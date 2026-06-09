5 Cleaning Habits To Start Now To Keep Your Garage Clean All Summer

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A garage is a luxury that not every homeowner in the world has. As great as a garage can be for storing things like bikes and lawn care gear, and, yes, occasionally even parking your car in, folks who have one might be quick to tell you that garages come with their own baggage. A garage is, after all, another room in your house, and just like all those other spaces, it requires careful cleaning to be maintained properly.

Keeping your garage in tip-top shape is a slightly different sort of animal than, say, a living room or kitchen. There are, however, several tools and devices that can help you in your cleaning endeavors. All those tools still may not go a very long way in terms of cutting back how much time it will take to clean up or clean out your garage.

That is particularly true if you go extended periods between garage cleanings, as letting the dirt, grime, grass, and muck linger is sure to double the time it takes you to get rid of it. That doesn't stop people from waiting until the beginning of the summer season or the end before they start setting their garage space straight. In the summer months, when the garage is used more frequently, however, it can be beyond helpful to take a more proactive approach to freshening up your garage. Here are a few things you can do to keep that space a little cleaner all summer long.