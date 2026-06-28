10 Appliance Brands That Are Owned By Whirlpool
Whirlpool is one of the leading home appliance brands in the world. With a legacy of over 110 years, the seeds of this giant corporation were sown in 1911 as the Upton Machine Company, which was fully immersed in manufacturing electric washing machines. The company started selling a line of automatic washers under the Whirlpool name in 1947. Its success was such that its then parent company, Nineteen Hundred Corp adopted the name Whirlpool, and it has ever since been known by that name.
As the company and technology evolved, Whirlpool started partnering with and buying up some of the most recognizable brands in home appliances. Interestingly, most people have no idea that the brand they are buying actually is owned by Whirlpool itself. While the obvious ones like KitchenAid and Maytag are well known, some brands were built inside Whirlpool's own lab. Additionally, Whirlpool proudly makes most of its appliances in the U.S.
The good thing about the different Whirlpool-owned brands is that each caters to a different set of audiences. Some are into luxury (JennAir and KitchenAid), while others are into budget (Amana), and a few are into a different category altogether (Gladiator). The one thing that ties them together is that they are all Whirlpool brands. The company has a grip from the fridge itself to the filter inside it and the tablet that cleans the washer. Here is a list of the 10 appliance brands that are currently under the Whirlpool umbrella.
Whirlpool
Whirlpool isn't just the name of the parent company of the other brands; the manufacturer started as a side hustle gone right. Louis Upton was an insurance salesman, not an engineer, when he and his uncle founded the Upton Machine Company in 1911, which later evolved into Whirlpool. The brand positions itself with a focus on providing efficiency and innovation to families. According to its official website, Whirlpool calls itself the "only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances."
This is quite notable since most rivals have shifted their manufacturing overseas. For instance, GE Appliances was sold to China-based Haier in 2016, and Korean companies like Samsung and LG make their goods overseas. However, it is worth noting that not all Whirlpool appliances are made in the U.S, though the company operates from its headquarters in Benton Harbor, Michigan, which has remained the same since its commencement in 1911.
Whirlpool's American facilities are spread across Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Ohio. The company claims that 80 percent of its appliances sold in the U.S. roll out from one of these plants. Additionally, 96 percent of the steel used is American. Whirlpool makes appliances in multiple categories, including kitchen, laundry, home, water filtration, and accessories. Thanks to years of building trust among consumers, Whirlpool is often placed at the top when it comes to the most reliable appliance brands, with its refrigerators lasting between 10 and 20 years and its washers lasting more than 20 when cared for and maintained appropriately.
KitchenAid
The world of KitchenAid started in 1886, when Josephine Cochrane patented an invention that would in time become the dishwasher. However, KitchenAid as a proper brand debuted in 1919 when engineer Herbert Johnson introduced what was then called the "miraculous machine," the H5: the first household eggbeater. This means that KitchenAid wasn't even an original Whirlpool idea, and it had a place in the appliance industry for itself. It was on January 1, 1986, when Whirlpool bought KitchenAid, marking the parent company's first-ever acquisition.
Whirlpool markets KitchenAid products as high-performing and crafted for people who are passionate about cooking. After the acquisition, the most recent news that shows how far KitchenAid has been pushed into the experimental territory came at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2026 event, where Whirlpool showed off KitchenAid "Live Cook"-branded wall ovens with built-in cameras that monitor food as it cooks, paired with a Doneness Detection feature.
KitchenAid offers appliances in various categories, ranging across hand mixers, food processors, cooktops and wall ovens, and larger units like refrigerators and dishwashers. You name the appliance, and it's likely that KitchenAid makes one. The company is arguably most well-known as the top mixer brand in the world; the KitchenAid Classic 4.5qt Stand Mixer is one of the most highly rated gadgets for your kitchen.
Maytag
Maytag proudly shows off being an American brand and, calling itself "America's Home Appliance Company." Originally was founded back in 1893 in Newton, Iowa, it came under the Whirlpool umbrella in 2006. But Maytag wasn't always involved with home appliances; it started as a company that produced farm machinery. However, 15 years later, founder Frederick Louis Maytag felt the need for an efficient washing machine and thus entered this new market. The company started humbly and developed the first wooden tub washers in 1907, then introduced the industry-first aluminum washer in 1919, showing Maytag's commitment towards innovation.
