washable filter and transparent dust bowl simplify maintenance, and the cordless design allows easy maneuvering even if you have a small car.
Granted, multiple car vacuum cleaners are available at affordable price points. If you're wondering why you should pay $75 for this particular one, it would be the suction power and portable, cordless nature. If you don't clean your car often, you may have to opt for professional detailing, which can cost $100 to $200 per session. It's a great choice, especially for those with pets, children, or those who simply prefer to keep the mess to a minimum.
Pyle universal smart HUD
Heads-up displays, or HUDs, have become quite common in high-end vehicles. It displays information such as speed, directions, and fuel level on the windscreen, making it easy for the driver to view these details. The Pyle universal smart HUD aims to replicate that by projecting driving data like speed, RPM, and navigation onto a transparent screen in the driver's line of sight. It connects via GPS, which means that it works with most vehicles. The compact design allows you to mount it easily on the dashboard.
Of course, the functionality isn't as sophisticated as the real deal, but it achieves the same effect and convenience. It reduces distractions since you can view all the relevant details directly in front of your eyes instead of needing to look down or to the sides. This is especially useful when navigating, as the Android Auto or Apple CarPlay system is generally located to the side, which can distract the driver.
Chemical Guys 14-piece car wash kit
The vacuum cleaner mentioned earlier helps keep your car clean and tidy from the inside. However, the exterior of the car is also equally important, and that's where the Chemical Guys 14-piece car wash kit comes in handy. At first glance, it's mighty expensive at $125. You may wonder why a cleaning kit costs that much, but a quick look at the contents should explain the price tag. The foam gun connects to a garden hose, producing thick foam with adjustable density. It includes a foam cannon, quick-connect fittings, and high-quality soap designed to gently lift dirt.
The kit features a durable bottle and ergonomic trigger, compatible with most hoses. It ensures thorough cleaning of a car's exterior, minimizing scratches, and supports multiple wash sessions with a single bottle of soap. Instead of spending money on a car wash every few days or weeks, this is a one-time investment that will last you a long time. Of course, you will have to do all the hard work with the included accessories.
How we picked the accessories
The primary criterion to decide if a gadget makes it to this list or not is how much value it adds to the user. Every gadget mentioned either adds a missing feature, like wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, TPMS to ensure the tires have sufficient air pressure, a dashcam for safer driving, or improves the car's cabin by adding aesthetic LED lights, an air purifier for cleaner air circulation, or a smart air freshener that periodically releases fresh odour. Since most car gadgets are a one-time expense, it's worth paying a slightly higher price to get the best ones available. These gadgets and accessories elevate the look and functionality of any affordable car to a point where someone unfamiliar with automobiles may assume that you have a top-end variant with manufacturer's accessories.