5 New Lowe's Products That Come In Handy In The Garage

Garages house lots of things: stuff you no longer use but haven't gotten around to giving away yet, cars, spare equipment, and, if you're a bit of a handyperson, tools to build your personal projects. If you're starting to build your garage tool collection, you might not know where to begin — there are several categories of items to choose from that address a variety of needs. For instance, if you're going to be woodworking in your spare time, you'll need stuff like clamps and drills.

That said, while there are specific tools that may be uniquely useful for a craft or job, there are a few products that you always want to keep handy. Some of these help keep your garage organized; others play an instrumental role in completing whatever DIY projects you have planned around the house. To that end, if you've just moved into a new home, here's a comprehensive list of tools to help you get started.

When buying these tools, though, it's important to shop for quality first. It's a bit counterintuitive, since there's a tendency to seek out the best deal, but ideally, you should be looking for established name brands you can trust so you can buy a tool once and not have to worry about it breaking on the job. One of the most trusted marketplaces, Lowe's, has released a bevy of new products, and quite a few of them could make your garage work a lot easier.