Currently, Maytag offers a wide range of appliances, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and wall ovens. Speaking of innovation, the brand uses the PowerWash system for better cleaning, and offers the industry's first freestanding refrigerator with shelves made from solid steel. Additionally, Maytag's Gemini Double Oven comes with a Power Burner feature that it says can sear a steak in less than 60 seconds. Under Whirlpool's brand portfolio, Maytag appliances are positioned as reliable and long-lasting.
So, if you are someone looking for home appliances that can work as you do for your family, then Maytag appliances may be a good fit for you. Maytag washing machines were well-ranked in our own list of major brands, showing that these appliances can be counted as permanent home investments rather than gadgets that quickly become obsolete.
JennAir
If you want statement pieces that would wow anyone if they step into your kitchen, then Whirlpool's JennAir brand may suit you well. Originally known as Jenn-Air, the company was founded by Lou Jenn in 1947. It was nowhere in the consumer home appliances industry, instead starting as a company that made industrial fans for commercial uses. But in 1965, the company's founder famously invented the residential built-in downdraft range, which eliminated the need for bulky overhead ventilation hoods. This was JennAir's breakthrough in the home appliances industry, and the company has only moved forward since.
JennAir is another one of those companies in this list that was not grown by Whirlpool itself but acquired. Interestingly, Maytag was the one that bought JennAir in 1982, and then later in 2006, it came under Whirlpool's aegis when it acquired Maytag in turn. Under Whirlpool's portfolio, JennAir is positioned as high-end, and this label is often featured among luxury brands you might not know exist. JennAir offers a wide range of products, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, cooktops, wall ovens, microwaves, and espresso and coffee machines.
Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, JennAir offers two design personalities to choose from: Rise and Noir. If you are looking for heavy industrial-looking appliances with brass accents and patterned designs, then Rise is the one you should opt for. For those looking for a minimalistic design and precision in every angle, Noir's aesthetic is likely to be more up your alley.
Amana
The Amana brand was founded by George Foerstner in 1934 in Middle Amana, Iowa, and is known as a company of many firsts. It revolutionized American kitchens by inventing the world's first side-by-side refrigerator in 1949. That's not all, though; in 1954, the company became the first to patent a self-defrosting refrigerator, and three years later introduced the first bottom-freezer fridge. Amana then brought the iconic Radarange microwaves to the market in 1967, which were the first of their kind positioned for consumer use.
The list of innovations also includes the first 24-inch deep freestanding refrigerator, the first clothes dryer with a stainless steel drum, the first refrigerator with a built-in messaging center, the first refrigerator with a dry-erase surface, and many more. Whirlpool took ownership of Amana in 2006 and has positioned it as a budget-friendly, simple appliance brand. Amana is also among the few microwave-producing brands that are truly American. When it comes to washing machines, the ones from Amana are considered durable and long-lasting, since they don't rely on overly complicated components.
Amana acts as Whirlpool's accessible entry point for buyers who want something dependable without extra unnecessary bells and whistles. The brand's entire lineup is basically aimed at first-time buyers and budget-conscious people. It makes products for almost every appliance category, including refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, and washers and dryers, so you don't have to look anywhere else for your kitchen setup.
Gladiator
Gladiator is one of the few homegrown brands within Whirlpool. While most of the other companies under its belt are aimed at producing home appliances, Gladiator is a brand that is focused on making workbenches, shelving, cabinets, and wall systems; basically everything you would want in your garage if you were kitting one out. And it turns out Gladiator products are some of the best ones you can find, either online or offline. All items are made from heavy-duty steel and other materials that will last long and add a pleasing aesthetic to your entire garage setup. Aside from organizational support, Gladiator also makes garage-ready appliances such as refrigerators, compactors, freezers, and beverage coolers.
The birth of the Gladiator brand is also interesting. During an internal innovation day event in August 2001, Whirlpool engineers and marketers assembled to think about what could be the next thing that the company could cater to. Each team had a mix of people and was allocated a specific room in a typical customer's house, with the end result being one team coming up with Gladiator Garageworks. The idea clicked with Whirlpool's top officials, and the brand was launched in 2002. The sub-brand's website even comes with a dedicated garage builder section, where you can check out all the items that Gladiator has on offer for your garage.
Gladiator relies on testing its materials heavily so that each product can optimally perform in any environment. The official website claims that its engineers perform a variety of lifecycle tests, where they simulate years of rugged use to determine if the product can withstand the abuse through the years or not.
