4 Gadgets Sold At Lowe's That Any DIYer Would Consider A Must-Have
Even the most casual DIYers know that you've got to have a good toolkit on hand before you can even start your weekend project. Nobody wants to have to run to the store because they realized ten minutes in that they don't actually have the one thing they need to get the job done. It's the difference between a project done right and a project in limbo. And it's why Lowe's shoppers need to know about these four time-saving, stress-reducing gadgets they can grab on their next trip.
These tools stand out for their precision, their portability, and their practicality: three things every successful DIYer should want from a tool more than anything. And while none of these four gadgets can replace true experience or skill, they still offer you the right kind of features to make home improvement projects go that much smoother. Here's a closer look at what makes them must-haves for many DIY enthusiasts.
Kobalt Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Level
Sure, there's nothing wrong with busting out an old-fashioned level, but this cross-line laser level from Kobalt just makes things so much quicker and easier. It projects bright green horizontal and vertical lines up to 100 feet in either direction, giving you clear reference marks across an entire room. (Not just the length of the level itself, which is what you'd be stuck with when using a traditional one.) Plus, the laser lines are green, which are generally easier to see than traditional red beams. That's especially true indoors, which can make a huge difference when hanging artwork, installing cabinets, laying out tile patterns, or whatever else you're leveling.
Kobalt says this level is accurate within one-eighth of an inch. The built-in pendulum system also automatically self-levels within a range of plus or minus 4 degrees within seconds. A manual lock mode also allows the laser lines to be set at an angle, which can be useful for stair railings or other installations. For DIYers, that means less time adjusting tripods or repositioning the tool to chase a perfectly level line. Lowe's customers say it's accurate, versatile, and easy to use, giving you that professional-looking alignment without needing to shell out for a higher-end commercial tool.
Klein Tools Folding Utility Knife with Blade Storage
For a DIYer, few tools are used as often (or as carelessly) as a utility knife. This folding utility knife from Klein, dubbed the Flickblade, is the one to trust. The knife folds for safe and easy storage in a tool pouch or pocket, and it comes with space for five replacement blades for when the one installed gets dull. It uses a side-button release for quick deployment, but don't call it a switchblade like the controversial Milwaukee version. The blade locks open at either 135 degrees or 180 degrees, giving you the flexibility of a fully extended blade or a partially opened angle.
Lowe's shoppers love the knife's sleek design, its ease of use, and its overall build quality. The comfortable grip and smooth locking mechanism are also mentioned a lot as huge strengths, as is the additional blade storage. If you don't have a utility knife, you'll be surprised by just how often this comes in handy for breaking down boxes, trimming drywall, cutting insulation, or even just opening up packages.
Franklin Sensors Electric/Metal/Wood Finder
Driving a screw into empty drywall... It's a rite of passage for many new DIYers. The Franklin Sensors ProSensor X2100 can help make sure it never happens to you by eliminating that trial-and-error approach entirely. The device uses 13 sensors to detect both wood and metal studs, which is way more than traditional stud finders. A row of 21 tightly spaced LEDs lights up when you've found one, marking the full width of a stud (both center and edges) when used the proper way.
The scanning depth reaches 1.7 inches and automatically adjusts to accommodate various wall materials, whether it be drywall or lath and plaster. A built-in live wire meter adds an extra layer of safety, letting you know if there's electrical wiring behind the wall before you drill. Lowe's reviewers say it's far superior to their older, single-sensor models, and that its detection of both stud centers and edges really comes in handy.
Irwin Quick-Grip One Handed Bar Clamps
Solo DIYers often long for an extra set of hands. These assorted Irwin bar clamps are exactly that. Plus, their size makes them ideal for smaller home projects where other woodworking clamps can be more of a hindrance than a help. This particular set comes with two 6-inch and two 12-inch clamps, each able to hold up to 140 pounds of clamping force. It's a mechanical marvel. Not every gadget needs to have some electric component, after all!
The one-handed quick-release trigger lets you adjust or remove the clamp without setting down your project, too. That can be really nice when trying to align small boards, secure trim, or hold glued joints in place while reaching for another tool. Customer comments on Lowe's website say these Irwin clamps are durable and easy to use, even with one hand. Users also say you can still trust them to hold things in place with a firm grip, even with their small size.
