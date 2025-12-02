15 Of The Most Highly-Rated Gadgets You Can Find At Target
The present era is all about owning high-tech gadgets that bring ease and convenience to one's life by simplifying everyday tasks, making repetitive chores easier, faster, or more enjoyable. Gadgets are not just limited to expensive smartphones and tablets, but also include small devices that come handy for different purposes, like finding lost objects. You can find such tech products at almost every major retailer available online or in stores near you. One such retailer is Target, with thousands of products in various categories like tools, kitchen accessories, tech, and more.
We have prepared a list of the most highly-rated gadgets you can find at a Target store or on its website. All these items will be a positive addition to your household. Plus, most of them are not very expensive. By the way, these Target gadgets will also be perfect for gift-giving if you are looking to buy something useful for your loved ones.
Apple AirTag (1 Pack)
With Apple AirTags, say goodbye to losing your items and spending a long time in their search. Pair these tags with your iPhone or iPad and stick them to your belongings to keep track of them in the Find My app on your smart device. Say "Hey Siri, find my wallet" and a sound will lead you to the object, plus Precision Finding (available on iPhone 11 and up) tells you the exact distance and direction of the lost object. There are several places where AirTags prove beneficial beside just keys and luggage, such as pet collars or tools.
Furthermore, you can also enable the Lost Mode for the AirTags, so that the Find My app will automatically detect them when they are within Apple's Find My range. And, the design has an IP67 rating, making it resistant to water and dust. The catch? AirTags come with a maximum battery life of one year, and once the batteries run out, you will have no option but to replace them. Currently, these are available at Target for a discounted price of $19.99, with the original price being $29.99.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones
The noise-cancelling Bose QuietComfort Headphones will block out the outside world so you can immerse in your own personal sound experience, no matter where you are. They have an all-day battery life so you can comfortably take them along on road trips and outdoor shenanigans. Plus, the built-in mic lets you speak with anyone on call, eliminating the need to take them on and off again. In addition, there are three noise cancelling modes: "Quiet" to completely shut out the outside world, "Aware" to listen in on some of the surrounding noises and "Custom" where you can adjust the intensity of noise cancellation.
Additionally, "Wind Block" reduces loud sounds of wind from your audio, while the battery life is about 24 hours for an all-day performance. Besides, you can also customize the sound experience by experimenting with the bass, treble, and mid-range levels to get the sound to your liking. Furthermore, the adjustable headband fits seamlessly onto your head, while the plush cushions keep your ears comfortable even during prolonged usage.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Available in two colors, Graphite and Silver, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a highly rated tablet, with a 4.6 score at Target. It has an 11-inch LCD screen along with five megapixel front and eight megapixel back cameras, for good-quality video calling. Moreover, you can set up a face unlock with this tablet for instant access, while the Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver an excellent sound experience. The 90Hz refresh rate and the 4 GB RAM makes it a decent device for playing lightweight games and multitasking, since it allows you to use multiple apps simultaneously without lags.
Additionally, there are two variants, 64 GB and 128 GB, plus you can expand the storage by inserting a microSD card in the built-in slot. A bit about the specs: There's an Octa Core processor with 2.2 GHz of speed, and the battery gives out about 13 hours of performance on a single charge.
DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5
The PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller possesses several features that appeal to the gamers. The haptic feedback is definitely the most-liked part about the DualSense Controller. When tested by SlashGear, the reviewer mentioned that while playing Astro's Playroom, they could actually feel the distinction between when the character was walking on a steel floor versus a soft grass. It has adaptive triggers that can change the amount of resistance they offer to the player's fingers depending on context, but only in supported titles. These controllers are built with a microphone, along with a 3.5 mm headset jack, so you can stay in touch with your teammates during multiplayer gaming.
In addition, the controller is designed for comfort, and the sound output makes the entire gaming experience much more immersive for the players. The two-tone themes of PS5 controllers give them a sleeker look, and you can pick from many colors, such as Cosmic Red, Midnight Black, Chroma Teal, and more. The controller is sold at full price for $79.99, but it's often on sale for $59.99.
Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite is recommended by 77% of buyers on Target and holds a rating of 4.5. Being a portable handheld gaming console with a weight of only 1.54 pounds, it enables convenient digital gaming even when you are travelling, to reduce the boredom of the journey. With selected games, you can connect up to eight Nintendo Switch Lite devices for an intense multiplayer gaming session. For online gaming, you would need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play remotely with your long-distance friends.
