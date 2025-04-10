How To Ensure You're Buying Compatible Parts When Upgrading Your PC

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Building your own gaming rig can be both exciting and nerve-racking. There are things you should know before building a PC because there's plenty that could go wrong, but the end result is always rewarding. It's a lot like building a car — something that you can maintain and upgrade over time. Whether it's your first PC build or hundredth, it's important to make sure that before you buy them, the parts are compatible together.

Luckily, the process is significantly easier today than it was 20 years ago. Nowadays, there are websites like PCPartPicker and BuildMyPC that let you build your new rig virtually, and will often confirm if the components you've chosen are compatible with one another — saving you time and money. The first aspect of compatibility to pay close attention to is the motherboard size. An ATX board is the most common size found in home computers, measuring 305 x 244mm. Micro-ATX is a notch smaller than the full-size ATX form factor.

They share the same width as their larger counterparts, but one end is shorter, making it a perfect 244 x 244mm square. Fans of the ultracompact form factor are going to love mini-ITX boards. These are the smallest boards for consumers, measuring a mere 170 x 170mm. Then there's the eATX board, the largest one. It has the same length as the ATX board, but its width can vary. The number of connectivity slots and price will vary based on your decision, as well as which case you throw everything into.

