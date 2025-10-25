4 PC Parts You Can Buy Cheap (And 1 You Should Splurge On)

Unless you have an ample budget and plan to be running your PC as hot as the sun, you should think twice about water cooling your PC. The reality is that a CPU air cooler is highly effective, provided you install it correctly and ensure good airflow in the case. Testing has demonstrated that AIOs (water coolers) can get their lunch eaten by air coolers as far as temperatures and performance go. Since CPU fan coolers are easier to install and cost less, they're a no-brainer for casual and pro users alike.

You really can't go wrong with something like the Cooler Master Hyper 212 CPU Air Cooler, which supports both AMD and Intel brackets and costs a lowly $29.99. It's so cheap that you don't even need to think about buying a used CPU cooler. My personal recommendation is to grab another 120mm fan for the flip side and make sure the fans move the air in only one direction; One fan should pull air into the heat sink, the second should eject that heated air toward the case's rear fans. Just make sure you know which direction each fan blows before firing up your computer. While we're on the subject of keeping things cheap, don't bother buying expensive thermal paste when you install the fan.

There is one very important caveat to keep in mind before you buy a CPU fan: its height. CPU fans like the one we've recommended are tall; tall enough that they sometimes don't fit in your particular case. The easiest way to figure out if you have clearance is to plug your case and CPU cooler into PC Part Picker and then check for compatibility errors.