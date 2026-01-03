5 Free Tools To Keep Your Windows 10 PC Secure Without Further Microsoft Support

One of the most common ways malicious actors infiltrate your PC is by exploiting the weak security of unpatched, outdated applications on your PC. If you want to keep running Windows 10 — which won't be getting even the most crucial security patches — it's essential to keep all your installed apps updated, to avoid even a minor chance of getting exposed to vulnerabilities. However, it's obviously difficult to keep checking for app updates manually, especially when you have hundreds of them on your system. In such a situation, Patch My PC Home Updater – a software updater program — would help you.

This app basically automates the whole process of updating all the programs installed on your device. It's a free app and also has a portable variety. It's pretty straightforward: First, it scans your system to identify outdated software, then it lists the outdated apps, and finally allows you to either update them manually or update them all at once in a batch. The interface is excellent with clean options and tabs. It even shows the current version of your outdated app and the one it would be updated to on the main interface itself.

One amazing feature that makes this tool one of our favorites is its unique "silent" installation. It downloads the update and installs it in the background without your manual intervention (i.e., clicking "Next" or "Agree" for every app). In addition to updating your outdated apps, it can also uninstall them. All in all, the Patch My PC Home Updater ensures that all your important apps are exploit-free, thereby keeping your OS secure.