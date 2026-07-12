7 Underrated Speaker Brands That Can Compete With Sony & Bose

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Both Sony and Bose have long histories in the speaker market. Of course, Sony's range of modern speakers also comes on the heels of all manner of revolutionary music devices. Just ask anyone who grew up with a Walkman or, later, a Discman from Sony. Starting in 1964, Sony released its first headphones, and in 1974, it launched its first boombox. These days, Sony sells a range of speakers, including home stereo setups, Bluetooth devices, and countless other electronics.

Bose has a similar history. The then-humble company started with speakers in 1964. Later, it expanded into headphones, earbuds, home theater equipment, and even aviation headsets — all of which you can buy from the company today. Each brand boasts decades in the industry, as well as brand recognition that could surpass other metrics such as price, number of options, or availability of specific color schemes and designs.

Yet, despite how famous Bose and Sony are today, they aren't the only names in the audio game. When it comes to revolutionizing speakers, they're also not the most experienced brands in the game. It turns out there are plenty of underrated speaker brands that can compete with Sony and Bose, no matter your budget or style. That said, we have included a selection of speakers that offer more than just solid sound quality. Check out our methodology for more information.