What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Target
Shopping for a new TV can be a headache, especially if you're not up on the technical terms like "OLED" or you don't really understand what makes a television "smart!" There are also scores of choices out there, from type to size, and they're available in many different stores. You don't have to limit yourself to only stores that specialize in electronics, and can even just order one from the comfort of your home from Amazon, Wal-Mart, Target and more. If you want to be able to easily return your new TV, however, you may want to try a brick-and-mortar store close to home.
While your local Target store may only have 10 or 15 TVs available, any TV that you purchase from Target's website is returnable in-store. The retailer's website currently has more than 235 televisions from which to choose. There are selections from most major brands, including Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL and also discount brands like Hisense and JVC.
If you choose to buy in-store, there is often a Target employee manning the service desk in the electronics section, but not always, so if you have questions, you may have to go hunting for a team member. If you shop online, the TV category is well organized, allowing users to sort by TV size, brand, price, type ("smart" TV, gaming TVs, LED, and more), and even bestsellers.
Warranties, shipping, discounts and more
If you want a high-end television with lots of bells and whistles, you should probably try an electronics store first, where you can see the TV in person and check out the picture quality. If you've already selected the TV you want, however, try the Bullseye retailer for a lower price. It does carry a handful of higher-end electronics.
Another perk to buying from Target is free shipping on all online orders over $35 (unless you live in Alaska, Hawaii, or a U.S. protectorate — they you should expect to pay for shipping). Buyers also receive free shipping on all orders if they're a member of Target Circle 360, a paid membership program. In fact, if you're a Target Circle 360 member and pick a television that's available at your local store, you can have it delivered to your home that same day for no extra charge.
If you're interested in buying an extended warranty with your TV, Target offers plans through Allstate. Plans do not appear to be available for all TVs, however, and prices vary based on the purchase price. Target has a 30-day return policy, though Target Circle 360 members get an extra 30 days if they change their minds. Finally, take note that Target's price-matching program does not match prices from other retailers. It will only match the price if you buy a "qualifying item" at Target and then see it for less on Target.com or with a Target Circle deal, within two weeks of your purchase.