Brastemp
While Whirlpool has always had a strong presence in the North American market, the company wanted to cater to the audience in the Latin American region as well. Brastemp was founded by Miguel Etchenique and his sons in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1954, and the first product that they produced was a refrigerator called The Príncipe. The company took its time but became one of the most iconic brands in Brazil. Brastemp was the first to introduce the dishwasher, the first frost-free refrigerator, and the first refrigerator with three compartments for the Brazilian market.
In 1959, Brastemp brought the first automatic washing machine to the same market, and a year later, it came up with its first-ever stove. The association of Whirlpool with Brastemp wasn't as straightforward as simply buying it, however; Whirlpool started its Latin America push in the 1990s, and in 2000 it acquired a majority stake in Multibras, the parent company of the Brastemp and Consul brands. This helped Whirlpool cement its position in the Brazilian market. In the intervening years, Whirlpool has expanded its operations to more than 10 manufacturing facilities across Latin America.
Brastemp has products for almost all home appliance categories, ranging across cooking, refrigeration, clothes washing, and water purification. It features the Gourmand line of appliances, whose designs aim to be trendy and modern, while its Retro line caters to those looking for modern appliances with a throwback appeal. Then there is also the Eclipse line, which is a premium range of kitchen appliances featuring a dark black finish.
Consul
Consul is the sister brand of Brastemp and used to come under the Multibras company's wings. Consul, as a brand, has more than 60 years of heritage behind it in the home appliance sector of Brazil. The company was founded on July 15, 1950, in Joinville, Santa Catarina. Consul's first product was the Model Q-300 refrigerator, which was produced in a small 7,300-square foot warehouse. The fridge had rounded corners and was made of stainless steel. In 1957, the company launched the Junior Consul, a mini fridge, to broaden its lineup.
Later, the company started making air conditioners and then gradually expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of washers, freezers, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, water purifiers, and burner stoves. It should be noted that Brastemp was considered a premium brand, while Consul used to cater to the budget-friendly consumer market. Most of the appliances were stripped of the unnecessary cosmetic and over-the-top features to make them affordable for the masses.
In 2000, when Whirlpool acquired a majority stake in Multibras, Consul became a part of the brand as well. What sets Consul apart inside Whirlpool's portfolio isn't really the hardware; it is the social initiative built around the brand name. Emblematic of that is Consul's program called Consulado da Mulher, which channels funding and resources towards female entrepreneurs across Brazil.
Acros
You probably have never heard of Acros; there's a reason for that. As a brand under Whirlpool's umbrella, it exists almost entirely outside of American shoppers' radar. The Mexican appliance manufacturer was formed in 1943 under the name Aceros Esmaltados, and it introduced the first modern gas stove in the country in 1946. Since then, the brand has grown to become an iconic name in Mexican homes and has been in operation for over 80 years.
The reason it was loved by Mexicans is that instead of relying on globalized product templates, Acros understood regional needs and based its product designs on them. The brand came under Whirlpool's control in 2002 when the latter purchased a majority stake in Acros' parent, Vitromatic. The $148.3 million cash investment has given a strong foothold to Whirlpool in the Mexican market.
Acros, which has successfully made its place in Mexican people's hearts, continues to follow the exact same foundational legacy under Whirlpool's leadership. Acros appliances are spread across a wide range of varieties, including cooktops, washing machines, refrigerators, burners, and chimneys.
InSinkErator
Aside from home appliances, Whirlpool has also invested in companies that combine well with its other brands. For instance, InSinkErator, the world's largest manufacturer of garbage disposals and instant hot water dispensers, can go well with Whirlpool's brands such as KitchenAid and JennAir, offering a completely high-end hot water dispensers, specialist kitchen taps, and advanced waste disposers. This is exactly the combination many premium customers prefer to have installed in their bungalows or mansions.
The idea of advanced waste management came from John W. Hammes in 1927, when he saw his wife cleaning up messy food waste after dinner. By 1938, his built upon his idea and created a brand that produced a food waste disposer. InSinkErator, previously owned by Emerson, was sold to Whirlpool in 2022 for $3 billion. InSinkErator has an established presence in over 80 countries and looks to be a perfect fit for Whirlpool's cohesive portfolio.
This fresh acquisition on Whirlpool's part steps aggressively into high-efficiency kitchen waste management. Also, with InSinkErator under its portfolio, Whirlpool gains a deeper footprint into the actual physical architecture of modern homes, starting from raw ingredient storage and preparation and cooking to finished food waste disposal. Aside from its flagship products, InSinkErator also manufactures water filtration systems and hot water dispensers for both residential and commercial use.