As we found in our review of the Switch Lite, when playing "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," the battery would last for about 3.5 hours before dropping from 100% to 15%, which is impressive considering the compact design. With the 5.5-inch touchscreen display, you can interact with compatible games using simple taps and swipes. You can store up to 32 GB of data, and also connect a headset in the 3.5mm input jack for headphones. This console is up for grabs in five interesting colors: Blue, Yellow, Turquoise, Coral, and Grey, and is sold on Target for $229.99.
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display
The Google Nest Hub is a smart display that brings together all your smart home devices under one screen. Control your lights, speakers, thermostats, and more with this central control hub. In addition, it is responsive to voice commands, therefore you can go about your day managing the operation of different devices without having to use your hands. The feature becomes especially handy when you are following a recipe down to the last ingredient. Place it on the kitchen counter and control the playback using voice commands to rewind to the previous step and more without using your messy hands.
Additionally, streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Netflix are all compatible with this device. You can also use the Google Assistant to set alarms and reminders on the go, or ask for a quick update on the news and weather. The Sleep Sensing mode tracks your sleeping and wake up times, as well as detecting any disturbances like coughing and snoring to judge your overall sleep quality and give you personalized suggestions for improvement.
In our review of Google Nest Hub, we found Sleep Sensing to work surprisingly well, but the issue is that you have to position it at an angle that can capture the exact spot you sleep at. Tiny nudges to the device can disturb this alignment, and you will have to repeat the calibration all over again.
Canopy 4-in-1 Dishwasher Safe and Mold Inhibiting Humidifier
The Canopy Four-in-One Humidifier is exactly the kind of gadget you need for winters, when the weather gets dry and the air loses its humidity. This humidifier adds a good volume of water to surrounding air without any visible mist, plus the output is free of any microorganisms or dust, thanks to the anti-microbial filter sitting inside. Integrated with the Smart Persistent Airflow technology, the device stays functional until there's no sign of water left inside, preventing the growth of mold and bacteria.
The maker says this product can be used in rooms that are sized anywhere between 300 and 500 square feet, and each batch of water in the 2.5-liter tank gives around 36 hours of output. It offers four settings; low, medium, high, or an auto-mode which increases humidification during the night. Because all the parts are dishwasher safe, cleaning becomes super easy as well.
Samsung Galaxy Watch8
Smartwatches are the new cool, and with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, you have a ton of features wrapped around your wrist. Designed with a mix of sporty and minimalist looks, the watch comes with a cushion-shaped dial that is surrounded by an Armor Aluminum case for durability. The Dynamic Lug band fits firmly onto your wrist to ensure consistent contact with your skin — making all the health readings closer to being accurate. Wearing this watch when sleeping means it can monitor your sleep duration, quality, any mid-sleep disruptions, heart rate, and more to keep your health in check.
The watch also gives you insights about your heart's stress levels by analyzing your diet, activity, and sleep behaviors in the recent days. In addition, it has a 3,000 nit display that will be bright and readable, even when surrounded by intense sunlight. Use it as a smart assistant to send hands-free texts by simply raising your wrist and giving the desired command. And, the watch is water-resistant for a worry-free use all day long.
Apple Wired EarPods with Lightning Connector
The EarPods by Apple are carefully designed based on the geometry of a human ear to comfortably fit into them. However, there is no active noise cancellation involved so the surrounding noise won't be completely reduced. Adjusting the volume and controlling the playback becomes convenient with the integration of a remote that is built into the cord. Not only this, but you can also answer or end calls by pinching the cords, and the built-in microphones allow for an easy conversation — eliminating the need to pick up your phone every now and then.
Moreover, buyers on Target gave it an overall 4.5 stars, appreciating the high quality of sound. Do note that the EarPods need an iOS 10 or up to establish a connection, and that they are compatible with all devices that possess a Lightning connector, be it iPhones, iPads, or iPod. To offer longevity, these EarPods are water-resistant.
Roku Streaming Stick HD 2025
If you head to Target right now, you can save some cash on the Roku Streaming Stick HD, as it is down from $29.99 to $15.99. In the pack, you also get a voice remote (along with two pre-installed batteries) to control your Roku TV with either the buttons or through voice commands. Plus, it has shortcuts for common streaming platforms, like Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, and Prime Video. When the home is quiet but you feel like watching your favorite show, plug in a pair of headphones into the jack built into the remote.
Coming to the streaming stick, it has a compact design, so it doesn't interfere with the devices connected in the surrounding ports. The Roku stick loads your smart TV with 500+ free HD TV channels that include all sorts of categories, from news and weather to music and entertainment, so you'll never be bored.
