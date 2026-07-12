7 Underrated Speaker Brands That Can Compete With Sony & Bose
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Both Sony and Bose have long histories in the speaker market. Of course, Sony's range of modern speakers also comes on the heels of all manner of revolutionary music devices. Just ask anyone who grew up with a Walkman or, later, a Discman from Sony. Starting in 1964, Sony released its first headphones, and in 1974, it launched its first boombox. These days, Sony sells a range of speakers, including home stereo setups, Bluetooth devices, and countless other electronics.
Bose has a similar history. The then-humble company started with speakers in 1964. Later, it expanded into headphones, earbuds, home theater equipment, and even aviation headsets — all of which you can buy from the company today. Each brand boasts decades in the industry, as well as brand recognition that could surpass other metrics such as price, number of options, or availability of specific color schemes and designs.
Yet, despite how famous Bose and Sony are today, they aren't the only names in the audio game. When it comes to revolutionizing speakers, they're also not the most experienced brands in the game. It turns out there are plenty of underrated speaker brands that can compete with Sony and Bose, no matter your budget or style. That said, we have included a selection of speakers that offer more than just solid sound quality. Check out our methodology for more information.
Anker
Like Sony, Anker is a brand that does it all. Anker began with the launch of its first ultra-slim power bank back in 2012. Over time, the brand grew, expanding into a variety of products that may have gone under the radar for most folks. Not only that, but Anker also launched a variety of subsidiaries; Soundcore is its speaker and headphone division. If you already know the brand, you might have already stocked up on everything Anker-branded. That includes Anker, Soundcore, Anker Solix, and Eufy, which covers everything from audio products to charging cables, power banks, security cameras, and more.
One of my favorite Amazon gadgets is from Anker (the brand's earbuds are great), and I've also owned several Anker speakers over the years. It turns out that despite not being one of the big two in speakers, Anker boasts one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers on Amazon. Overall, Anker Bluetooth speakers have a good reputation, but the products are also undergoing near-constant changes.
In fact, the first Anker speaker I ever purchased is no longer available from the brand, and nothing they manufacture today looks remotely the same. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. Products like the Anker Soundcore Motion X500 deliver big sound in a small package, and Anker has a price point to please every budget. Anker speakers start at around $30 on Amazon.
JBL
Similar to Bose, which was founded by the actual Dr. Bose in 1964, JBL was named for the company's original owner. In 1946, James B. Lansing launched JBL, which means the brand predates both Sony and Bose. JBL as a brand also has some unique claims to fame. The iconic Woodstock show in 1969 used JBL speakers, as did the 1985 Live Aid event. JBL also boasts numerous appearances at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, including the epic 2007 event with headliner Prince. Plus, you'll find JBL speakers in cars and professional recording studios. Currently, JBL is owned by Harman, which oversees multiple brands that span lifestyle audio and automotive product categories.
The Harman subsidiary JBL sells personal speakers, home audio equipment, headphones and earbuds, gaming headsets, professional audio equipment, and automotive and marine sound gear. All of that to say, the brand easily holds its own against Sony and Bose speakers. Not only that, but JBL smart speakers made our list for great sound quality, one of the most important metrics when searching for brands worth trying out.
Price is another important factor for both consumers and the brand itself. As JBL notes, it aims to end the gatekeeping of great audio, whether you're a casual listener at home or a musician with big dreams in a small studio. JBL speakers start at around $35 on Amazon.
Sonos
Whether you like to watch movies at home or in the movie theater, you might have heard of Sony Surround Sound. Yet Sony is not the only option for home audio. Granted, Sonos is a newer name in the speaker industry. The brand started with an interest in software and phones (and two websites with those names), but it wasn't until a few years had passed that the founders zeroed in on their big idea.
In 2002, Sonos endeavored to deliver great audio in every room of its customers' homes, and now, that whole-house audio is shared via Wi-Fi. The company literally invented wireless multiroom audio, but didn't stop there. Sonos also makes headphones, home theater systems, and even architectural audio solutions — and the company is a Dolby Atmos partner (like Bose).
Even if you're not looking to outfit a home theater or get Wi-Fi-enabled sound in every room, Sonos may still have something for you. Standalone Sonos speakers are available at Costco and other retailers, including Amazon. One such speaker is Sonos Play, which has physical buttons for convenience. Like other Sonos products, you can also control your speaker via the Sonos app or with your voice. Unlike other speaker brands, Sonos does not offer handheld, portable speakers, and the starting price point highlights that; Sonos speakers start at around $180 on Amazon.
