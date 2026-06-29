12 Signs You Should Replace Computer Parts Or Upgrade To A New PC

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Growing up in the early days of personal computers, I learned a lot about how they work — and how to troubleshoot when they don't. True, there are some issues that you can't DIY your way out of. A completely dead computer that won't even power up can feel like one of those.

The good news is that there are plenty of signs that your computer is on its way out and needs an upgrade. Some signs also indicate it's time for a new machine altogether, though those are less common. Either way, recognizing those signs means you have some time to act.

While there are plenty of commonalities between laptop computers and desktop PCs, we're focusing on desktop versions here. Because laptops don't necessarily have a lot of extra interior space for upgrades, it's harder to suggest solutions for them. Also, a desktop PC can behave differently based on what peripherals you're using with it, whereas a laptop usually has the basics built in.

Thus, we're focusing on desktop computers (generally Windows machines) that are simple enough to crack open and update, in terms of both hardware and software/firmware.