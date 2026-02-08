5 Handy Costco Gadgets To Upgrade Your Smart Home

The smart home market is really, really crowded. Seven in 10 people say they're interested in it, over 90% own at least one smart home device, and market size is probably going to hit $400 billion over the next decade. But it's also really, really uneven. Any given big-box retailer likely has hundreds of smart home devices for sale, and they're all promising the same thing: convenience. But how many of them can actually give you that?

In recent years, Costco has quietly become a very reliable place to find handy smart home gear at a great price. Still, that doesn't mean everything they have to offer is worth your time. In fact, some Costco tech items you should just plain steer clear of. To help you know what smart home devices are actually worth your time, we took a look at the highest-rated, most popular ones at Costco (both in-store and online). From speakers to security and everything in between, here are five smart home gadgets that will put that warehouse membership to good use.