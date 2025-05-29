Jetta GLI Vs Jetta: What's The Difference Between Volkswagen Trims?

Volkswagen deserves a lot of respect for keeping the Jetta around. At a time when many car makers have dropped sedans from their lineups altogether, the Jetta has remained one of the most affordable new cars available today. In its current form, it is a nicely sized car, known for being inexpensive and good to drive. The Jetta also has a long history in America, and has picked up a decent amount of enthusiast street cred along the way.

Though the current seventh-generation Jetta has been around since the 2019 model year, Volkswagen has done a good job of keeping the car fresh, most recently updating it for the 2025 model year. And if you are an enthusiast who wants a Jetta that's more fun to drive and more powerful than your typical small sedan, the Jetta GLI model continues to be an intriguing choice.

But let's break it down a little further and see what exactly differentiates the performance-oriented Jetta GLI trim from the standard Jetta, and see if it's worth the extra cost.