5 Of The Most Fun Drivers' Cars That Don't Cost A Fortune, Ranked

It's all too easy to get caught up in the horsepower wars, and assume the average driver has been priced out of four-wheeled fun. Once the preserve of supercars, now the arms race of More Power Better has spread to everyday vehicles, while average selling prices lurch higher. Reset your expectations — or right-size them, I'd argue — though, and you can find plenty of charm for considerably less than the $50,000 or so that Americans are currently spending on a new car.

Look beyond the horsepower-heavy world of "true" sports cars, and there's a host of grin provoking options still out there. Maybe they're not all the first choice for a race day at the track, but they certainly can be for squeezing entertainment out of public roads (while still getting a manufacturer warranty).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

A word on methodology: This isn't intended to be a definitive, all-encompassing list, only one based around some of the cars I've personally tested over the past few months. There aren't any EVs, either, since while models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N have demonstrated all-electric drivetrains can be genuinely quick, they're also typically priced well outside this self-imposed ceiling. I've looked at at-new pricing; those eager for fun on a budget should definitely be trawling the used listings, too.