5 Signs It Might Be Time To Upgrade Your Graphics Card

The equipment that powers adventure in the digital world is potent, complex, and constantly evolving. The video game may have started its journey as a simple traveling ball game in titles like "Tennis for Two" and "Pong," but the experience has evolved incessantly in the years since. Modern gaming machines require high powered graphics processing units, or GPUs. Two of the most prominent GPU brands are Nvidia and AMD, but numerous other major graphics card brands also exist. Then there's the used GPU market to consider, as well.

Modern gamers have the pick of the litter when it comes to finding the perfect GPU to augment their gaming experience. You might need a laptop GPU or one to slot into your custom tower PC, but the hunt remains largely consistent either way. Those looking for new gear to upgrade their system will frequently start with the key metrics available from the market's current options, but it can sometimes be difficult to determine when this search needs to start. Obviously, if your PC starts failing at a heightened rate, a change in the hardware is likely required. But barring a major catastrophe in your setup, what kinds of signs should prompt the beginnings of a search for new gear? When it comes to your graphics card, these five indicators can be a solid guide that tells you a change may be required.