5 Free Tools To Keep Your Windows 10 PC Secure Without Further Microsoft Support
On October 14, 2025, Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 10. Although they gave users ample time to switch to Windows 11, millions still rely on Windows 10 and cannot upgrade to the new OS because of its strict hardware requirements. This move by Microsoft has left their perfectly functional PC abandoned and vulnerable to the latest malware attacks and exploits.
To address this issue, Microsoft has provided a lifeline in the form of Extended Security Updates (ESU). However, this lifeline has a $30 price tag, and for Windows 10 Home users, it's only available for a year. But an unsupported Windows 10 doesn't have to be unsafe.
By taking the matter into your own hands, you can assemble a formidable security suite and fill the gaps that Microsoft is leaving in Windows 10. To help you with that, we have compiled a few essential tools, such as a security patcher, a firewall, a batch app updater, a sandboxing tool, and an antivirus. All of these apps are entirely free, except for one freemium option that has a comparatively low-cost premium tier.
0patch
If you are looking for the closest thing to directly replace a Windows Security Update on Windows 10, 0patch is your answer. Like Windows security updates, 0patch also micropatches the vulnerabilities on your Windows device, but without a restart or a full OS update. The developers behind this handy app have committed to providing support for at least five more years after the official cutoff — i.e. you will receive essential Windows security patches until 2030 with 0patch. 0patch has its own team that works to catch exploits, such as "zero-day" vulnerabilities, and doesn't depend on Microsoft for patches.
While we are focusing only on free tools for this list, so let's be honest here: The free version of 0patch won't be enough to make your Windows 10 completely safe. The free tier does cover dangerous zero-day vulnerabilities, but doesn't provide the standard security patches that accumulate over time. However, compared to Microsoft's official ESU, the pro version of 0patch offers better value and a longer-term commitment.
While the ESU is priced at $30 for only a year of support, 0patch costs 25 EUR (roughly $28) per year and can be extended for up to five years, keeping your PC secure for longer. Of course, we recommend trying the free version of the app first to get familiar with its interface and working, but for extra peace of mind, you should upgrade to the pro plan to truly secure your outdated system.
TinyWall
Windows' built-in firewall is decent enough, but for regular users, it might be too confusing to set up. On an outdated Windows 10 OS, you want better control over which apps are allowed and blocked by the firewall, and to set those rules easily without constantly being bombarded with pop-ups asking for your permission. That's where TinyWall will help you.
TinyWall is a lightweight firewall application that, unlike other third-party firewall programs, doesn't install its own drivers and instead uses the existing Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) that comes built-in with Windows 10. This way, it doesn't have much impact on system performance, a big benefit for older PCs or laptops. The firewall lets you keep your trusted apps on the allowlist and put untrusted apps on the blocklist using simple keyboard shortcuts or the tray icon menu.
The best thing about TinyWall is the lack of pop-ups. Unlike other firewall tools, TinyWall won't ask you to "Allow or Block this?" for every app or process. Rather, it silently blocks most connections until you manually intervene. This prevents nosy but legitimate apps or malicious software from sending your personal data out of your computer without your consent. On a Windows 10 system that isn't receiving security updates, such strict control can be very beneficial. However, it can also sometimes block legitimate apps or downloads; If you encounter such issues, you need to manually configure TinyWall.
Patch My PC Home Updater
One of the most common ways malicious actors infiltrate your PC is by exploiting the weak security of unpatched, outdated applications on your PC. If you want to keep running Windows 10 — which won't be getting even the most crucial security patches — it's essential to keep all your installed apps updated, to avoid even a minor chance of getting exposed to vulnerabilities. However, it's obviously difficult to keep checking for app updates manually, especially when you have hundreds of them on your system. In such a situation, Patch My PC Home Updater – a software updater program — would help you.
This app basically automates the whole process of updating all the programs installed on your device. It's a free app and also has a portable variety. It's pretty straightforward: First, it scans your system to identify outdated software, then it lists the outdated apps, and finally allows you to either update them manually or update them all at once in a batch. The interface is excellent with clean options and tabs. It even shows the current version of your outdated app and the one it would be updated to on the main interface itself.
One amazing feature that makes this tool one of our favorites is its unique "silent" installation. It downloads the update and installs it in the background without your manual intervention (i.e., clicking "Next" or "Agree" for every app). In addition to updating your outdated apps, it can also uninstall them. All in all, the Patch My PC Home Updater ensures that all your important apps are exploit-free, thereby keeping your OS secure.
Sandboxie Plus
On an outdated OS, it becomes dangerous to try to install and use insecure apps, or even to browse the internet. An accidental malicious download or a click on a malicious link can infect your system, and without the latest Microsoft security patches, the damage can be severe. Sandboxie Plus solves this problem by allowing you to cage vulnerable apps and use them in an isolated environment.
When you run one of the major web browsers or any other risky program through Sandboxie, any changes those apps make (file download, registry modifications, saved cookies and history...) are trapped in a box, and do not affect the rest of your system. For example, if you accidentally downloaded malware while in a sandbox, it would be deleted as soon as you close the sandbox. It's somewhat similar to incognito mode in a browser, which automatically clears your browsing history as soon as you end the session.
An important point to note is that, unlike the old Sandboxie app, the modern one is open-source and entirely free for the vast majority of users. There's no 10 or 30-day limit on any core functionalities. However, it does have a "Supporter" tier for advanced power users with features like "Security Hardening" mode, which isn't that relevant to a regular PC user. If you accidentally created your sandbox in Security Hardening mode, you will receive a warning that the sandbox will be closed in 5 minutes.
Panda Dome Free
Just because you have a firewall and a sandbox tool, it doesn't mean you don't need an antivirus program. Yes, Microsoft Defender has improved significantly in recent years, but with the end of support for Windows 10, you cannot be sure you will receive proper protection from it. Therefore, relying on a third-party security program whose engine is independent of Windows Update would be a smarter move. That's what Panda Dome Free will provide you.
Panda Dome is an excellent choice because it is one of the best free antivirus programs. This means your system will always be checked with the latest malware database, ensuring even the newest threats gets recognized. And the best part is that all the heavy lifting of malware detection happens on Panda's server, not on your system, keeping its performance intact.
The app provides real-time protection against dangerous malware programs. It also has other valuable features, such as "USB Protection" and "Process Monitor." Like many other free antivirus programs, Panda Dome Free has upsell prompts to encourage you to switch to the paid version, but its core protection engine is pretty solid and lightweight because it's cloud-based. Overall, it's a solid security app that fills the security gap of unsupported Windows 10 systems.