Netgear 4-Stream Dual Band AX1800 WiFi 6 Router
The Netgear 4-Stream AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router provides coverage for an area up to 1,500 square feet, enabling connection to about 20 devices simultaneously. The router can efficiently replace your existing device and is also compatible with any internet service provider, allowing transfer speeds up to 1.8 Gbps. It has four 1G Ethernet ports for establishing direct connection with computers, gaming consoles, or TVs. Also, the router possesses a quad-core 1.5GHz processor that offers an uninterrupted performance for resource intensive tasks, such as live-streaming, video editing, heavy gaming, and more. For seamless setup, download the Nighthawk app to configure different settings of this router.
Purchasing this device for $139.99 on Target will also bring you a free trial for the Netgear Armor cybersecurity plan, which is powered by Bitdefender. This, claims the manufacturer, will ensure that none of the connected devices are infected with virus or malware during data transmission from the router to the device. On top of this, you also get a 30-day trial for Netgear Smart Parental Controls.
Hatch Rest 2nd Gen All-in-one Sleep Machine, Nightlight & Sound Machine
Make this Hatch Rest 2nd Gen Sleep Machine your sleep partner by placing it on the bedside table and hear comforting sounds throughout the night, such as rain, heartbeat, ocean, white noise, and more. The gadget also serves as a night lamp, giving off soft light in different color options, plus it has a digital clock located at the bottom. Furthermore, you can create customized sleeping schedules in the Hatch Rest app. Do this by setting up custom light and sound combinations that act as clues for the little ones on when to sleep and wake up.
The team at SlashGear actually tried this sleep machine and found it to be super effective in inducing sleep, and they also agreed that the sound feature successfully blocks out the chaos outside, so the kids can sleep peacefully. Do note that it uses an electric power source instead of operating on batteries.
Chefman 1L Rapid-Boil Kettle with Automatic Shutoff
The Chefman Rapid-Boil Kettle has a holding capacity of one liter (about 3.5 cups), which only take three minutes to come to a full boil. Just press the button, and it will begin heating up the water. To indicate when the water is ready for use, the kettle has a blue light indicator that stays on when the process is underway and shuts down to indicate completion. Moreover, the carefully designed spout ensures there are no accidental spills to avoid accidental harms, while also preventing messy kitchen counters.
With the removable lid, the cleaning becomes easier, plus the opening also comes handy when you want to pour in a large volume of liquid. Other than these, the cord-free design of the kettle removes the hassle of managing power cords when pouring hot water — simply lift it off the 360-degree swivel base and pour out the water.
KitchenAid Classic 4.5qt Stand Mixer
Featuring a 4.5 Quart stainless steel mixture bowl, the KitchenAid Classic 4.5qt Stand Mixer can mix dough for up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch. With ten different speeds, you can mix the dough for almost all recipes available out there — starting from low speeds that allows the proper mixing of all the ingredients before moving on to faster speeds for a well-kneaded dough. Additionally, the tilt head design makes it convenient to add ingredients in the bowl, but make sure to lock it in place when the mixing begins. The bowl is removable and can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.
You can perform several actions with this machine — be it mixing, blending, whipping creams, creating purees, or mashing potatoes. With 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl, you will get a consistent mixture with well-balanced flavors in every bite. This mixer is normally priced at $399.99, but it's often on sale. Plus, it has a staggering 4.8-star rating, making it a highly-recommended kitchen gadget.
Rexing DT2 Dual Channel 1080p Front and Rear Dash Cam
The Rexing Dash Cam has the ability to record your journey from multiple angles, front and rear. The front camera records the footage in full HD 1080p at 30fps, enabled by a 170-degree ultra-wide-angle lens to capture more area and reduce blind spots. The Night Vision feature, paired with HDR and WDR integration, eliminates the worry of capturing distorted or unclear images at night. Thanks to these features, you will get good-quality results even in low light.
On top of these, it has a G-sensor that detects any sudden shakes or collisions that may result from an accident. In this case, the footage recorded until the point of vibration will be saved instantly so you can view it later to see what went wrong. Moreover, the Dash Cam comes with a 32 GB memory card. In case it fills up, the camera replaces the oldest recordings with the new recording, so you don't miss anything crucial.
Methodology
Curating this list, we had strict standards that ensured the products we included were some of the best in their respective categories. The minimum average review rating was selected to be 4.3 stars, from at least a thousand customers. We also looked at the customer comments on the product pages to identify any recurring problem associated with the products. If we found any, that product would be removed from the list. Moreover, none of these picks will cost you more than $800, and you can shop for them both online and in physical Target stores, if you wish to assess their quality in-person.