LG
As most consumers know, LG makes everything from appliances to TVs to computers. Also in the brand's lineup is a diverse range of audio equipment. Starting in 1958, LG — which previously stood for Lucky Group and subsequently Lucky Goldstar — began manufacturing major appliances. The first LG radio came out in 1959, with countless other products since then (and undergoing updates).
Today, LG has a range of audio products including soundbars, wireless speakers, wireless home audio, and earbuds. The Sound Suite is one of a handful of LG products you may not have realized existed; while a Sound Suite may be a sizable investment, it's one way to transform your home audio experience.
LG can hold its own against other big names like Sony and Bose in terms of its range and industry know-how. There is also something for everyone, whether you want an affordable handheld Bluetooth speaker (like the LG XBOOM), a will.i.am-branded basketball speaker (like the LG XBOOM Bounce), or an entire six-piece Sound Bar package (like the QuadSuite 7 Pro) for your home. Prices span a similarly broad range, but LG speakers start at around $30 on Amazon.
Marshall
If you've never heard of audio brand Marshall, you're probably not alone. Marshall is a notable brand available at major retailers like Amazon. Yet if your frame of reference spans from Bose to Sony, you might not have noticed Marshall's quirky, vintage aesthetic. The company launched in 1962, but it didn't start with home audio. Instead, Marshall began with amplifiers.
Now, Marshall has a lineup that includes amps, speakers, headphones, drums, and clothing. Marshall even has a record label called, of course, Marshall Records. Like competitor brands Sony and Bose, among others, Marshall offers everything from portable Bluetooth speakers to home speaker setups and TV sound systems.
Although Marshall clearly has the expertise to back up its speaker lineup, one of our favorite things about this brand is its aesthetic. The vibe is vintage, with neutral color schemes that almost look like they were lifted from the '70s. Limited-time designs add a bit of color, though, if you're into that sort of thing. For example, an Emberton III Lunar New Year edition speaker features Year of the Horse-themed graffiti-style art. Marshall speakers start at around $90 on Amazon.
Ultimate Ears
If the name is any indication, Ultimate Ears is purely an audio brand, but among its relatively few offerings, you're bound to find a favorite that can rival those from Sony or Bose. Since 1955, Ultimate Ears has focused on audio, starting with in-ear monitors for musicians. The brand's roster apparently includes artists like Paul McCartney and Coldplay.
Currently, the Ultimate Ears lineup includes its smallest speaker, the Miniroll, and a range of speakers, all named with variations of the word "boom." For example, the Ultimate Ears Epicboom has a small footprint but delivers big sound, and it's weather-resistant. The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is nondescript in appearance, with two buttons and a handle on a boxy speaker, but it is Ultimate Ears' designated party speaker.
If Ultimate Ears' industry experience doesn't make it a suitable rival to Sony and Bose, its sound quality might. Beyond function, there's also something visually appealing about the brand's speakers. Though black, sand, and grey are some nondescript color options, Ultimate Ears models also come in vibrant blue, bright pink, raspberry, and lilac. Ultimate Ears speakers start at $50 on Amazon.
Klipsch
Klipsch may not have the fame of Sony and Bose, but it does have a reputation that stands on its own. Klipsch has over 80 years in the audio industry, and its product range spans speakers, sound systems, and professional audio systems. Like Bose, Klipsch started with a single founder (Paul W. Klipsch) but grew into something far bigger over time.
Among Klipsch's long list of speaker varieties are highly rated bookshelf speakers, Bluetooth speakers, computer speakers, sound bars and sound systems, and Heritage free-standing speakers, plus many more. You can also get vehicle audio equipment from Klipsch. The portable Bluetooth speaker lineup features models named after cities — New York, Austin, and Detroit among them — and a variety of color schemes.
Klipsch even offers commercial audio equipment, including for cinemas. Whether you want a complete sound system for your home, speakers for your car, or a rockin' setup for a party, Klipsch covers everything. Klipsch speakers start at around $75 on Amazon.
Methodology
Our method for finding underrated speaker brands that can compete with Bose and Sony began with an Amazon search. We looked for highly rated products, then researched each brand to learn more about them. Our list only includes brands with a significant and well-documented history, something unique in terms of aesthetics, design options, or speaker variety, and lots of excellent reviews.