How To Check CPU Temperature And Fix Overheating Problems

Whether you're using a laptop or a desktop, CPU cooling may often be a bit of an afterthought. In truth, it's something many people don't have to think about unless they build their own PCs, and even if they do, cooling is something novice builders can overlook. However, as your processor is the heart of your whole computer, it's important to give it the breathing space it needs to perform as well as it possibly can. But how do you find out your CPU temperature, and how do you know when it's too high?

The tricky part of it all is that there are no one-size-fits-all guidelines for CPU temperatures. Some processors tend to run a bit hotter but still thrive under the pressure, and others struggle in the slightest bit of heat. Issues with CPU temperatures are more often attributed to desktop computers rather than laptops, but neither is immune to these problems. The components in laptops are tightly packed, which means they're pretty susceptible to general overheating, CPU or otherwise. One thing is for sure: PCs, in general, do not like heat.

The consequences of an overheating CPU can range from mild annoyances to massive computer breakdowns. To avoid the latter, your best bet is to nip overheating in the bud, and we're here to help. Read on to diagnose high CPU temperatures and find out how to fix them.

