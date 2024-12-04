What's The Difference Between Desktop And Laptop GPUs?

Have you noticed that GPUs from top brands like Nvidia or AMD can be just as expensive as laptops that claim to have that same video card? The reason is because, despite sharing the same name, the laptop GPU simply isn't as capable as the standalone card of the same name. A laptop and desktop computer might both have Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 cards, but the one in the laptop will pump out less graphical performance than its counterpart in the tower.

Advertisement

At first blush, that seems ridiculous. If both GPUs aren't the same product, why would they have the same name? While there might be an element of salesmanship to those naming schemes, laptop and desktop GPUs are a bit more different than you might expect, depending on which aspect of them you focus on.

Whereas desktop GPUs focus on raw power, the size constraints imposed by a laptop's form factor force function to take a backseat. That tradeoff is at the core of the difference between laptop and desktop GPUs. And while laptop graphics cards have been steadily shrinking the performance gap between themselves and their desk-bound counterparts, there's still sizable differences between the two. It all boils down to power, thermals, and design.

Advertisement