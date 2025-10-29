What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Target

Shopping for a new TV can be a headache, especially if you're not up on the technical terms like "OLED" or you don't really understand what makes a television "smart!" There are also scores of choices out there, from type to size, and they're available in many different stores. You don't have to limit yourself to only stores that specialize in electronics, and can even just order one from the comfort of your home from Amazon, Wal-Mart, Target and more. If you want to be able to easily return your new TV, however, you may want to try a brick-and-mortar store close to home.

While your local Target store may only have 10 or 15 TVs available, any TV that you purchase from Target's website is returnable in-store. The retailer's website currently has more than 235 televisions from which to choose. There are selections from most major brands, including Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL and also discount brands like Hisense and JVC.

If you choose to buy in-store, there is often a Target employee manning the service desk in the electronics section, but not always, so if you have questions, you may have to go hunting for a team member. If you shop online, the TV category is well organized, allowing users to sort by TV size, brand, price, type ("smart" TV, gaming TVs, LED, and more), and even bestsellers.