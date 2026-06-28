10 Appliance Brands That Are Owned By Whirlpool

Whirlpool is one of the leading home appliance brands in the world. With a legacy of over 110 years, the seeds of this giant corporation were sown in 1911 as the Upton Machine Company, which was fully immersed in manufacturing electric washing machines. The company started selling a line of automatic washers under the Whirlpool name in 1947. Its success was such that its then parent company, Nineteen Hundred Corp adopted the name Whirlpool, and it has ever since been known by that name.

As the company and technology evolved, Whirlpool started partnering with and buying up some of the most recognizable brands in home appliances. Interestingly, most people have no idea that the brand they are buying actually is owned by Whirlpool itself. While the obvious ones like KitchenAid and Maytag are well known, some brands were built inside Whirlpool's own lab. Additionally, Whirlpool proudly makes most of its appliances in the U.S.

The good thing about the different Whirlpool-owned brands is that each caters to a different set of audiences. Some are into luxury (JennAir and KitchenAid), while others are into budget (Amana), and a few are into a different category altogether (Gladiator). The one thing that ties them together is that they are all Whirlpool brands. The company has a grip from the fridge itself to the filter inside it and the tablet that cleans the washer. Here is a list of the 10 appliance brands that are currently under the Whirlpool umbrella.