This Popular Milwaukee Knife Has Been Bathed In Controversy — Here's Why

It's no secret that switchblades are controversial. While there's no outright law banning you from owning one (at least not on the federal level), dozens of states do have restrictions on features, such as the length and concealed carry. For many, it's probably better just not to even bother with them. The "press and flip" Milwaukee utility knife is an interesting case. With the push of a button, the knife blade unfolds, similar to a switchblade, causing the utility knife to become the subject of a class action lawsuit proposal in 2018.

The complaint was filed in California federal court and targeted Techtronic Industries Company Ltd., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., and The Home Depot for selling Milwaukee's Fastback "Press and Flip" utility knife. The lawsuit (via ClassAction) alleges that the knife violates multiple knife laws across several states.

Essentially, the argument was that the knife functioned like a switchblade or gravity knife; therefore, it shouldn't have been sold in places where such knives are illegal. There have been no updates on the case since its 2018 filing, and Milwaukee hasn't given any official statements, either. As such, the knife is still available to buy at Home Depot or wherever else you get your Milwaukee products.