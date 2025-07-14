Is Your PC Running Too Hot? Here's How To Know If You Need A New Fan Or Upgraded Cooling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Scoping out the best PC parts that fit your budget is as exciting a task as it is challenging. It's natural to want to blow the bulk of your budget on a solid CPU and a beefy graphics card — and these indeed are two of the most important components when building a gaming PC. More RAM and fast storage will also directly contribute to better performance, but the remainder of the PC is usually an afterthought — the cooling solution often being an aspect that's affected.

Though GPUs can hit higher temperatures in demanding games, it's usually the CPU that runs into overheating issues — and this can happen even when your PC isn't under full load. The easiest and most obvious way to tell if your PC is overheating is to physically inspect the case and its airflow. Warm air exiting the exhaust fans is normal behavior, but if your PC cabinet is uncomfortably hot to the touch — it's time to tune this hot box to avoid long-term damage to your components.

Overheating also causes a drop in FPS, stuttering, and longer frame freezes — none of which are ideal for a computer you've built to enjoy games on. Windows does have a failsafe mechanism that shuts down your PC if your CPU's temperature shoots up dangerously high. While this prevents immediate damage, it is still not a solution to the overheating problem.