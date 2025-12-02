15 Of The Most Highly-Rated Gadgets You Can Find At Target

The Google Nest Hub is a smart display that brings together all your smart home devices under one screen. Control your lights, speakers, thermostats, and more with this central control hub. In addition, it is responsive to voice commands, therefore you can go about your day managing the operation of different devices without having to use your hands. The feature becomes especially handy when you are following a recipe down to the last ingredient. Place it on the kitchen counter and control the playback using voice commands to rewind to the previous step and more without using your messy hands.

Additionally, streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Netflix are all compatible with this device. You can also use the Google Assistant to set alarms and reminders on the go, or ask for a quick update on the news and weather. The Sleep Sensing mode tracks your sleeping and wake up times, as well as detecting any disturbances like coughing and snoring to judge your overall sleep quality and give you personalized suggestions for improvement.

In our review of Google Nest Hub, we found Sleep Sensing to work surprisingly well, but the issue is that you have to position it at an angle that can capture the exact spot you sleep at. Tiny nudges to the device can disturb this alignment, and you will have to repeat the calibration all over again.