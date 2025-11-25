5 Top-Rated Gadgets You Can Find At Target When Looking For Christmas Gifts
Established in 1962, Target has acquired a huge customer base, offering products in almost every category you could ever want, from electronics, to clothes, to home improvement, and beyond. Being one of the popular names in the world of retail chains, buyers trust the brand to sell them reliable and high-quality products for every occasion. For instance, with Christmas around the corner, everyone is gearing up for their annual shopping sprees, buying presents for their favorite people. And these days, that means finding the coolest new tech and gadgets to bring high functionality while also having a minimalist design. If someone surprised me with a new iPhone this Christmas, I would certainly be over the moon.
Keeping this in mind, we've found some of the top-rated gadgets you can find at Target when looking for Christmas gifts to make your loved ones happy. From smartwatches and iPads to digital photo frames, these products will add a touch of modernity while also proving useful for the recipient. Besides, the benefit of shopping at Target is that you can browse thousands of products in other categories if tech isn't the right gifting option for someone.
Garmin Vivoactive 5 Smartwatch
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 features a bright AMOLED display that shows you health- and fitness-related info at a glance. It monitors your stress levels, sleep, heart rate, workouts, among others, and presents them to you as organized scores. Plus, the Body Battery energy monitoring mode informs you when you are good on energy and when you need to rest up for a while to boost your energy levels. The device can even help you track your menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and medication intake.
The smartwatch is integrated with over 30 indoor and GPS sports apps to track your body movements when performing various activities, like swimming, cycling, and walking. What makes it different from ordinary smartwatches is the wheelchair mode. In this mode, the watch keeps a count of pushes and handcycle activities rather than steps for wheelchair users, while also offering ample preloaded workouts.
Overall, it completely analyzes your activity and everyday routines to offer personalized insights and data to improve your lifestyle, making it a great smartwatch for Android users. Another interesting feature is the incident detection during selected outdoor activities. In case of accidents, it sends out alerts and live location to emergency contacts — all you have to do is keep it paired to your smartphone. Target is offering this watch for $199.99 after a 20% discount on its regular price of $249.99.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
For the music lovers in your life, the Apple AirPods Pro 2, available on Target for $249.99, come with pro-level active noise cancellation that blocks you out from the rush and chaos of the outside world to immerse you whatever's playing. And if you want to hear the voices outside, the earbuds' transparency mode can add a touch of your surroundings into the audio mix. There's even an adaptive mode for handling that all on the fly.
To help with microphone distortion, Apple improved voice isolation with this generation, to enhance clarity during calls and recording. The device is also made with an IP54 rating, for resistance to dust, water, and sweat; hence, you can use it without any worries during workout routines or in inclement weather. To cater to your ear size and shape, there are four silicone ear tips included, too.
The touch controls make it super easy to navigate your playlist by performing simple swipes and presses on the stem of the AirPods. Coming to the battery life, Apple says you should get up to six hours of continuous use with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, though it depends on the features you are using and the environment.
Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K HDR Smart TV
The Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K HDR Smart TV is compatible with the major smart home assistants and streaming platforms to bring entertainment to your home. Displaying your content in sharp 4K resolution with HDR10, the colors on screen should come through with life-like clarity. One of the best Roku smart TVs, this is built with an automatic brightness feature; the screen automatically optimizes brightness based on your room's light conditions, so you won't have to disturb any display settings.
The remote comes with shortcut buttons to launch popular apps like Netflix and Disney+ in a single push, and it has a microphone built it, so you can search for your favorite movies and apps using voice commands, as well. Furthermore, Roku lets you watch the TV in headphones mode when there's a lot of disturbance around; simply plug them into your remote's headphone jack. The TV supports both HDMI and Bluetooth for connecting additional devices like speakers, wireless keyboards, and more. At the time of writing, the TV is up for grabs at a 7% discount for $259.99, so if you know someone who has recently bought a new house, get them this Roku TV this Christmas. Lastly, there are a few things you should know before buying a new TV from Target, such as warranties and picture quality.
Apple iPad (A16)
The Apple iPad A16 features a super-fast A16 chip that will let you perform 4K editing, interact with photos and videos using Live Text, doodle in recorded videos, and more. The all-screen design, complemented by Liquid Retina display and True Tone capabilities, makes it a great pick for graphic designers who want to visualize every little detail of their masterpiece. Furthermore, it is compatible with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio to maximize productivity.
In addition, the Touch ID featured on the top button of the iPad allows you to unlock the device, make seamless payments, or sign in to your favorite apps with a simple tap. The iPad OS further brings versatility to the machine, enabling you to use multiple apps simultaneously on your screen for quicker working. Other than these, there's a 12-megapixel camera on the front and back for video calls and capturing memories. In the box, you get a USB-C charging cable and a 20-watt USB-C power adapter apart from the iPad A16. The tablet comes in four color options — blue, pink, silver, or yellow — and three storage configurations (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB)
Skylight 10-inch Digital Photo Frame
Hold your precious memories close to your heart by displaying them all on the Skylight Digital Photo Frame. You can send photos directly from your smartphone to the frame in seconds using the Skylight app, and you can invite friends and family to the app so they can put up images as well, without any additional subscriptions.
Additionally, you can perform quick actions like swiping to the next photo and deleting photos using the touchscreen display. With the offline mode, you can view all the pre-uploaded photos without Wi-Fi, though a connection is needed to update the photo collection. You can also set specific times when the frame will automatically turn off, so it's not showing off images after everyone's gone to bed. It makes for a perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones. How? Well, it comes with a Gift Mode; select it and preload your favorite photos with the recipient of the gift. The pictures will automatically show up in a slideshow as soon as they set up the device.
Methodology
We curated this list keeping in mind gadgets available on Target that will make for a great Christmas gift. Each of these products has a minimum of a 4/5-star rating on the platform from at least 500 reviewers globally who praise the functionality and quality of the tech gadget. Also, we made sure that we present to you a nice variety instead of sticking to just one category of devices; so you can select from diverse gifting options for a range of ages.